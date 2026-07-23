Kia Syros EV Vs Mahindra XUV 3XO EV: Which One Should You Buy?

The Kia Syros EV is here, and if you are planning to get a value-for-money electric sub-compact SUV, this is the right time. The Syros EV has been launched at Rs 13.50 lakh and is offered with two battery packs and in 5 variants. One of its rivals is the XUV 3XO EV, which offers good cabin space and an array of features at a more affordable top-spec price.

So, if you are confused between the Kia Syros EV and the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, then this comparison is for you! Which SUV gives more value for your money? Let’s take a look.

Price

Model Kia Syros EV Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Price (ex-showroom) Rs 13.50 lakh to 20 lakh Rs 13.89 lakh to 14.96 lakh

If you’re looking to buy the base variant, the Syros EV takes the lead as it is more accessible given its more affordable starting price. However, for top-spec variants, the XUV 3XO EV is more pocket-friendly at Rs 14.96 lakh, which undercuts the Syros EV by Rs 5.04 lakh.

But you can get the Syros EV at a more affordable price with its battery subscription plan, which brings the price down to Rs 7.99 lakh and comes with a battery rental fee of Rs 3.3 per km.

Dimensions

Parameter Kia Syros EV Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Difference Length 3995 mm 3990 mm +5 mm Width 1805 mm 1821 mm -16 mm Height 1670 mm 1653 mm +17 mm Wheelbase 2550 mm 2600 mm -50 mm Boot Space 465 litres 364 litres +101 litres

In dimensions, the Syros EV is 5 mm longer than the Mahindra 3XO EV; however, the cabin space can be more in the 3XO EV since it has a longer wheelbase.

The XUV 3XO EV is 16 mm wider than the Kia Syros, while the Syros EV is 17 mm taller than the Mahindra 3XO EV. This gives the XUV more shoulder room for rear seat passengers, and it gives the Syros EV more headroom for all occupants.

The Kia Syros EV also gets a bigger boot with an additional 101 litres compared to the 3XO EV, giving it an advantage in carrying more luggage.

In short, we can see that both SUVs have similar dimensions, but your purchase should depend on your purpose. The Kia Syros EV has a taller stance and a significantly larger boot space (with 465 litres), suitable for someone who is a frequent long-distance traveller with a lot of luggage to carry. While the Mahindra 3XO EV has a wider body and a longer wheelbase that provides better cabin space for three people in the back.

Colour Options

Kia Syros EV Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Ivory Silver Matte Everest White Frost Blue Nebula Blue Gravity Grey Stealth Black Pewter Olive Deep Forest Magma Red Tango Red Ivory Silver Gloss Galaxy Grey Aurora Black Pearl - Glacier White Pearl - Xclusive Matte Graphite -

The Kia Syros EV gives 9 colour options while the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is available in just 6 colours.

The Syros EV gets matte-finished shades with the Ivory Silver Matte and the Xclusive Matte Graphite colours.

The Xclusive Matte Graphite colour of the Syros EV is exclusive to the X-line trim of the Kia Syros EV.

For buyers looking for a distinctive and premium shade for their vehicle, the matte colours of the Syros EV will be the ones to go for, while the XUV 3XO EV offers classic colour shades that will match the liking of everyone.

Drivetrain

Kia Syros EV Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Battery 42 kWh 51.4 kWh 39.4 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 1 Claimed range (MIDC Part 1 & Part 2) 443 km 526 km 351 km Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Front-wheel-drive (FWD) Power 135 PS 171 PS 150 PS Torque 255 Nm 255 Nm 310 Nm

The Syros EV is offered with two battery packs: a 42 kWh and a 51.4 kWh

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is offered with just a single battery option: 39.4 kWh.

When it comes to claimed range figures, both battery packs of the Syros EV offer higher range compared to what you get with the XUV 3XO EV. But that increment in range is also associated directly with its higher price.

Syros EV with the bigger battery pack and a higher power figure will feel more powerful on the highway. While the 3XO EV, with its higher torque, will feel quicker from a standstill.

Features

Feature Kia Syros EV Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch Aero Alloy Wheels 17-inch Aero Alloy Wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ (64 colours) ❌ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 10.25-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 12.3-inch fully digital 10.25-inch Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 8-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System 7-speaker Harman Kardon Sound System Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅(Adaptive) ✅(Adaptive) Automatic Climate Control ✅ ✅ (Dual-zone) Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Digital Key ✅ ❌ Ventilated front and rear seats ✅(Front and rear) ❌ Powered seats ✅(4-way powered driver only) ❌ Panoramic Sunroof ✅ ✅ Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Paddle Shifter ✅ ❌ Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ V2L (Vehicle-to-load) ✅ ❌ V2V (Vehicle-to-Vehicle) ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 airbags 6 airbags 360-degree Camera ✅ ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Front and rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅ (Level 2) ✅ (Level 2)

The ambient light feature is exclusive to the Syros EV.

In terms of infotainment, the Syros EV gets a better package with a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, a bigger 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an additional speaker.

Both the SUVs get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity features, a wireless charger, keyless entry, auto-dimming IRVM, a panoramic sunroof, connected car tech and a 360-degree camera.

Both the Syros EV and the XUV 3XO EV get adaptive cruise control

The XUV 3XO EV has the advantage of dual-zone automatic climate control, while the Syros EV gets front and rear seat ventilation over the 3XO EV.

The Syros EV also gets paddle shifters and V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) over the XUV 3XO EV.

On the safety front, both the SUVs get 6 airbags, ESC (electronic stability control), TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system) and Level-2 ADAS.

In the overall comparison, as the latest offering, the Kia Syros EV stands out with more premium comfort and convenient features, but those amenities come at a higher price point.

CarDekho Says…

If you are in the market for buying a sub-compact electric SUV with better boot space, long range, advanced safety features and premium convenience features such as ventilated front and rear row seats, ambient lighting, and adequate space for a full family, then the Kia Syros EV is the one for you.

However, if you want a simple electric SUV with adequate features and tech and don’t want to spend over Rs 20 lakh, then the XUV 3XO EV feels like a good option for you. The SUV has a slightly outdated interior and a lower range compared to the Syros EV, but its package is sufficient for someone who is looking for an electric SUV for their daily commute and occasional getaways.

Other Cars To Consider:

Kia Syros ICE: The ICE version of the Kia Syros EV has the same feature list and overall package as the Kia Syros EV. Here is the detailed comparison of the Kia Syros EV and the Syros ICE.

Tata Nexon EV: The Tata Nexon EV is a strong contender with great safety credentials and a long feature list.

VinFast VF6: The VF6 is a premium 5-seater SUV that’s a blend of futuristic design and a tech-focused cabin.

MG Windsor EV: A practical electric crossover with spacious rear seats, a premium interior and a long list of features on offer.