Take A Comprehensive Look At The Newly Launched 2025 Tata Sierra In 15 Real-life Images

The Sierra is back, and it packs a lot of firsts for Tata, including modern design cues and hi-tech features!

Nostalgia is a strong emotion, and Tata evidently knows how to evoke it very well; the latest and perfect example being the Sierra launch campaign. The carmaker has definitely struck the strings of the heart, which is beating loud and fast now that we know all the details of the new Sierra – right from its design details to its powertrain and variant lineup.

In case you were planning to book one for yourself, this story will cover everything you will want to know about the new Tata Sierra using real-life images.

Tata Sierra Design

Front

The nose of the new Tata Sierra looks properly imposing with a wide stance and boxy elements defining the body.

It features a single-piece LED DRL that runs the width of the car, while the LED headlights are placed lower down in the gloss black panel.

The sleek sequential LED turn indicators sit below the DRL strip, and they work together to provide the welcome and goodbye animations we’ve seen in other Tata vehicles.

Tata has placed the ‘Sierra’ wordmark just above their 2D ‘Tata’ brand logo.

You’ll find the LED fog lights on the bumper, which is finished with a dual-tone gloss black panel and silver skid plate.

Fun fact: The single-piece DRL is 1.8m wide, while the sleek headlamp measures 17x150mm. The DRL happens to be the largest for any Indian-made production car.

Side

The design of the Tata Sierra starts to become really interesting in profile, with design cues paying homage to the original 1990s Sierra.

Boxy is the first word that comes to mind when you take a look at the silhouette with its flat tailgate and roofline.

You get a hint of the Alpine windows as seen on the original Sierra, but they have been split to accommodate the extra set of doors for the rear passengers.

The colour combination of the A-pillar and B-pillar, finished in black and body colour, respectively, while the C-pillar uses a combination of the two, makes the profile look even more stylish.

Tata hasn’t added a lot of chunky over-the-body cladding to make it look beefier. Yet, the gloss black side cladding and wheel arches don’t lack muscle.

It sits on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and gets flush-type door handles. The latter gets illumination too for easier access at night.

Rear

The rear of the new Tata Sierra is as upright as it gets. But unlike the old one, this fresh avatar misses out on the boot-mounted spare wheel in order to make it look more modern.

Just like the front, the LED taillights spanning the width of the boot are one single piece. They also feature the sequential LED turn indicators below the single-piece light bar.

The ‘Tata’ logo and ‘Sierra’ badging are placed bang in the middle of the tailgate.

While it does get an extended roof-mounted spoiler, the chunky bumper makes it look more rugged with its contrasting gloss black outline with an integrated silver skid plate.

In case you were wondering where the rear wiper and washer are, they have been hidden under the extended spoiler to keep the design clean.

As for the colour options, the 2025 Tata Sierra comes in 6 different colours with a rather interesting naming concept. You can admire all the colours in this gallery.

Tata Sierra Interior

The design of the 2025 Sierra’s cabin might seem a bit familiar at first glance, but the elements that make it up are almost entirely new.

The dual-tone dashboard is chunky and layered, but most of the real estate is taken up by the triple screen setup (10.25-inch driver, 12.3-inch infotainment, and 12.3-inch passenger displays).

Only the steering wheel and AC control panel have been directly borrowed from the Tata Harrier and Tata Safari.

The beige elements inside the cabin are all soft-touch, while the plastics up top and down below have a smooth finish.

All the control panels, right from the powered windows to the indicator stalks, have been revised and feel the most premium they have in a Tata yet.

The carmaker has worked on the practicality too and has finally offered usable cupholders in the central console, along with other storage spaces inside the armrest and glovebox.

The front seats offer good cushioning and a lot of side support. You can even extend the underthigh support, which adds to the comfort factor.

Tata Sierra Features

Safe to say, Tata has gone overboard with the features list of the 2025 Sierra.

Your regular functional features are covered with keyless entry, push button/start stop, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, auto AC, and rear AC vents.

The highlights include a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker JBL sound system with a soundbar embedded inside the dashboard, ventilated front seats with power adjustment for the driver, a wireless phone charger, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

The third display for the passenger (12.3-inch) can be used for watching shows on the go. It even has gaming functionality along with Tata’s Arcade app suite.

Lower variants without the third screen will feature a head-up display for the driver.

Tata Sierra Safety

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and 20+ level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Its ADAS suite includes features like blind spot display, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist and rear collision avoidance.

Electronic parking brake and all-wheel disc brakes are standard throughout the lineup.

Crash test rating for the Sierra is yet to surface, but given Tata’s splendid track record, we won’t be surprised if it is another five-star safety-rated car.

Tata Sierra Rear Seats

The second row of the Tata Sierra offers a truly accommodating space for two passengers.

There’s adequate space in all parameters, so much so that a six-footer can sit comfortably behind another.

The seats can be reclined to improve comfort on longer journeys.

You can seat three people if they aren’t too hefty, but the second row will be best enjoyed with two people only.

The rear sunshades give privacy, while the huge panoramic sunroof makes the space feel even more airy.

Tata Sierra Boot

The 622-litre boot (measured up to the roof) of the Tata Sierra is massive with a wide and deep space to accommodate luggage.

A full suitcase set (large, medium and small) can easily be accommodated along with a couple of duffle bags and laptop bags.

You don’t get a spare tyre in the boot. It has been mounted underneath the car.

The seats get a 60:40 split as well.

The tailgate is not just powered but also gets hands-free functionality.

Tata Sierra Engine And Transmission Options

There’s finally a petrol engine option in one of Tata’s bigger SUVs. In fact, there’s not just one, but two petrol engines on offer: 1.5-litre NA and turbo-petrol (new).

A 1.5-litre diesel engine is also available with either a 6-speed MT or 6-speed automatic (torque converter).

The turbo-petrol engine gets a sole 6-speed AT (torque converter), while the NA petrol engine gets the option of a 6-speed manual transmission (MT) or 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

In case you’re waiting for the EV avatar, you will have to settle with a teaser only for now. More details are to follow soon.

The Sierra gets three terrain modes (Normal, wet and rough) and two drive modes (Normal and Sport).

Tata has mentioned that there will be an all-wheel drivetrain coming soon, but didn’t confirm whether it’ll be available with the ICE or EV version.

Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (new) 1.5-litre diesel Output 106PS / 145Nm 160PS / 255Nm 118PS / 260Nm (MT) and 280Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drive type Front-wheel drive

Bonus: Tata claims that the Sierra has better approach and departure angles than some of the high-end luxury vehicles. It has a water wading capacity of 450mm.

Tata Sierra Price, Variants And Rivals

Seems like Tata isn’t done building the anticipation for the new Sierra as they’ve only revealed the starting price, which begins from Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Full pricing for the Sierra will be out in the first week of December.

There are a total of 7 variants on offer: Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure +, Accomplished, Accomplished +. Bookings will begin on December 16th, while deliveries will start from January 16th, 2026.

The Tata Sierra takes the fight to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.