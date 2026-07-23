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    Kia Syros EV Vs Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Which One Should You Buy?

    While one offers everything you need in a modern-day car, the other keeps things simple and that too at a much more affordable price

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Jul 23, 2026 18:44 IST
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    Published OnJul 23, 2026 17:12 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 23, 2026 18:44 IST
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    Kia Syros EV vs XUV 3XO EV

    The Kia Syros EV is here, and if you are planning to get a value-for-money electric sub-compact SUV, this is the right time. The Syros EV has been launched at Rs 13.50 lakh and is offered with two battery packs and in 5 variants. One of its rivals is the XUV 3XO EV, which offers good cabin space and an array of features at a more affordable top-spec price. 

    So, if you are confused between the Kia Syros EV and the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, then this comparison is for you! Which SUV gives more value for your money? Let’s take a look.

    Price

    Model

    Kia Syros EV

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 13.50 lakh to 20 lakh

    Rs 13.89 lakh to 14.96 lakh 
    • If you’re looking to buy the base variant, the Syros EV takes the lead as it is more accessible given its more affordable starting price. However, for top-spec variants, the XUV 3XO EV is more pocket-friendly at Rs 14.96 lakh, which undercuts the Syros EV by Rs 5.04 lakh.

    • But you can get the Syros EV at a more affordable price with its battery subscription plan, which brings the price down to Rs 7.99 lakh and comes with a battery rental fee of Rs 3.3 per km. 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Kia Syros EV

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Difference

    Length

    3995 mm

    3990 mm

    +5 mm

    Width

    1805 mm

    1821 mm

    -16 mm

    Height 

    1670 mm

    1653 mm

    +17 mm

    Wheelbase

    2550 mm

    2600 mm

    -50 mm

    Boot Space

    465 litres

    364 litres

    +101 litres
    • In dimensions, the Syros EV is 5 mm longer than the Mahindra 3XO EV; however, the cabin space can be more in the 3XO EV since it has a longer wheelbase.

    Kia Syros EV

    • The XUV 3XO EV is 16 mm wider than the Kia Syros, while the Syros EV is 17 mm taller than the Mahindra 3XO EV. This gives the XUV more shoulder room for rear seat passengers, and it gives the Syros EV more headroom for all occupants.

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    • The Kia Syros EV also gets a bigger boot with an additional 101 litres compared to the 3XO EV, giving it an advantage in carrying more luggage.

    In short, we can see that both SUVs have similar dimensions, but your purchase should depend on your purpose. The Kia Syros EV has a taller stance and a significantly larger boot space (with 465 litres), suitable for someone who is a frequent long-distance traveller with a lot of luggage to carry. While the Mahindra 3XO EV has a wider body and a longer wheelbase that provides better cabin space for three people in the back. 

    Colour Options

    Kia Syros EV

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Ivory Silver Matte

    Everest White

    Frost Blue

    Nebula Blue

    Gravity Grey

    Stealth Black

    Pewter Olive

    Deep Forest

    Magma Red

    Tango Red

    Ivory Silver Gloss

    Galaxy Grey

    Aurora Black Pearl

    -

    Glacier White Pearl

    -

    Xclusive Matte Graphite

    -
    • The Kia Syros EV gives 9 colour options while the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is available in just 6 colours. 

    • The Syros EV gets matte-finished shades with the Ivory Silver Matte and the Xclusive Matte Graphite colours. 

    • The Xclusive Matte Graphite colour of the Syros EV is exclusive to the X-line trim of the Kia Syros EV. 

    For buyers looking for a distinctive and premium shade for their vehicle, the matte colours of the Syros EV will be the ones to go for, while the XUV 3XO EV offers classic colour shades that will match the liking of everyone. 

    Drivetrain

     

    Kia Syros EV

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Battery 

    42 kWh

    51.4 kWh

    39.4 kWh

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    1

    Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 & Part 2) 

    443 km

    526 km

    351 km

    Drivetrain 

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

    Power

    135 PS 

    171 PS

    150 PS

    Torque 

    255 Nm

    255 Nm

    310 Nm
    • The Syros EV is offered with two battery packs: a 42 kWh and a 51.4 kWh 

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is offered with just a single battery option: 39.4 kWh.

    • When it comes to claimed range figures, both battery packs of the Syros EV offer higher range compared to what you get with the XUV 3XO EV. But that increment in range is also associated directly with its higher price. 

    • Syros EV with the bigger battery pack and a higher power figure will feel more powerful on the highway. While the 3XO EV, with its higher torque, will feel quicker from a standstill.

    Features

    Feature

    Kia Syros EV

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    17-inch Aero Alloy Wheels

    17-inch Aero Alloy Wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    ✅ (64 colours)

    Infotainment Setup

    12.3-inch touchscreen 

    10.25-inch touchscreen 

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    12.3-inch fully digital 

    10.25-inch

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    8-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System

    7-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    ✅(Adaptive)

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅ 

    ✅ (Dual-zone)

    Keyless entry 

    Digital Key

    Ventilated front and rear seats

    ✅(Front and rear)

    Powered seats

    ✅(4-way powered driver only)

    Panoramic Sunroof

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Paddle Shifter

    Multi-drive Modes

    Connected Car Tech

    V2L (Vehicle-to-load)

    V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle)

    Airbags

    6 airbags

    6 airbags

    360-degree Camera

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Front and rear parking sensors 

    ✅ 

    Rear defogger

    Rear wiper and washer

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS

    ✅ (Level 2)

    ✅ (Level 2)
    • The ambient light feature is exclusive to the Syros EV.

    • In terms of infotainment, the Syros EV gets a better package with a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, a bigger 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an additional speaker.

    Kia Syros EV vs Kia Syros ICE
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    • Both the SUVs get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity features, a wireless charger, keyless entry, auto-dimming IRVM, a panoramic sunroof, connected car tech and a 360-degree camera. 

    • Both the Syros EV and the XUV 3XO EV get adaptive cruise control

    • The XUV 3XO EV has the advantage of dual-zone automatic climate control, while the Syros EV gets front and rear seat ventilation over the 3XO EV.

    Kia Syros EV

    •  The Syros EV also gets paddle shifters and V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) over the XUV 3XO EV. 

    • On the safety front, both the SUVs get 6 airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) and Level-2 ADAS.

    Kia Syros EV

    In the overall comparison, as the latest offering, the Kia Syros EV stands out with more premium comfort and convenient features, but those amenities come at a higher price point.

    CarDekho Says…

    If you are in the market for buying a sub-compact electric SUV with better boot space, long range, advanced safety features and premium convenience features such as ventilated front and rear row seats, ambient lighting, and adequate space for a full family, then the Kia Syros EV is the one for you. 

    However, if you want a simple electric SUV with adequate features and tech and don’t want to spend over Rs 20 lakh, then the XUV 3XO EV feels like a good option for you. The SUV has a slightly outdated interior and a lower range compared to the Syros EV, but its package is sufficient for someone who is looking for an electric SUV for their daily commute and occasional getaways.

    Other Cars To Consider: 

    Kia Syros ICE: The ICE version of the Kia Syros EV has the same feature list and overall package as the Kia Syros EV.  Here is the detailed comparison of the Kia Syros EV and the Syros ICE. 

    Tata Nexon EV: The Tata Nexon EV is a strong contender with great safety credentials and a long feature list. 

    VinFast VF6: The VF6 is a premium 5-seater SUV that’s a blend of futuristic design and a tech-focused cabin. 

    MG Windsor EV: A practical electric crossover with spacious rear seats, a premium interior and a long list of features on offer. 

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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