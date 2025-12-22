2025 Tata Harrier And Tata Safari Petrol Variants Unveiled; Gets Two New Variants And New Features!

Both the Harrier and Safari get special Red Dark Editions with exclusive cosmetic touches

Tata Motors has unveiled the new Tata Harrier and Tata Safari, both of which are now available with the carmaker’s new turbo-petrol engine option, alongside the existing diesel options. Besides, the Harrier and Safari get two new variants added to their lineup: Fearless Ultra and Accomplished Ultra, respectively. These variants also get a special Red Dark edition each.

While the prices of these variants remain to be announced, we detail everything that you get with them:

What Are The Updates?

Design And Interior

Starting with the design, the updates are subtle to notice as the overall design remains the same for both SUVs. Both the Harrier and Safari get new red hues named Nitro Crimson and Carnelian Red, respectively.

Even inside, the Harrier gets a new Oyster White and Titan Brown-themed interior with a dual-tone Titan wood dashboard. Meanwhile, the Safari receives a new red-themed interior with leatherette upholstery and a steel black-finished dashboard.

New Engine

The Harrier and Safari primarily come with a new heart now. They get the same TGDI turbo petrol engine that debuted with the Sierra; however, it's tuned differently for a slightly more powerful output:

Engine 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 2-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Power 170 PS 170 PS Torque 280 Nm 350 Nm

*AT- torque converter automatic transmission

It is worth noting that the 1.5-litre turbo petrol is offered in a manual transmission option, only with the Harrier and Safari, whereas on the Sierra, it is offered only as an automatic.

Interesting fact: The Sierra was tested for its top-speed with this TGDI-turbo petrol engine in the NATRAX, and it maxed out at an insane number – check that here.

Some New Features

Both the Harrier and Safari get a complementary set of some new features like the 14.5-inch infotainment, which gets an OLED display for some crisp resolution, a Dolby Atmos support for the 10-speaker JBL sound system, a sliding armrest and external washers for the front and rear cameras.

Besides, the other features continue like a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone auto AC, ventilated and powered front seats, panoramic sunroof, multi-colour ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, and a powered tailgate.

The safety suite finds no major updates except for the built-in dashcam integrated with the IRVM. Other features include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Variants

Tata Harrier Variants Petrol Manual Petrol Automatic Smart ✅ ❌ Pure X ✅ ✅ Pure X Dark ✅ ✅ Adventure X ✅ ✅ Adventure X Dark ✅ ✅ Fearless X ✅ ✅ Fearless X Dark ✅ ✅ Fearless X Plus Stealth ❌ ❌ Fearless Ultra (New) ✅ ✅ Fearless Ultra Red Dark (New) ✅ ✅

Tata Safari Variants Petrol Manual Petrol Automatic Smart ✅ ❌ Pure X ✅ ✅ Pure X Dark ✅ ✅ Adventure X Plus ✅ ✅ Adventure X Plus Dark ✅ ✅ Accomplished X ✅ ✅ Accomplished X Plus ✅ ✅ Accomplished X Plus 6-seater ✅ ✅ Accomplished X Plus Dark ✅ ✅ Accomplished X Plus Dark 6-seater ✅ ✅ Accomplished X Plus Stealth ❌ ❌ Accomplished X Plus Stealth 6-seater ❌ ❌ Accomplished Ultra (New) ✅ ✅ Accomplished Ultra 6-seater (New) ✅ ✅ Accomplished Ultra Red Dark (New) ✅ ✅ Accomplished Ultra Red Dark 6-seater (New) ✅ ✅

Rivals

Tata Harrier rivals the MG Hector and Jeep Compass, while the Tata Safari goes up against the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar.

While the prices of Tata Harrier & Safari petrol have not been revealed, the introduction of newer variants and updates to the line-up is a welcome move.

Do watch out, CarDekho, for more updates on the Tata Harrier as well as the Safari petrol prices and variants explained.