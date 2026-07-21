2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Details LEAKED: 6-speed MT, Ventilated Seats And Exterior Design Explained!

With its launch scheduled later this week, Maruti’s upcoming Brezza facelift has now been leaked online, giving us a peek into the changes we can expect. The second-generation of the SUV, which has been on sale since 2022, is receiving its first mid-lifecycle update to keep it fresh in light of newer rivals. Here are all the details that have been leaked, and what we know so far:

What Can Be Seen?

From the leaks, we can see the design changes in the Brezza, which are relatively minor compared to usual facelifts. The fascia continues with a flat profile, but the grille has been updated to be slimmer, and now gets a gold finish. The bumper has been reworked as well, and now features a sportier look with a silver insert on the lower air dam, triangular surrounds for the LED fog lamps and a silver skid plate.

In profile, the SUV continues with its inoffensive and boxy styling with blacked-out A-, B- and C-pillars and thick wheel arch cladding. What’s new here is a revised design for the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The video in question does not showcase the rear-end of the Brezza, but you can expect it to be similar to the outgoing version, with minor tweaks only. Moving on inside, the SUV now gets brown seat upholstery, a new climate control panel and a reworked front centre armrest with storage.

Furthermore, the leaked video confirms the addition of features such as a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system (which is borrowed from the Victoris), ventilated front seats and ambient lighting.

We can also see the presence of front parking sensors, which will elevate the car’s safety credentials.

Expected Features And Safety

Besides these added features, the Brezza is expected to retain existing features such as a wireless phone charger, single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, keyless entry and push-button start/stop.

*Picture of current Brezza for representation

In terms of safety, it will feature the aforementioned front parking sensors, besides equipment like 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist (HSA), ISOFIX child seat anchors, 360-degree camera and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

From the video that has surfaced, we can see that the new Brezza will get a 6-speed manual gearbox option. However, what remains unclear is if this will be paired to a new engine option as well. Besides this, the SUV is also likely to get an underbody dual-cylinder setup for its CNG-powered powertrain. Here are the new Brezza’s expected specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with mild-hybrid 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 103 PS 88 PS Torque 139 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/6-speed MT (EXPECTED)/6-speed AT 5-speed MT

AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

Maruti will launch the new Brezza on July 24, with prices likely to start from Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival subcompact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

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