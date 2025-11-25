Check Out The Powertrain Options Available Across All Variants Of The 2025 Tata Sierra

The new Sierra comes with three powertrain options: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel

Tata’s most iconic SUV, the Sierra, has made its comeback in an all-new avatar and is priced from Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). Tata offers the Sierra in 7 broad variants – Smart Plus, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Adventure Plus, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus – and in a total of 3 powertrain options: 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. Let’s check out how these powertrains are distributed across each variant of the 2025 Sierra.

Before we get into more details, it is important to have a look at the powertrain specifications:

Tata Sierra Powertrain Options

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 108 PS 160 PS 118 PS Torque 145 Nm 255 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Tata Sierra Variant-wise Powertrain Distribution

Variant 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol DCT 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) AT 1.5-litre diesel engine MT 1.5-litre diesel engine AT Smart Plus ✅ ❌ ❌ ✅ ❌ Pure ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ Pure Plus ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ Adventure ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Adventure Plus ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Accomplished ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Accomplished Plus ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

As demonstrated in the table above, the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol comes with all the variants of the Sierra except the top-spec Accomplished Plus trim, and the same engine in automatic is limited to Pure, Pure Plus, and Adventure variants.

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol is limited to higher-spec variants, which are Adventure Plus, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus.

In the diesel, the manual transmission is available across all variants, while the automatic is missing only on the entry-level Smart and mid-spec Adventure trims.

Tata Sierra Features And Safety

The 2025 Tata Sierra comes loaded with amenities like a triple screen setup (digital driver’s display, centre infotainment system, and a dedicated co-driver’s display), dual-zone AC, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a 6-way powered driver’s seat with memory and welcome functionalities. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, hill ascent and hill descent control, and a complete suite of level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Check out what each of the 7 variants of the 2025 Tata Sierra offers in terms of features by visiting this link. Also, check out the list of features the 2025 Sierra gets over the Tata Harrier in this story.

Tata Sierra Price Range & Rivals

The complete prices for the Sierra are set to be announced early in December 2025. You can also check out the booking and delivery details for the same in this story. The 2025 Tata Sierra competes with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Victoris, and Volkswagen Taigun.