Tata Motors Has Introduced The Sierra In Jubilee Edition

Last year, Tata Motors revived the Sierra, which gained popularity because of the nostalgia associated with the original model.

Now, as we are halfway through this year, Tata has already sold 50,000 units of the Sierra, which says something about the appreciation it got. So, with this milestone achieved, Tata Motors has introduced the Sierra Jubilee Edition, which we are going to have a closer look at in this article:

What Is It?

The Sierra Jubilee Edition is available in three variants, which are: Smart Plus, Pure, and Adventure. This Edition is basically a curated accessory package from the catalogue and not a separate variant. Tata Motors has not revealed the prices for this Edition yet, but you can contact your nearest dealership for more details about it.

Jubilee Edition Packs

The Sierra with the Jubilee Edition has a different accessory pack for each variant, so that buyers can choose based on their preferences which pack will suit them.

Sierra Smart Plus Jubilee Edition includes:

Front Grill Add-on

Tail Gate Cladding

4-speaker sound system

Semi-leatherette Seat Covers

Roof Rails

10.25-inch Infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Sierra Pure Jubilee Edition includes:

Front Grill Add-on

Tail Gate Cladding

Wheel Arch Cladding

Magnetic Sunshade

Semi-leatherette Seat Covers

Parcel Tray

Roof Rails

Leatherette Steering Wheel Cover

Front and Rear Dashcam

Sierra Adventure Jubilee Edition includes:

Sierra’s ROQ Kit

Front and Rear Dashcam

The ROQ kit is an already available accessory pack available in Sierra's accessories catalogue.

With this Jubilee Edition pack, this Sierra will surely be a special vehicle to own on the occasion of achieving half a lakh units sold. With the different accessories it has, makes look more attractive and in some cases even more rugged as well.

Overall, if you want to make your Sierra stand out from others, this Jubilee Edition will help you in that area. Alternatively, if you would like to personalise your Sierra with your own taste, there’s always the option to choose each accessory individually. To know more about the available accessories in the Sierra, check out our article, which explains this in detail.