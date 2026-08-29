Mahindra Expands Battery-As-A-Service (BAAS) Pricing To Mahindra XEV 9S, XEV 9e And Their Variants

The demand for EVs is growing at a steady rate. In today’s scenario, the share of EVs in the passenger vehicle market is 5%. However, that is a big number of sales given the sheer size of the indian automobile market. With Mahindra being the second biggest player in the EV segment, they have expanded the Battery-as-a-Service model to more models and variants.

The BaaS model is now available with the Mahindra XEV 9S and the XEV 9e, in all variants. The purchase model also extends to the recently updated BE 6 SPORTEQ as well. Let’s dive into the details:

BaaS Pricing For BE 6 SPORTEQ:

Battery Pack 59 kWh (BaaS) 70 kWh (BaaS) 79 kWh (BaaS) ONE Rs 11.45 Lakh - - TWO Rs 12.95 Lakh - - THREE Rs 13.95 Lakh Rs 13.95 Lakh - THREE Plus - Rs 14.95 Lakh Rs 14.95 Lakh FOUR - - Rs 16.95 Lakh LAUNCH EDITION - - Rs 16.95 Lakh FE - - Rs 14.45 Lakh FE FOUR - - Rs 16.95 Lakh

Baas Pricing For XEV 9S:

Battery Pack 59 kWh (BaaS) 70 kWh (BaaS) 79 kWh (BaaS) ONE ABOVE Rs 12.65 Lakh - Rs12.65 Lakh TWO ABOVE - Rs 16.05 Lakh Rs 15.95 Lakh THREE - - Rs 17.85 Lakh THREE ABOVE - - Rs 19.95 Lakh

Baas Pricing For XEV 9e:

Battery Pack 59 kWh (BaaS) 79 kWh (BaaS) ONE Rs 13.90 Lakh - TWO - Rs 16.50 Lakh THREE CINELUXE - Rs 19.35 Lakh THREE - Rs 20.50 Lakh

All prices are priced at Rs 3.75 per kilometre. Since you pay the price of the battery in instalments, the initial cost of entry comes down, but the monthly payments with the kms per usage payments go up.

Price And Rivals

If you’re looking to buy the Mahindra eSUVs, without the BaaS installments, the BE 6 SPORTEQ is available from Rs 19.45 lakh ex-showroom onwards. The Mahindra XEV 9S is priced at Rs 20.65 lakh ex-showroom onwards and the XV 9e is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh onwards.

These Mahindra siblings go against other rivals like the Tata Harrier EV, Tata Sierra EV, Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, BYD Atto 3 and the MG ZS EV.

CarDekho Says…

The Mahindras have been among the radical-looking and tech-packed electric SUVs. Though being in the early days of EV technology, the market is accepting them for the novelty and the low running cost, which is a fraction compared to regular petrol cars. The BaaS pricing model further helps reduce the initial financial burden of owning an EV. Furthermore, the lower entry cost makes it an attractive proposition for many who have been wanting to get themselves an EV.

What do you think of the BaaS pricing? Have you purchased an EV on BaaS? Let us know in the comments.