2025 Tata Sierra Launched At Rs 11.49 Lakh, Full Prices To Be Announced In December

Tata Motors has launched the new Sierra in India. It marks the return of the iconic brand in the Indian market after over 20 years.

How Much Does It Cost?

Prices start at Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model. The Tata Sierra can be booked across all Tata dealerships as well as online.

Variants to look out for: Accomplished: For those who want to experience the latest features.

Pure: For those on a budget. Covers all the essentials with no major misses. Watch this space for a detailed variant-wise breakdown, coming soon!

Tata Sierra 2025 Design: Reimagining A Classic

It wasn’t easy for Tata Motors to bring the Sierra back to life, especially given the emotions around the brand. Dare we say Tata has delivered a design that not only remains true to its roots but is also truly modern and premium.

Numbers That Matter Length: 4340 mm | Width: 1841 mm | Height: 1715 mm

Ground Clearance: 205 mm

Water Wading capacity: 450 mm

The size is comparable to other SUVs in the segment such as the Creta and Seltos. However, the Sierra appears visually taller and wider — it will have better road presence.

Small Details: Wide LED daytime running lamp is a single-piece unit. Also happens to be the largest DRL fitted to any Indian-made production car.

The Sierra EV has a slightly different front-end design compared to the petrol-diesel version.

19-inch alloy wheels are the largest in the segment, comparable to larger SUVs: gives the Sierra a confident and upright stance.

Flush-fitting door handles have marker lights which will make it easy to spot in the dark. They are not motorised like the XUV700, however.

Interesting Trivia: The rear ‘Alpine Window’ effect has been achieved with a wide B-pillar trim, large glasses and gloss black paint on the roof. A single piece glass was avoided for safety reasons.

There is no visible rubber beading under the windows — just like luxury cars. The fit and finish levels on the Sierra are above expectations.

The new Sierra does not have a spare wheel on the boot like the original (check old vs new Sierra in detailed pics here). Putting the wheel there would mean a side opening boot, plus a heavy door which would reduce practicality.

Did you know? The new Sierra has a 1.8 metre long full width LED DRL and a 1.6-metre wide taillight. The Sierra also has a second pair of tail lights under the boot lid. This is for emergencies when the boot is open (for example: when changing a tyre). Check this reel out.

Tata Sierra colour options include: Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Munnar Mist, Coorg Clouds, Pristine White and Pure Grey. You can check out all the Sierra colours in real-world images here. Tata Sierra Dark Edition is expected soon.

Small Detail: The 'Munnar Mist' shade actually changes colour from dark grey to green based on the lighting.

Tata Sierra Interior: Lounge Experience

Tata Motors has focussed on keeping the design clean and simple. The interior experience is premium, on par with cars from a segment above. Like other Tata cars, there are different interior themes based on the variant you choose.

There are two dashboard designs: one with three screens, and other with two screens. Check out the lower variant here.

The light colour scheme looks posh, but will be a pain to keep clean. We wish it was offered with a darker interior scheme option.

There’s a whole lot that’s new — headlamp/wiper stalks, power window console, buttons and switches for the Terrain modes etc. give the Sierra a completely new feel.

Shared elements with other Tata cars includes the four-spoke steering wheel, the touch interface for the climate control, inside rear view mirror and the gear lever.

Tip: There’s extensive use of gloss black plastic in the interior. Consider getting a PPF to protect it from scratches.

Tata Sierra Space and Boot Space

At the unveiling of the Sierra, we tested the rear seat space. We found it to be comfortable for occupants even up to 6 feet tall. There’s ample width to seat three in comfort, and headroom is more than sufficient even if you wear a turban.

The Sierra is a five-seater SUV. There are currently no plans for a Sierra seven seater.

The claimed boot space stands at 622-litres, measured upto its roof. It features a wide loading area set at a neutral height. There’s 60:40 split functionality for additional versatility. You can very easily fit 4-5 cabin sized trolley bags here. Here are the boot space figures with various configurations:

With 2nd Row Up 622 litres 40% Split 828 litres 60% Split 1051 litres 2nd Row Folded 1257 litres

Sierra Features: Covers Almost Everything

Here’s a quick runthrough of the features on offer:

Feature Note 10.25-inch Driver’s Display Crisp graphics. Same unit as the Harrier/Safari and Curvv. Shows side camera feed when indicating. 12.3-inch Touchscreen Runs the same interface as other Tata SUVs. Easy to get used to and supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. 12.3-inch Co-Driver’s Screen A first for Tata. Co-driver can control the entertainment in the vehicle or also consume content/play games separately. Kids will love it. 12-speaker JBL Audio System with Dolby Atmos Home-theatre like experience inside the car. Features a central soundbar and a subwoofer. Front Seat Ventilation Buttons are still placed awkwardly on the side of the seat. Three blower speed settings. 360° Camera Features 2D and 3D modes. Makes it easier to park in tight spots. Dual-zone Climate Control Set different temperatures for the driver and co-driver side of the cabin.

Other highlights include:

Keyless Entry

Push-button Start/Stop

Head-up Display

Automatic Headlamps

Automatic Wipers

Rear AC Vents

Leatherette Upholstery

Tata Sierra Crash Test Safety

The following safety features are offered as standard on the Tata Sierra:

6 Airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Control

Hill Assist

ISOFIX Child Seat Mounts

Reverse Parking Sensors

Higher variants also get additional features like tyre pressure monitoring system, front parking sensors and Level 2 ADAS.

Tata Sierra ADAS Features — Quick Note The system uses front and rear radars along with a front facing camera.

Feature highlights include adaptive cruise control, auto emergency braking, forward collision warning and lane keep assist. We have experienced ADAS in multiple Tata cars including the latest Harrier EV. It’s calibrated well for Indian conditions and can be relied upon for safer highway drives.

The Bharat NCAP crash test score of the Tata Sierra has not been released yet. That said, we expect it to score a full five-star rating for adult and child occupant protection.

Engine Options — The Big Reveal!

Engine Gearbox Power / Torque Purpose 1.5-litre NA Petrol 6-speed MT7-speed DCT 108 PS / 145 Nm For those who prefer an ideal engine for daily commutes and better efficiency. 1.5-litre Turbo Petrol 6-speed AT 160PS / 255Nm For those who prefer a petrol engine for quick response and strong acceleration. 1.5-litre Diesel 6-speed MT6-speed AT 118PS / 260Nm For those who have heavy highway usage and prioritize fuel efficiency more than engine refinement.

Quick Notes:

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is BRAND NEW. Consider waiting for our detailed review or ownership opinions if you are skeptical about performance or reliability.

The diesel engine has been tried and tested in multiple Tata cars. You can consider it if your usage exceeds 60km/day.

Tata’s DCT initially had mixed reports regarding reliability. It’s smooth, quick and recommended for city drives.

Did You Know? The old Sierra was based on an old-school body-on-frame platform (like a truck!), while the new one is a monocoque.

The new Sierra is front-wheel drive for now, whereas the old was offered with rear-wheel drive and 4x4. The new Sierra will also get an all-wheel drive setup in the near future.

Our Take — Should You Buy One?

The Sierra stands out with its bold design inside-out. If you want to stand out and make a statement, this SUV will impress for sure. All that remains now is for Tata to deliver a positive sales and aftersales experience.

