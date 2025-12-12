New Kia Seltos 2026 vs 2025 Tata Sierra: Battle Of The 2 NEWEST AND HOTTEST Compact SUVs!
Modified On Dec 12, 2025 06:53 PM By Bikramjit
Both the new Seltos and the Sierra are modern and boxy, but which one turns out to be better on paper?
The second-generation Kia Seltos, now unveiled, is set to be the latest entrant in the compact SUV space, challenging the buzz created by the new 2025 Tata Sierra. Both the carmakers seem to have gone all out in making their two SUVs look extremely appealing, as well as feature loaded. Now that the rivalry is spiced up, let’s check on paper which of these two SUVs has to offer more:
Price
|
Kia Seltos 2026
|
Tata Sierra
|
Price
|
Starting from Rs 11.20 lakh (expected)
|
Starts from Rs 11.49 lakh
-
The Kia Seltos prices are to be announced on January 02, 2026, while its bookings are underway for a token price of Rs 25,000. For more details, check here.
-
Tata has only announced the starting and mid-spec variant prices of the Sierra while the top-end amounts are yet to be known.
Dimensions
|
Parameters
|
Kia Seltos 2026
|
Tata Sierra
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4460 mm
|
4340 mm
|
+120 mm
|
Width
|
1830 mm
|
1841 mm
|
(-11 mm)
|
Height
|
1635 mm
|
1715 mm
|
(-80 mm)
|
Wheelbase
|
2690 mm
|
2730 mm
|
(-40 mm)
|
Boot space
|
447 litres
|
622 litres
|
(-175 litres)
-
In aspect of size, the new Seltos now stands to be significantly longer, infact the longest compared to all of its competitors.
-
However, the Sierra is the one which in true sense will give you the feel of a bigger car, thanks to its extra width, height, and wheelbase.
-
Notably, the Seltos’ bootspace happens to be shallow despite the extra length, while the Sierra has a significantly larger boot that improves its practicality.
Powertrain
|
Models
|
Kia Seltos 2026
|
Tata Sierra
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre NA Petrol
|
1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
1.5-litre NA Petrol
|
1.5-litre Turbo-Petrol
|
1.5-litre Diesel
|
Transmission*
|
6-speed MT/ CVT
|
6-speed iMT/ 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
160 PS
|
116 PS
|
106 PS
|
160 PS
|
118 PS
|
Torque
|
144 Nm
|
253 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
145 Nm
|
255 Nm
|
Up to 280 Nm
CVT - Continuously variable transmission, DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission
-
The Seltos and Sierra has a pretty similar powertrain setup. Both SUVs feature a naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and a diesel option with front-wheel drivetrain.
-
The Seltos’ NA petrol engine returns 7PS more power than that of the Sierra while maintaining almost similar torque output.
-
The Sierra, on the other hand, generates more power and torque with its diesel engine.
-
Unlike the Seltos’ turbo-petrol engine with which you get an iMT gearbox, the Sierra’s one can be had with an automatic only.
|
Interesting facts:
Features
|
Kia Seltos 2026
|
Tata Sierra
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
In the features department, it is the Sierra that stands out to be a little more feature loaded than the new Seltos. Design-wise it gets a few extra quirks, and bigger alloy wheels.
Equipment wise, it features a triple screen display with an extra co-passenger screen, extendable thigh support in front seats, a powered tailgate, and more speakers. Surely, not the deal breaker especially considering the Seltos too is quite well equipped. In fact, it packs some extras over the Sierra like a 10-way power adjustable seat and more interior cabin themes. If you liked the features of the Seltos, then here’s a quick look at how they are distributed among the different variants.
|
Note: The Kia Seltos now come with welcome and goodbye animation in its lighting, something which the Tata SUVs have usually been known for.
CarDekho Says…
While the Seltos has long been the forerunner in sales for Kia, the Sierra brings back a legacy to remember. Both in their own ways are iconic SUVs to set tyremarks on the Indian roads. If you’re a Tata fanboy or relate to the fact that hypes the Sierra, there’s no debate for what to pick. If you’re a normie and are considering both with an equal view point, we’d recommend you wait for us to drive and review the new Seltos once it gets launched. Either way, on paper, both cars has a great spec sheet and you wouldn’t go wrong with both of them.
Meanwhile, don’t forget to check out our impressions of the Sierra when driven. If you’re someone who is more into a plus and futuristic looking SUV with a lot of tech packed in it, the Seltos is no rookie in this game you remember.
Also stay tuned to CarDekho, to check out comparisons of the Seltos against the Hyundai Creta or Maruti Victoris, as we take a deeper dig into these rivalries.
