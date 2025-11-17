New 2025 Tata Sierra vs Hyundai Creta: Is The Iconic Tata Nameplate Now The Segment-Leader For Features?

Though the Hyundai Creta has always been the benchmark for features, the Sierra’s equipment list says otherwise

The 2025 Tata Sierra is stepping into a segment that has long been dominated by the mighty Hyundai Creta. On one hand, Hyundai is known for packing its cars with features to the brim, and the Creta is no exception. On the other hand, Tata is leaving no stone unturned, especially since the Sierra is a legacy nameplate making its way back to the roads.

And to ensure that the Sierra enters the segment with a bang, it is loaded to the gills with features. While Tata is yet to reveal the full feature list, the SUV has already been unveiled and we compare all the known features to see if the new Tata can usurp the Creta.

Features Onboard

2025 Tata Sierra Hyundai Creta Exterior LED projector headlights

Full-width LED taillights

Full-width LED DRLs

LED sequential indicators

19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Front & rear skid plates

Black roof rails

Flush-type door handles

Shark-fin antenna

Rear spoiler

Body-coloured B-pillar

Faux Alpine Window styling Quad-beam LED headlights

Connected LED taillights

LED positioning lamps

Connected LED DRLs

LED sequential indicators

17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Front & rear skid plates

Roof rails

Body coloured door handles

Body coloured ORVMs

Shark-fin antenna

Red brake callipers (Knight Edition only)

Rear spoiler Interior Black / Beige dual-tone cabin theme

Leatherette upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Multi-colour ambient lighting

Driver & Passenger vanity mirror with extendable sunshade

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Front seat back pocket

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Grey dual-tone cabin theme

Leatherette upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Amber (Blue) Ambient lighting

Passenger vanity mirror

Piano black inserts on the dashboard and door pads

Illuminated glovebox

Sunglass holder

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Front seat back pocket

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort & Convenience Digital driver’s display (12.3-inch likely)

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Power-adjustable driver seat

Manual adjust for co-driver seat

Manual Boss Mode

Rear window sunshades

Front seats with extendable underthigh support

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless smartphone charger

Puddle lamps

Auto-dimming IRVM

Boot lamp

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Multi-drive modes

Terrain modes

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Type-C USB port (front & rear)

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

8-way power-adjustable driver seat

8-way adjustable powered co-driver seat with Boss mode

2-step rear reclining seat

Rear window sunshade

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless smartphone charger

Puddle lamps

Auto-dimming IRVM

Boot lamp

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport

Terrain Modes - Sand, Snow, Mud

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Type-C USB port (front & rear)

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel Infotainment Touchscreen (likely 12.3-inch)

Co-passenger entertainment screen (likely 12.3-inch)

12-speaker JBL Black sound system with a sound bar

Connected car tech

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

8-speaker Bose sound system

Connected car tech

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

OTA updates

Voice assistant

Alexa connectivity

JioSaavn music streaming Safety Multiple airbags

Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Six airbags (as standard)

Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Tata has really outdone itself with the Sierra’s cabin, which we believe is the best interior they have created to date. The Sierra packs a long list of features, and based on what’s known so far, its triple-screen display already puts it ahead of most rivals, including the Creta. It also rides on bigger 19-inch wheels compared to the Creta. Inside, both SUVs share several similar features, but the Sierra goes a step further with extras like multi-colour ambient lighting, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and extended underthigh support for the front occupants for added comfort.

That said, the Hyundai Creta does get some added comfort features such as a powered co-driver seat and reclining rear seats. For a closer look at the Sierra’s cargo area and what it can fit, head over to our boot-space story.

Besides features, the Sierra sports a design that is unique in its segment, and it is somewhat reminiscent of its old 90s charm. The Sierra is offered in six colour options with indeed some interesting names that give it a true Indian identity.

2025 Tata Sierra: Expected Powertrain

We expect the Sierra to come with the carmaker’s brand new turbo petrol engine and a diesel engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

The Sierra will also get an EV version, as seen with every other Tata car. You can check out its EV details here.

For reference, here are the detailed specifications of the Hyundai Creta with its three engine choices:

Engine 1.5-litre NA Petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm

CVT- continuously variable automatic transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

2025 Tata Sierra: Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Sierra could be priced from Rs 11 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Besides the Hyundai Creta, it will rival the Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.