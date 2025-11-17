New 2025 Tata Sierra vs Hyundai Creta: Is The Iconic Tata Nameplate Now The Segment-Leader For Features?
Modified On Nov 17, 2025 06:13 PM By Bikramjit
-
- Write a comment
Though the Hyundai Creta has always been the benchmark for features, the Sierra’s equipment list says otherwise
The 2025 Tata Sierra is stepping into a segment that has long been dominated by the mighty Hyundai Creta. On one hand, Hyundai is known for packing its cars with features to the brim, and the Creta is no exception. On the other hand, Tata is leaving no stone unturned, especially since the Sierra is a legacy nameplate making its way back to the roads.
And to ensure that the Sierra enters the segment with a bang, it is loaded to the gills with features. While Tata is yet to reveal the full feature list, the SUV has already been unveiled and we compare all the known features to see if the new Tata can usurp the Creta.
Features Onboard
|
2025 Tata Sierra
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
Tata has really outdone itself with the Sierra’s cabin, which we believe is the best interior they have created to date. The Sierra packs a long list of features, and based on what’s known so far, its triple-screen display already puts it ahead of most rivals, including the Creta. It also rides on bigger 19-inch wheels compared to the Creta. Inside, both SUVs share several similar features, but the Sierra goes a step further with extras like multi-colour ambient lighting, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and extended underthigh support for the front occupants for added comfort.
That said, the Hyundai Creta does get some added comfort features such as a powered co-driver seat and reclining rear seats. For a closer look at the Sierra’s cargo area and what it can fit, head over to our boot-space story.
Besides features, the Sierra sports a design that is unique in its segment, and it is somewhat reminiscent of its old 90s charm. The Sierra is offered in six colour options with indeed some interesting names that give it a true Indian identity.
2025 Tata Sierra: Expected Powertrain
We expect the Sierra to come with the carmaker’s brand new turbo petrol engine and a diesel engine, the specifications of which are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)
|
1.5-litre diesel engine
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
Power
|
170 PS
|
118 PS
|
Torque
|
280 Nm
|
260 Nm
DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission
The Sierra will also get an EV version, as seen with every other Tata car. You can check out its EV details here.
For reference, here are the detailed specifications of the Hyundai Creta with its three engine choices:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre NA Petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, CVT
|
7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
160 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
144 Nm
|
253 Nm
|
250 Nm
CVT- continuously variable automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission
2025 Tata Sierra: Expected Price & Rivals
The Tata Sierra could be priced from Rs 11 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Besides the Hyundai Creta, it will rival the Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.
4 out of 4 found this helpful