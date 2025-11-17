All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    New 2025 Tata Sierra vs Hyundai Creta: Is The Iconic Tata Nameplate Now The Segment-Leader For Features?

    Modified On Nov 17, 2025 06:13 PM By Bikramjit

    32K Views
    • Write a comment

    Though the Hyundai Creta has always been the benchmark for features, the Sierra’s equipment list says otherwise

    Sierra vs Creta

    The 2025 Tata Sierra is stepping into a segment that has long been dominated by the mighty Hyundai Creta. On one hand, Hyundai is known for packing its cars with features to the brim, and the Creta is no exception. On the other hand, Tata is leaving no stone unturned, especially since the Sierra is a legacy nameplate making its way back to the roads. 

    And to ensure that the Sierra enters the segment with a bang, it is loaded to the gills with features. While Tata is yet to reveal the full feature list, the SUV has already been unveiled and we compare all the known features to see if the new Tata can usurp the Creta. 

    Features Onboard

    2025 Tata Sierra
    Tata Sierra

     

    2025 Tata Sierra

    Hyundai Creta

    Exterior

    • LED projector headlights

    • Full-width LED taillights

    • Full-width LED DRLs

    • LED sequential indicators

    • 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Front & rear skid plates

    • Black roof rails

    • Flush-type door handles

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • Rear spoiler

    • Body-coloured B-pillar

    • Faux Alpine Window styling

    • Quad-beam LED headlights

    • Connected LED taillights

    • LED positioning lamps

    • Connected LED DRLs

    • LED sequential indicators

    • 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    • Front & rear skid plates

    • Roof rails

    • Body coloured door handles

    • Body coloured ORVMs

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • Red brake callipers (Knight Edition only)

    • Rear spoiler

    Interior

    • Black / Beige dual-tone cabin theme

    • Leatherette upholstery 

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • Multi-colour ambient lighting

    • Driver & Passenger vanity mirror with extendable sunshade

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Front seat back pocket

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Grey dual-tone cabin theme

    • Leatherette upholstery 

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • Amber (Blue) Ambient lighting

    • Passenger vanity  mirror

    • Piano black inserts on the dashboard and door pads

    • Illuminated glovebox

    • Sunglass holder

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Front seat back pocket

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Comfort & Convenience

    • Digital driver’s display (12.3-inch likely)

    • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Power-adjustable driver seat

    • Manual adjust for co-driver seat

    • Manual Boss Mode

    • Rear window sunshades

    • Front seats with extendable underthigh support

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Puddle lamps

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Boot lamp

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Multi-drive modes 

    • Terrain modes

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Type-C USB port (front & rear)

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

    • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 8-way power-adjustable driver seat

    • 8-way adjustable powered co-driver seat with Boss mode

    • 2-step rear reclining seat

    • Rear window sunshade

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Puddle lamps

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Boot lamp

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport

    • Terrain Modes - Sand, Snow, Mud

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Type-C USB port (front & rear)

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    Infotainment

    • Touchscreen (likely 12.3-inch)

    • Co-passenger entertainment screen (likely 12.3-inch)

    • 12-speaker JBL Black sound system with a sound bar

    • Connected car tech

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • 8-speaker Bose sound system

    • Connected car tech

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • OTA updates

    • Voice assistant

    • Alexa connectivity

    • JioSaavn music streaming

    Safety

    • Multiple airbags

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill-descent control

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front & rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold 

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Rear disc brakes

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Six airbags (as standard)

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill-descent control

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front & rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold 

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Rear disc brakes

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Tata has really outdone itself with the Sierra’s cabin, which we believe is the best interior they have created to date. The Sierra packs a long list of features, and based on what’s known so far, its triple-screen display already puts it ahead of most rivals, including the Creta. It also rides on bigger 19-inch wheels compared to the Creta. Inside, both SUVs share several similar features, but the Sierra goes a step further with extras like multi-colour ambient lighting, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and extended underthigh support for the front occupants for added comfort.

    That said, the Hyundai Creta does get some added comfort features such as a powered co-driver seat and reclining rear seats. For a closer look at the Sierra’s cargo area and what it can fit, head over to our boot-space story.

    Besides features, the Sierra sports a design that is unique in its segment, and it is somewhat reminiscent of its old 90s charm. The Sierra is offered in six colour options with indeed some interesting names that give it a true Indian identity. 

    2025 Tata Sierra: Expected Powertrain

    We expect the Sierra to come with the carmaker’s brand new turbo petrol engine and a diesel engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

    Engine

    1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    Power

    170 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    280 Nm

    260 Nm

    DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission 

    The Sierra will also get an EV version, as seen with every other Tata car. You can check out its EV details here.

    For reference, here are the detailed specifications of the Hyundai Creta with its three engine choices:

    Engine

    1.5-litre NA Petrol

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, CVT

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    CVT- continuously variable automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

    2025 Tata Sierra: Expected Price & Rivals

    2025 Tata Sierra

    The Tata Sierra could be priced from Rs 11 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Besides the Hyundai Creta, it will rival the Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

    Was this article helpful ?

    4 out of 4 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on Tata Sierra

    5 comments
    1
    T
    thirumalareddy
    Nov 17, 2025, 9:09:59 PM

    Wait and see it going to kill all same sigment cars any doubts, I can challenge.

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply
      1
      T
      thirumalareddy
      Nov 17, 2025, 9:09:59 PM

      Wait and see it going to kill all same sigment cars any doubts, I can challenge.

      Read More...
        Reply
        Write a Reply
        1
        S
        sukhjit singh makkar
        Nov 17, 2025, 7:22:09 PM

        A biased or paid comment. To be carted to the dustbin. There is already a marked improvement in the afternoon sales .

        Read More...
          Reply
          Write a Reply
          View More Comments

          Explore similar cars

          Car News

          • Trending News
          • Recent News

          Related News

          Trending SUV Cars

          • Latest
          • Upcoming
          • Popular
          Latest Cars
          Upcoming Cars
          Popular Cars

          All Brands

          View All Brands
          Home
          New Cars
          News
          New 2025 Tata Sierra vs Hyundai Creta: Is The Iconic Tata Nameplate Now The Segment-Leader For Features?
          *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
          India’s #1

          Largest Auto portal

          Car Sold

          Every 4 minute

          Offers

          Stay updated pay less

          Compare

          Decode the right car

          © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

          ×
          We need your city to customize your experience