Top 5 Cars Under 50 Lakh That Will Grab Eyeballs Everywhere You Go!

While our roads are filled with plenty of cars, only a select few truly captivate us or demand our full attention. These cars possess a unique aura, consistently drawing gazes wherever they go. If you are in the market for a vehicle that makes such an impression, this one’s for you! Let’s take a look at top 5 cars that grab a lot of attention.

MG Majestor

Price: Rs 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh*

The MG Majestor serves as the brand's newest flagship seven-seater SUV going up against the famed Fortuner. With a design defined by a large front grille and striking dimensions that emphasize its massive scale, the SUV presents a more rugged and commanding presence on the road than the Gloster, which it replaces.

Its feature-list includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, 12-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation and massage functions, a three-zone climate control system, two wireless charging pads, a panoramic sunroof, and an air purifier.

On the safety side, the SUV gets 6 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist (HHA), a 360-degree camera, and a Level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) suite.

*Prices for top-spec variant

Volkswagen Virtus

Price: Rs 10.50 - 19 Lakh

The Volkswagen Virtus ticks pretty much all the boxes that a typical sedan buyer may be looking for, and has simultaneously become an enthusiast favourite since its launch in 2022. It gets classic German proportions with sleek elements and blacked-out touches to the front grille, alloys and bumper trims alongside smoked taillamps that help it stand out with sophistication.

The sedan is equipped with features like 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, single-pane sunroof, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, 8-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, cruise control and an 8-speaker sound system.

For safety, it gets 6 airbags, multi collision braking (MCB), electronic stability control (ESC) and a rear view camera with parking sensors. Volkswagen offers two engine options for the Virtus: a 1-litre turbo-petrol available with either a 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT, and a more spirited 1.5-litre turbo-petrol paired to a 7-speed DCT.

The sedan is also set to receive a facelift soon, and you can check out this story to know about the changes.

Tata Sierra

Price: Rs 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh

With its upright stance and retro-cool design language, the Tata Sierra is one of the most stylish SUVs on Indian roads right now. Up front you get a black grille, silver skid plate and a flat bonnet while the dual-tone 19-inch alloys fill the wheel arches well. Other design highlights include connected LED taillamps, a blacked-out roof section to pay tribute to the original Sierra and gloss black cladding all around. It also gets an interesting colour palette with a vibrant Andaman Adventure (yellow) shade that looks like nothing else on the roads.

Equipment in the Sierra includes a three-screen layout with a main 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12.3-inch passenger entertainment display and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, rear sunshades, wireless phone charger, dual-zone climate control and ambient lighting.

For safety, the Sierra comes with 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, hill hold assist (HHA), and an electronic parking brake (EPB). The Sierra is offered with a choice of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options with manual and automatic transmissions.

Mahindra Thar

Price: Rs 9.99 - 17.62 Lakh

The Mahindra Thar stands as a definitive SUV, showcasing its off-road prowess from every angle. Its robust posture and fierce aesthetic solidify its identity as a genuine off-roader and a proper lifestyle SUV. What makes the Thar unique is the tall-boy boxy stance, making it a head turner. The round headlamps and the iconic grille design give the SUV a retro feel.

As for the features, the Mahindra Thar comes with Android Auto (wireless), Apple CarPlay (wired), a 4-speaker sound system, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, a rear wiper and washer, electrical ORVMs. For safety, it is equipped with two airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist (HHA), hill descent control, and a rear-view camera.

The Thar comes with two diesel and one petrol engine options. The 1.5-litre diesel engine is paired with a 6-speed manual in a rear-wheel-drive setup, while the larger 2.2-litre diesel engine can be paired to either 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions with a four-wheel drive setup as standard. You also have a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, with manual and automatic gearbox options too.

Mahindra BE 6

Price: Rs 18.90 - 28.49 Lakh

For those seeking a distinctive electric vehicle with a funky and futuristic aesthetic, the Mahindra BE 6 is an ideal contender. This SUV features aggressive and sharp styling throughout making it stand out like nothing else.

The BE 6 is powered by an option of 59kWh and 79kWh battery packs with a claimed range of up to 683 km. It gets a rear-mounted electric motor that delivers an output of 231 PS and 380 Nm giving it the power to match up with its sleek styling.

Feature highlights include a dual-screen setup featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with connected car tech , wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, complemented by an AR-based heads-up display and a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. The BE 6 gets equipment such as panoramic glass roof, auto parking, wireless charger, ambient lighting, an auto-dimming IRVM, wireless charger and a dual-zone climate control system. On the safety side, it is equipped with a Level-2 ADAS suite, a 360-degree camera, 7 airbags, hill hold assist(HHA), electronic parking brake (EPB), front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes and electronic stability control (ESC).

All prices ex-showroom pan-India