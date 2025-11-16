Does The 2025 Tata Sierra Boast The Same Design Charm As The 1990s Sierra? We Find Out!

While there are some design elements that remind us of the past, there are a lot of Tata’s latest design touches to keep it modern and relevant

The 2025 Tata Sierra was unveiled recently, in an all new avatar, featuring a sleek but a typical SUV silhouette, along with all the knick-knacks of a modern Tata car. While the 2025 Tata Sierra has evolved a lot in terms of design, it still carries the inspiration of the original Sierra from the 1990s. Let’s check out how similar or different the new Sierra looks from the old model?

Front

Their fascias look completely different! The old Sierra looks boxier and features rectangular halogen headlights and grille with horizontal slats, whereas the 2025 Sierra gets sleek full-width LED DRLs and slim LED headlights, housed in a gloss black trim. There’s also a ‘SIERRA’ badging that sits just below the DRL strip on the new Sierra.

While the old Sierra had a protruding all-black bumper, its 2025 version gets body-coloured bumper with an aggressive looking air dam which also integrates a silver skid plate for a rugged appeal.

Small Details The old Sierra had a 3D ‘Tata’ logo, whereas the 2025 Sierra has a 2D logo.

New Sierra gets LED fog lights placed on the bumper, which the older model lacked.

Side

You can clearly see how the 2025 Sierra carries design elements of the old Sierra in profile with both having a boxy silhouette. Both get large alpine windows, but wait, the one on the old Sierra in a single unit, whereas on the new Sierra it has been divided into two sections. Reason? To accommodate an extra set of rear doors as the new Sierra comes in a 4-door layout.

Unlike the traditional steel wheels on the original Sierra, its new-gen version rides on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Other noticeable differences are flap-style door handles on the old one, whereas the 2025 version comes with modern flush-type door handles, and the turn-indicators on the new Sierra have been placed on the ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors).

Small Details The new Sierra gets a chunkier body cladding compared to the old one.

There’s a ‘SIERRA” badging on the front doors of the 2025 version of the SUV.

Keen-eyed viewers will also see the ‘Tata Sierra’ moniker on the fender of the old Sierra.

Rear

Both versions of the Sierra look very different from each other from the rear. The old version gets halogen tail lights in a rectangular housing, along with a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. In contrast, the new Sierra has a minimalistic design which is highlighted by connected LED tail lights, a prominent ‘SIERRA’ moniker on the tailgate, and a gloss black bumper. It also has an extended roof spoiler, however doesn’t have a tailgate mounted spare wheel.

Tata offers the new Sierra in 6 bright colours that have some interesting names!

Small Details The new Sierra also has a blacked-out shark-fin antenna.

Both versions of the Sierra get blacked-out roof rails.

Interior

The cabin of the old Tata Sierra was basically full of hard plastics, analogue instrument cluster, and had a rudimentary design. However, the Sierra in the 1990s was still ahead of its time, as it used to come with features like power steering and all-four power windows (which was luxury back in the day!).

In comparison, the new cabin of the new Tata Sierra is in a different league, and even outshines most Tata cars as well. It gets black and white interior theme along with dual-tone beige seat upholstery, which gives the Sierra a very airy feel. One of the major highlights is its triple screen setup (for the driver, infotainment, and passenger). The steering wheel is a 4-spoke unit with an illuminated Tata logo, borrowed from existing Tata cars.

In terms of features, the 2025 Sierra also gets a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with power adjustment for the driver, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, and push button engine start/stop. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Small Details Chrome treatment on the AC vents and chrome-finished door opening levers gives the new Sierra an upmarket appeal.

The silver insert below the AC vents is actually a soundbar!

Powertrain Options

Tata will offer the 2025 Sierra with both petrol and diesel engine options. It’s expected to get the carmaker’s new 1.5-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol engine. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

The old Tata Sierra on the other hand had a 2-litre diesel engine on offer mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Tata will also offer the 2025 Sierra in an EV avatar, which has been teased.

Expected Price And Rivals

It is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be an alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.