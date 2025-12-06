All
    Tata Sierra Smart+, Pure & Adventure Variant-wise PRICES REVEALED!

    Modified On Dec 06, 2025 07:40 PM By CarDekho

    9K Views
    Has Tata hit the sweet spot?

    Tata Sierra

    In the latest development pertaining to the Sierra, Tata has just revealed the full price list for the Smart+, Pure and Adventure variants. Notably, this comes after the Sierra was priced at Rs 11.49 lakh for the base Smart+ Petrol MT variant at launch. All three entry-evel variants of the Sierra offer a solid range of features, along with the iconic styling of the Sierra. You can read this story to know more about what the Sierra offers in each variant.

    Here is a complete breakdown of the Sierra’s prices, as we know so far:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Transmission

    6-speed manual

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed AT

    6-speed manual

    6-speed AT

    Smart+

    Rs 11.49 lakh

    -

    -

    Rs 12.99 lakh

    -

    Pure

    Rs 12.99 lakh

    Rs 14.49 lakh

    -

    Rs 14.49 lakh

    Rs 15.99 lakh

    Pure+

    Rs 14.49 lakh

    Rs 15.99 lakh

    		 -

    Rs 15.99 lakh

    Rs 17.49 lakh

    Adventure

    Rs 15.29 lakh

    Rs 16.79 lakh

    -

    Rs 16.49 lakh

    -

    Adventure+

    Rs 15.99 lakh

    -

    Rs 17.99 lakh

    Rs 17.19 lakh

    Rs 18.49 lakh

    All prices ex-showroom pan-India

    About The Tata Sierra

    The Tata Sierra nameplate has made a comeback after a hiatus of almost two decades, as Tata’s much-awaited Creta-fighter. Outside, it gets a retro-inspired styling with a minimalist theme. At the front, it gets a full-width LED DRL along with a gloss black grille. Towards the side profile, you will notice boxy proportions, flush door handles and a flat tailgate all of which work together to give it a strong ‘SUV’ stance.

    Tata Sierra

    Moving on inside, it gets a unique three-screen dashboard layout, an illuminated steering wheel along with beige and white upholstery. You can also check our interior gallery for a closer look at the Sierra’s interior.

    Tata Sierra

    In terms of features, it gets a long list of equipment including dual 12.3-inch screens for the touchscreen infotainment system and a passenger entertainment display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 8-way power adjustable driver seat, a panoramic sunroof, rear sunshades, ambient lighting, wireless charger and more. You can check the variant-wise feature list of the Sierra here.

    Tata Sierra

    As for safety, it gets 7 airbags, a Level 2 ADAS suite, electronic parking brake(EPB) with auto-hold, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, traction control(TC), 36- degree camera and front and rear parking sensors. Check out the full safety suite here.

    Under the hood, it gets powered by a range of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine, the detailed specifications of which are given below:

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    Power

    106 PS

    160 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    145 Nm

    255 Nm

    260 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission 

    AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    Tata Sierra

    Incase you are interested in buying the new Sierra, here is our Ultimate Buying Guide to help you with your decision.

    Tata Sierra: Rivals

    In terms of competition, the Sierra goes up against other compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Victoris, and Volkswagen Taigun.

    Write your Comment on Tata Sierra

