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    Tata Motors Has Introduced The Sierra In Jubilee Edition

    The Sierra Jubilee Edition is available in Smart Plus, Pure, and Adventure Variants

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Jul 11, 2026 14:14 IST
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    Published OnJul 11, 2026 14:14 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 11, 2026 14:14 IST
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    Tata Sierra Jubilee Edition

    Last year, Tata Motors revived the Sierra, which gained popularity because of the nostalgia associated with the original model.

    Now, as we are halfway through this year, Tata has already sold 50,000 units of the Sierra, which says something about the appreciation it got. So, with this milestone achieved, Tata Motors has introduced the Sierra Jubilee Edition, which we are going to have a closer look at in this article:

    What Is It?

    The Sierra Jubilee Edition is available in three variants, which are: Smart Plus, Pure, and Adventure. This Edition is basically a curated accessory package from the catalogue and not a separate variant. Tata Motors has not revealed the prices for this Edition yet, but you can contact your nearest dealership for more details about it. 

    Jubilee Edition Packs

    The Sierra with the Jubilee Edition has a different accessory pack for each variant, so that buyers can choose based on their preferences which pack will suit them.

    Sierra Smart Plus Jubilee Edition includes:

    • Front Grill Add-on 

    • Tail Gate Cladding

    • 4-speaker sound system

    • Semi-leatherette Seat Covers

    • Roof Rails

    • 10.25-inch Infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    Tata Sierra Smart Plus Jubilee Edition
    Tata Sierra Smart Plus Jubilee Edition Pack

    Sierra Pure Jubilee Edition includes:

    • Front Grill Add-on

    • Tail Gate Cladding

    • Wheel Arch Cladding

    • Magnetic Sunshade

    • Semi-leatherette Seat Covers

    • Parcel Tray

    • Roof Rails

    • Leatherette Steering Wheel Cover

    • Front and Rear Dashcam

    Tata Sierra Pure Jubilee Edition
    Tata Sierra Pure Jubilee Edition Pack

    Sierra Adventure Jubilee Edition includes:

    • Sierra’s ROQ Kit

    • Front and Rear Dashcam

    Tata Sierra ROQ Pack

    The ROQ kit is an already available accessory pack available in Sierra's accessories catalogue. 

    With this Jubilee Edition pack, this Sierra will surely be a special vehicle to own on the occasion of achieving half a lakh units sold. With the different accessories it has, makes look more attractive and in some cases even more rugged as well. 

    Overall, if you want to make your Sierra stand out from others, this Jubilee Edition will help you in that area. Alternatively, if you would like to personalise your Sierra with your own taste, there’s always the option to choose each accessory individually. To know more about the available accessories in the Sierra, check out our article, which explains this in detail.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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