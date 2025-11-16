Watch Video: How Spacious Is The New 2025 Tata Sierra? We Test It!

Can two tall occupants sit back to back comfortably? Our latest Instagram reel has all the answers for you

By now, you must have already seen the production-spec 2025 Tata Sierra in our detailed story of its unveiling. The Tata Sierra nameplate has been resurrected more than 30 years after the original model was introduced in 1991. We got to check out the new Sierra in all its glory and so we have even done our work to test out its seating space and comfort at the front and rear. Check out our latest Instagram reel below to find more details:

The front seat was occupied by our very own Nabeel Khan measuring 5 feet 7 inches and it was set to his driving position. The Sierra offers enough headroom for a person of a similar height and also has a power-adjustable driver seat with three levels of memory function and ventilation. Also, the base of the front seats can also be adjusted for better underthigh support.

Using the same driving position for the front seat, we also went on to find out how spacious the new Tata SUV is at the back. For the test, we first had Ansh Kapoor, who measured 5 feet 8 inches, sit at the back and he had plenty of knee room and ample head room on offer. It was followed up by a 6-ft tall colleague taking the rear seat and we found out that he had decent leg and foot room as well as enough head room available despite the massive panoramic sunroof eating into the SUV’s ceiling.

The panoramic sunroof is part of the big step up in terms of how the design of the new Sierra has evolved compared to its original model of the 1990s while carrying over some of the key elements of the first-generation version. If you were thinking of getting the new Sierra for yourself, our colour options story of the SUV should help you decide on the shade that you feel will resonate the most with your personality and choices.

We then asked three adults with medium body frames to occupy the rear seats and reached the conclusion that they could sit rather comfortably with just about enough shoulder room on offer. The head room, in this case too, was not a worry either. Do note that the new Sierra gets three individual adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts as well for all the rear occupants. There’s also a fold-out armrest with cupholders for those seated in the second row of the SUV. IAlso, there is a manual boss mode functionality for opening up more legroom if you're sitting behind the co-driver.

In case the reel was not able to provide you with a clear glimpse of the cabin, don’t worry as we have exclusively covered the SUV’s interior in 13 detailed images. For a more detailed look, explore the new Sierra’s exterior and interior in all its glory in these 19 real-life pictures.

What About Features & Safety?

Apart from the power-adjustable driver seat with memory function and the panoramic sunroof mentioned earlier, the new Sierra is also loaded to the gills with tech like ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and a three-display setup (for driver’s display, central infotainment unit and the co-driver entertainment unit). It also comes with push-button start/stop, dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

Tata has equipped the new Sierra with plenty of safety tech as well. This includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors, and even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). While the 2025 Sierra’s Bharat NCAP rating has not been disclosed as yet, given Tata’s track record in these safety assessments, we don’t expect anything short of a 4- or even a full 5-star rating for the new SUV.

Engine And Transmission

It will come with both petrol and diesel engine options, with the latter being a shared powertrain from the likes of the Nexon and Curvv. Here are the detailed technical specifications of both the engine options:

Specification 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT*

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Sierra will come in a front-wheel-drive (FWD) configuration only. Its new turbo-petrol engine is the same powertrain that will be offered on the soon-to-be launched petrol versions of the Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs.

Although Tata only revealed the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Sierra recently, the SUV is also set to have an all-electric avatar on sale, which was shown in its production-ready guise in one of the latest teasers.

Expected Price And Competition

The second-generation Tata Sierra is set to be launched on November 25, 2025. We expect the latest Tata SUV’s prices to fall in the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It will take on the likes of the Maruti Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and even the Kia Seltos.

If you are planning to book the new Sierra for yourself, we suggest head to your nearest Tata dealership soon since its unofficial bookings are already underway.