New Kia Seltos 2026 vs 2025 Tata Sierra: Battle Of The 2 NEWEST AND HOTTEST Compact SUVs!

Both the new Seltos and the Sierra are modern and boxy, but which one turns out to be better on paper?

The second-generation Kia Seltos, now unveiled, is set to be the latest entrant in the compact SUV space, challenging the buzz created by the new 2025 Tata Sierra. Both the carmakers seem to have gone all out in making their two SUVs look extremely appealing, as well as feature loaded. Now that the rivalry is spiced up, let’s check on paper which of these two SUVs has to offer more:

Price

Kia Seltos 2026 Tata Sierra Price Starting from Rs 11.20 lakh (expected) Starts from Rs 11.49 lakh

The Kia Seltos prices are to be announced on January 02, 2026, while its bookings are underway for a token price of Rs 25,000. For more details, check here.

Tata has only announced the starting and mid-spec variant prices of the Sierra while the top-end amounts are yet to be known.

Dimensions

Parameters Kia Seltos 2026 Tata Sierra Difference Length 4460 mm 4340 mm +120 mm Width 1830 mm 1841 mm (-11 mm) Height 1635 mm 1715 mm (-80 mm) Wheelbase 2690 mm 2730 mm (-40 mm) Boot space 447 litres 622 litres (-175 litres)

In aspect of size, the new Seltos now stands to be significantly longer, infact the longest compared to all of its competitors.

However, the Sierra is the one which in true sense will give you the feel of a bigger car, thanks to its extra width, height, and wheelbase.

Notably, the Seltos’ bootspace happens to be shallow despite the extra length, while the Sierra has a significantly larger boot that improves its practicality.

Powertrain

Models Kia Seltos 2026 Tata Sierra Engine 1.5-litre NA Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel 1.5-litre NA Petrol 1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Transmission* 6-speed MT/ CVT 6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS 106 PS 160 PS 118 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm 145 Nm 255 Nm Up to 280 Nm

CVT - Continuously variable transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

The Seltos and Sierra has a pretty similar powertrain setup. Both SUVs feature a naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and a diesel option with front-wheel drivetrain.

The Seltos’ NA petrol engine returns 7PS more power than that of the Sierra while maintaining almost similar torque output.

The Sierra, on the other hand, generates more power and torque with its diesel engine.

Unlike the Seltos’ turbo-petrol engine with which you get an iMT gearbox, the Sierra’s one can be had with an automatic only.

Interesting facts: The Tata Sierra will also have an all-wheel drive version coming up, while the brand stated that an EV and hybrid would also be up on the cards for later.

Tata’s TGDi turbo petrol engine debuted in the Sierra, with which it recorded a top speed of 222 kmph when tested in NATRAX. Customer vehicles will have their capped at 190 kmph for safety purposes.

Features

Kia Seltos 2026 Tata Sierra Exterior LED projector headlights

Connected LED taillights

LED DRLs

LED front fog lamps

18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Front & rear skid plates

Black roof rails

Flush-type door handles

Shark-fin antenna

Rear spoiler

Neon brake callipers (GTX variant) LED projector headlights

Full-width LED taillights

Full-width LED DRLs

LED sequential indicators

LED front and rear fog lamps

19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Front & rear skid plates

Black roof rails

Flush-type door handles

Shark-fin antenna

Rear spoiler

Body-coloured B-pillar

Faux Alpine Window styling Interior Dual tone cabin themes in multiple options

Leatherette upholstery

64-colour ambient lighting

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Front seat back pocket

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Black / Beige dual-tone cabin theme

Leatherette upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Multi-colour ambient lighting

Driver & Passenger vanity mirror with extendable sunshade

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Front seat back pocket

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort & Convenience 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

10-way Power-adjustable driver seat with memory function

Manual adjustment for co-driver seat

Rear window sunshades

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless smartphone charger

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Multi-drive modes

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Type-C USB port (front & rear)

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

Tilt & telescopic steering wheel 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Power-adjustable driver seat

Manual adjustment for co-driver seat

Manual Boss Mode

Rear window sunshades

Front seats with extendable underthigh support

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless smartphone charger

Head-up display (select variants)

Puddle lamps

Auto-dimming IRVM

Boot lamp

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Multi-drive modes

Terrain modes

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Type-C USB port (front & rear)

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

Powered tailgate Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen

8-speaker Bose sound system

Connected car tech

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 12.3-inch touchscreen

12.3-inch co-passenger entertainment screen

12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar

Connected car tech

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Safety Six airbags

Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-start assist

All-wheel discbrakes

Front, side & rear parking sensors

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Six airbags

Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

In the features department, it is the Sierra that stands out to be a little more feature loaded than the new Seltos. Design-wise it gets a few extra quirks, and bigger alloy wheels.

Equipment wise, it features a triple screen display with an extra co-passenger screen, extendable thigh support in front seats, a powered tailgate, and more speakers. Surely, not the deal breaker especially considering the Seltos too is quite well equipped. In fact, it packs some extras over the Sierra like a 10-way power adjustable seat and more interior cabin themes. If you liked the features of the Seltos, then here’s a quick look at how they are distributed among the different variants.

Note: The Kia Seltos now come with welcome and goodbye animation in its lighting, something which the Tata SUVs have usually been known for.

CarDekho Says…

While the Seltos has long been the forerunner in sales for Kia, the Sierra brings back a legacy to remember. Both in their own ways are iconic SUVs to set tyremarks on the Indian roads. If you’re a Tata fanboy or relate to the fact that hypes the Sierra, there’s no debate for what to pick. If you’re a normie and are considering both with an equal view point, we’d recommend you wait for us to drive and review the new Seltos once it gets launched. Either way, on paper, both cars has a great spec sheet and you wouldn’t go wrong with both of them.

Meanwhile, don’t forget to check out our impressions of the Sierra when driven. If you’re someone who is more into a plus and futuristic looking SUV with a lot of tech packed in it, the Seltos is no rookie in this game you remember.

Also stay tuned to CarDekho, to check out comparisons of the Seltos against the Hyundai Creta or Maruti Victoris, as we take a deeper dig into these rivalries.