All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    2025 Tata Harrier And Tata Safari Petrol Variants Unveiled; Gets Two New Variants And New Features!

    Modified On Dec 22, 2025 04:08 PM By Bikramjit

    4.3K Views
    • Write a comment

    Both the Harrier and Safari get special Red Dark Editions with exclusive cosmetic touches 

    Tata Harrier And Safari Petrol

    Tata Motors has unveiled the new Tata Harrier and Tata Safari, both of which are now available with the carmaker’s new turbo-petrol engine option, alongside the existing diesel options. Besides, the Harrier and Safari get two new variants added to their lineup: Fearless Ultra and Accomplished Ultra, respectively. These variants also get a special Red Dark edition each. 

    While the prices of these variants remain to be announced, we detail everything that you get with them:

    What Are The Updates?

    Design And Interior

    Starting with the design, the updates are subtle to notice as the overall design remains the same for both SUVs. Both the Harrier and Safari get new red hues named Nitro Crimson and Carnelian Red, respectively. 

    Tata Harrier
    Tata Safari
     

    Even inside, the Harrier gets a new Oyster White and Titan Brown-themed interior with a dual-tone Titan wood dashboard. Meanwhile, the Safari receives a new red-themed interior with leatherette upholstery and a steel black-finished dashboard.

    Tata Harrier
    Tata Safari

    New Engine

    The Harrier and Safari primarily come with a new heart now. They get the same TGDI turbo petrol engine that debuted with the Sierra; however, it's tuned differently for a slightly more powerful output:

    Engine

    1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)

    2-litre diesel engine

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Power

    170 PS

    170 PS 

    Torque

    280 Nm

    350 Nm

    *AT- torque converter automatic transmission

    It is worth noting that the 1.5-litre turbo petrol is offered in a manual transmission option, only with the Harrier and Safari, whereas on the Sierra, it is offered only as an automatic.

    Tata Harrier

    Interesting fact: The Sierra was tested for its top-speed with this TGDI-turbo petrol engine in the NATRAX, and it maxed out at an insane number – check that here.

    Some New Features

    Both the Harrier and Safari get a complementary set of some new features like the 14.5-inch infotainment, which gets an OLED display for some crisp resolution, a Dolby Atmos support for the 10-speaker JBL sound system, a sliding armrest and external washers for the front and rear cameras. 

    Tata Harrier
    Tata Safari
     

    Besides, the other features continue like a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone auto AC, ventilated and powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, and a powered tailgate. 

    The safety suite finds no major updates except for the built-in dashcam integrated with the IRVM. Other features include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). 

    Variants

    Tata Harrier

    Variants

    Petrol Manual 

    Petrol Automatic

    Smart

    Pure X

    Pure X Dark

    Adventure X

    Adventure X Dark

    Fearless X

    Fearless X Dark

    Fearless X Plus Stealth

    Fearless Ultra (New)

    Fearless Ultra Red Dark (New)

     

    Tata Safari

    Variants

    Petrol Manual 

    Petrol Automatic

    Smart

    Pure X

    Pure X Dark

    Adventure X Plus

    Adventure X Plus Dark

    Accomplished X

    Accomplished X Plus

    Accomplished X Plus 6-seater

    Accomplished X Plus Dark

    Accomplished X Plus Dark 6-seater

    Accomplished X Plus Stealth

    Accomplished X Plus Stealth 6-seater

    Accomplished Ultra (New)

    Accomplished Ultra 6-seater (New)

    Accomplished Ultra Red Dark (New)

    Accomplished Ultra Red Dark 6-seater (New)

    Rivals

    Tata Harrier rivals the MG Hector and Jeep Compass, while the Tata Safari goes up against the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar. 

    While the prices of Tata Harrier & Safari petrol have not been revealed, the introduction of newer variants and updates to the line-up is a welcome move. 

    Do watch out, CarDekho, for more updates on the Tata Harrier as well as the Safari petrol prices and variants explained.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Tata Harrier

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2025 Tata Harrier And Tata Safari Petrol Variants Unveiled; Gets Two New Variants And New Features!
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience