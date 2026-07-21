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    2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Details LEAKED: 6-speed MT, Ventilated Seats And Exterior Design Explained!

    The new updated Brezza arrives at dealer stockyard, ahead of its planned launch on July 24, 2026

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Jul 21, 2026 19:31 IST
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    Published OnJul 21, 2026 19:31 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 21, 2026 19:31 IST
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    Maruti Brezza Leaked

    With its launch scheduled later this week, Maruti’s upcoming Brezza facelift has now been leaked online, giving us a peek into the changes we can expect. The second-generation of the SUV, which has been on sale since 2022, is receiving its first mid-lifecycle update to keep it fresh in light of newer rivals. Here are all the details that have been leaked, and what we know so far:

    What Can Be Seen?

    From the leaks, we can see the design changes in the Brezza, which are relatively minor compared to usual facelifts. The fascia continues with a flat profile, but the grille has been updated to be slimmer, and now gets a gold finish. The bumper has been reworked as well, and now features a sportier look with a silver insert on the lower air dam, triangular surrounds for the LED fog lamps and a silver skid plate.

    Maruti Brezza Leaked

    In profile, the SUV continues with its inoffensive and boxy styling with blacked-out A-, B- and C-pillars and thick wheel arch cladding. What’s new here is a revised design for the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

    Maruti Brezza Leaked

    The video in question does not showcase the rear-end of the Brezza, but you can expect it to be similar to the outgoing version, with minor tweaks only. Moving on inside, the SUV now gets brown seat upholstery, a new climate control panel and a reworked front centre armrest with storage.

     

    Maruti Brezza Leaked
    Maruti Brezza Leaked

    Furthermore, the leaked video confirms the addition of features such as a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system (which is borrowed from the Victoris), ventilated front seats and ambient lighting.

    Maruti Brezza Leaked
    Maruti Brezza Leaked

    We can also see the presence of front parking sensors, which will elevate the car’s safety credentials. 

    Expected Features And Safety

    Besides these added features, the Brezza is expected to retain existing features such as a wireless phone charger, single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, keyless entry and push-button start/stop.

     Maruti Brezza

    *Picture of current Brezza for representation

    In terms of safety, it will feature the aforementioned front parking sensors, besides equipment like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist (HSA), ISOFIX child seat anchors, 360-degree camera and rear parking sensors.

    Powertrain Options

    From the video that has surfaced, we can see that the new Brezza will get a 6-speed manual gearbox option. However, what remains unclear is if this will be paired to a new engine option as well. Besides this, the SUV is also likely to get an underbody dual-cylinder setup for its CNG-powered powertrain. Here are the new Brezza’s expected specifications:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    Power

    103 PS

    88 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/6-speed MT (EXPECTED)/6-speed AT

    5-speed MT

    AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    Maruti Brezza Leaked

    Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

    Maruti will launch the new Brezza on July 24, with prices likely to start from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Details LEAKED: 6-speed MT, Ventilated Seats And Exterior Design Explained!
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