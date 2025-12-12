All
    New Kia Seltos 2026 vs 2025 Tata Sierra: Battle Of The 2 NEWEST AND HOTTEST Compact SUVs!

    Modified On Dec 12, 2025 06:53 PM By Bikramjit

    21.1K Views
    Both the new Seltos and the Sierra are modern and boxy, but which one turns out to be better on paper? 

    Kia Seltos vs Tata Sierra

    The second-generation Kia Seltos, now unveiled, is set to be the latest entrant in the compact SUV space, challenging the buzz created by the new 2025 Tata Sierra. Both the carmakers seem to have gone all out in making their two SUVs look extremely appealing, as well as feature loaded. Now that the rivalry is spiced up, let’s check on paper which of these two SUVs has to offer more:

    Price

     

    Kia Seltos 2026

    Tata Sierra

    Price

    Starting from Rs 11.20 lakh (expected)

    Starts from Rs 11.49 lakh

    Dimensions

    Parameters

    Kia Seltos 2026

    Tata Sierra

    Difference

    Length

    4460 mm

    4340 mm

    +120 mm

    Width

    1830 mm

    1841 mm

    (-11 mm)

    Height

    1635 mm

    1715 mm

    (-80 mm)

    Wheelbase

    2690 mm

    2730 mm

    (-40 mm)

    Boot space

    447 litres 

    622 litres 

    (-175 litres)

    • In aspect of size, the new Seltos now stands to be significantly longer, infact the longest compared to all of its competitors.

    Kia Seltos 2026
    Tata Sierra

    • However, the Sierra is the one which in true sense will give you the feel of a bigger car, thanks to its extra width, height, and wheelbase.

    • Notably, the Seltos’ bootspace happens to be shallow despite the extra length, while the Sierra has a significantly larger boot that improves its practicality.

    Powertrain

    Models

    Kia Seltos 2026

    Tata Sierra

    Engine

    1.5-litre NA Petrol

    1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol

    1.5-litre Diesel

    1.5-litre NA Petrol

    1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol

    1.5-litre Diesel

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT/ CVT

    6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT

    6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    106 PS

    160 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    145 Nm

    255 Nm

    Up to 280 Nm

    CVT - Continuously variable transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

    • The Seltos and Sierra has a pretty similar powertrain setup. Both SUVs feature a naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and a diesel option with front-wheel drivetrain.

    • The Seltos’ NA petrol engine returns 7PS more power than that of the Sierra while maintaining almost similar torque output.

    • The Sierra, on the other hand, generates more power and torque with its diesel engine.

    • Unlike the Seltos’ turbo-petrol engine with which you get an iMT gearbox, the Sierra’s one can be had with an automatic only.

    Interesting facts: 

    • The Tata Sierra will also have an all-wheel drive version coming up, while the brand stated that an EV and hybrid would also be up on the cards for later.

    • Tata’s TGDi turbo petrol engine debuted in the Sierra, with which it recorded a top speed of 222 kmph when tested in NATRAX. Customer vehicles will have their capped at 190 kmph for safety purposes.

    Features

     

    Kia Seltos 2026

    Tata Sierra

    Exterior

    • LED projector headlights

    • Connected LED taillights

    • LED DRLs

    • LED front fog lamps

    • 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Front & rear skid plates

    • Black roof rails

    • Flush-type door handles

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • Rear spoiler

    • Neon brake callipers (GTX variant)

    • LED projector headlights

    • Full-width LED taillights

    • Full-width LED DRLs

    • LED sequential indicators

    • LED front and rear fog lamps

    • 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Front & rear skid plates

    • Black roof rails

    • Flush-type door handles

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • Rear spoiler

    • Body-coloured B-pillar

    • Faux Alpine Window styling

    Interior

    • Dual tone cabin themes in multiple options

    • Leatherette upholstery 

    • 64-colour ambient lighting

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Front seat back pocket

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Black / Beige dual-tone cabin theme

    • Leatherette upholstery 

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • Multi-colour ambient lighting

    • Driver & Passenger vanity mirror with extendable sunshade

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Front seat back pocket

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Comfort & Convenience

    • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

    • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 10-way Power-adjustable driver seat with memory function

    • Manual adjustment for co-driver seat

    • Rear window sunshades

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Multi-drive modes

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Type-C USB port (front & rear)

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • Tilt & telescopic steering wheel

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display 

    • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Power-adjustable driver seat

    • Manual adjustment for co-driver seat

    • Manual Boss Mode

    • Rear window sunshades

    • Front seats with extendable underthigh support

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Head-up display (select variants)

    • Puddle lamps

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Boot lamp

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Multi-drive modes 

    • Terrain modes

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Type-C USB port (front & rear)

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • Powered tailgate

    Infotainment 

    • 12.3-inch touchscreen

    • 8-speaker Bose sound system

    • Connected car tech

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • 12.3-inch touchscreen

    • 12.3-inch co-passenger entertainment screen

    • 12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar

    • Connected car tech

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    Safety

    • Six airbags

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-start assist

    • All-wheel discbrakes

    • Front, side & rear parking sensors

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold 

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Six airbags

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill-descent control

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front & rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold 

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Rear disc brakes

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    In the features department, it is the Sierra that stands out to be a little more feature loaded than the new Seltos. Design-wise it gets a few extra quirks, and bigger alloy wheels. 

    Kia Seltos 2026
    Tata Sierra

    Equipment wise, it features a triple screen display with an extra co-passenger screen, extendable thigh support in front seats, a powered tailgate, and more speakers. Surely, not the deal breaker especially considering the Seltos too is quite well equipped. In fact, it packs some extras over the Sierra like a 10-way power adjustable seat and more interior cabin themes. If you liked the features of the Seltos, then here’s a quick look at how they are distributed among the different variants

    Note: The Kia Seltos now come with welcome and goodbye animation in its lighting, something which the Tata SUVs have usually been known for.

    CarDekho Says…

    While the Seltos has long been the forerunner in sales for Kia, the Sierra brings back a legacy to remember. Both in their own ways are iconic SUVs to set tyremarks on the Indian roads. If you’re a Tata fanboy or relate to the fact that hypes the Sierra, there’s no debate for what to pick. If you’re a normie and are considering both with an equal view point, we’d recommend you wait for us to drive and review the new Seltos once it gets launched. Either way, on paper, both cars has a great spec sheet and you wouldn’t go wrong with both of them.

    Kia Seltos 2026
    Tata Sierra
     

    Meanwhile, don’t forget to check out our impressions of the Sierra when driven. If you’re someone who is more into a plus and futuristic looking SUV with a lot of tech packed in it, the Seltos is no rookie in this game you remember.

    Also stay tuned to CarDekho, to check out comparisons of the Seltos against the Hyundai Creta or Maruti Victoris, as we take a deeper dig into these rivalries.

    Write your Comment on Kia Seltos

    1 comment
    1
    I
    indian sohan
    Dec 11, 2025, 5:14:49 PM

    Kia seltos is looking good and it is also packed with numerous features but it can't overtake TATA Sierra's legacy. Its world class features, safety, driving position, road presence is 5 star..!!

