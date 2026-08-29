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    Mahindra Expands Battery-As-A-Service (BAAS) Pricing To Mahindra XEV 9S, XEV 9e And Their Variants

    Getting the Mahindra born-electric SUVs gets easier, but do you need the higher long-term ownership costs?

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Aug 29, 2026 13:07 IST
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    Published OnAug 29, 2026 13:07 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 29, 2026 13:07 IST
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    Mahindra Electric SUV BaaS

    The demand for EVs is growing at a steady rate. In today’s scenario, the share of EVs in the passenger vehicle market is 5%. However, that is a big number of sales given the sheer size of the indian automobile market. With Mahindra being the second biggest player in the EV segment, they have expanded the Battery-as-a-Service model to more models and variants. 

    The BaaS model is now available with the Mahindra XEV 9S and the XEV 9e, in all variants. The purchase model also extends to the recently updated BE 6 SPORTEQ as well. Let’s dive into the details:

    BaaS Pricing For BE 6 SPORTEQ:

    Battery Pack

    59 kWh (BaaS)

    70 kWh (BaaS)

    79 kWh (BaaS)

    ONE

    Rs 11.45 Lakh

    -

    -

    TWO

    Rs 12.95 Lakh

    -

    -

    THREE

    Rs 13.95 Lakh

    Rs 13.95 Lakh

    -

    THREE Plus

    -

    Rs 14.95 Lakh

    Rs 14.95 Lakh

    FOUR

    -

    -

    Rs 16.95 Lakh

    LAUNCH EDITION

    -

    -

    Rs 16.95 Lakh

    FE

    -

    -

    Rs 14.45 Lakh

    FE FOUR

    -

    -

    Rs 16.95 Lakh

    Baas Pricing For XEV 9S:

    Battery Pack

    59 kWh (BaaS)

    70 kWh (BaaS)

    79 kWh (BaaS)

    ONE ABOVE

    Rs 12.65 Lakh

    -

    Rs12.65 Lakh

    TWO ABOVE

    -

    Rs 16.05 Lakh

    Rs 15.95 Lakh

    THREE

    -

    -

    Rs 17.85 Lakh

    THREE ABOVE

    -

    -

    Rs 19.95 Lakh

    Baas Pricing For XEV 9e:

    Battery Pack

    59 kWh (BaaS)

    79 kWh (BaaS)

    ONE

    Rs 13.90 Lakh

    -

    TWO

    -

    Rs 16.50 Lakh

    THREE CINELUXE

    -

    Rs 19.35 Lakh

    THREE

    -

    Rs 20.50 Lakh

    All prices are priced at Rs 3.75 per kilometre. Since you pay the price of the battery in instalments, the initial cost of entry comes down, but the monthly payments with the kms per usage payments go up. 

    Price And Rivals

    If you’re looking to buy the Mahindra eSUVs, without the BaaS installments, the BE 6 SPORTEQ is available from Rs 19.45 lakh ex-showroom onwards. The Mahindra XEV 9S is priced at Rs 20.65 lakh ex-showroom onwards and the XV 9e is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh onwards.

    These Mahindra siblings go against other rivals like the Tata Harrier EVTata Sierra EVTata Curvv EVHyundai Creta ElectricBYD Atto 3 and the MG ZS EV.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Mahindras have been among the radical-looking and tech-packed electric SUVs. Though being in the early days of EV technology, the market is accepting them for the novelty and the low running cost, which is a fraction compared to regular petrol cars. The BaaS pricing model further helps reduce the initial financial burden of owning an EV. Furthermore, the lower entry cost makes it an attractive proposition for many who have been wanting to get themselves an EV.

    What do you think of the BaaS pricing? Have you purchased an EV on BaaS? Let us know in the comments.

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    Mahindra Expands Battery-As-A-Service (BAAS) Pricing To Mahindra XEV 9S, XEV 9e And Their Variants
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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