Mercedes-AMG E53 Plug-in Hybrid Launched, Find Out Its Detailed PRICING, Features, Performance Figures And Other Details HERE

If the standard E-Class was not thrilling enough, Mercedes-AMG will now sell you the E53, which has been launched at Rs 1.45 crore (ex-showroom). Powered by a 3-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with a plug-in hybrid system, the sedan now offers proper racetrack abilities, while also enhancing its everyday usability and green nature with a pure EV mode too. Here is a closer look at the fastest E-Class in India and what it is about:

Price

The new AMG E53 is available in two variants: Performance Edition and Racing Edition, and will be imported as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit). Its introductory pricing is as follows:

Model Price (ex-showroom pan-India) AMG E53 Performance Edition Rs 1.45 Crore AMG E53 Racing Edition Rs 1.48 Crore

The Mercedes-AMG E53 is now open for bookings.

Exterior

The overall design of the AMG E53 stays similar to the standard version of the sedan that we’ve grown familiar with so far, but it gets plenty of aggressive styling features to give it a serious performance-oriented appearance.

The front-end is characterised by a larger gloss black illuminated grille with vertical slats, a sporty bumper with air vents, and full LED headlamps.

In profile, is where there is a noticeable difference, given that the AMG E53 comes with the standard wheelbase, while the regular version of the sedan is only offered in the long wheelbase guise in India.

You also have sportier 20-inch AMG alloy wheels, red brake calipers, and gloss black ORVMs as distinctive embellishments.

The rear-end features a connected LED taillamp setup with star-shaped detailing. However, the bumper is more aggressive now and features a gloss black diffuser, quad exhaust tips, and small vertical cutouts on the edges for better air flow.

You also get to see a slim black bootlid spoiler to complete the look.

Dimensions: Length: 4949 mm, Width: 1905 mm, Height: 1471 mm, Wheelbase: 2961 mm

Colour Options

The Mercedes-AMG E53 is available in 6 colour options as listed below:

Polar White

Verde Silver Metallic

Obsidian Black Metallic

Nautic Blue Metallic

Velvet Brown Metallic

Graphite Grey Metallic

Interior

Inside, the highlight of the AMG E53 remains the massive three-screen setup spanning across the dashboard. This comprises a digital driver’s display, touchscreen infotainment system and a passenger entertainment display.

You get to see the latest five-spoke steering wheel, like we saw in the new S-Class recently, which features a flat-bottom design and touch-based buttons with haptic feedback.

There is a generous slathering of leather and carbon-fibre trims across the cabin, which gives a sportier and rich feel.

Compared to the standard car, you also get sportier front seats with tight bolstering to hold you snug in corners. Comfort has not been compromised though, and these still feature power adjustment, heating and massage functions.

The rear bench, owing to the shorter wheelbase, is not as spacious as in the standard E-Class, although occupants still get pampered with power-adjustment, rear sunshades and a dedicated climate zone.

Buyers can choose multiple cabin themes, with a variety of material and trims as well to personalise the sedan to their taste.

Features & Safety

As you would expect of a top-end Mercedes-Benz, the AMG E53 comes loaded to the gills with features.

Infotainment duties are handled by a 14.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is paired to a 730W 17-speaker Burmester 4D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos.

The driver gets a crisp and neat 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, while you also have a 12.3-inch passenger entertainment display as well.

Besides these, there's features like powered front sports seats with ventilation, heating and massage, AR-based heads-up display, wireless phone chargers, a panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting to uplift the interior.

Safety is taken care of by multiple airbags, a Level 2 ADAS suite, all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and a lot more. It also has a 5-star crash safety rating from Euro NCAP.

Performance

Under the hood of the AMG E53, is a 3-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with plug-in hybrid tech. This is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 3-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol with plug-in hybrid Battery Pack 28.6 kWh Power 612 PS* Torque 750 Nm Transmission 9-speed AT Drivetrain All-wheel Drive Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 3.8 seconds Top speed 280 kmph EV-only Range (WLTP-claimed) 101 km

AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), *with RACE START

This unique setup gives the AMG E53 supercar-rivalling levels of performance with a massive 612 PS power figure, and a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of just 3.8 seconds.

The sedan also features a pure EV drive mode, with a claimed range of 101 km on a full charge. It also gets 60 kW DC fast charging abilities, which can top up the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 20 minutes.

An all-wheel drive system is standard, along with rear-axle steering as well which could significantly boost the agility of the car.

Rivals

Given how unique it is, it is no surprise that the AMG E53 has no direct rivals. However, if you were to consider alternatives, cars like the BMW M5, Porsche Taycan and Mercedes-AMG’s own C63 S E Performance offer similar levels of performance in the price bracket.