2025 Tata Sierra: A Look At Its Variant-wise Colour Options
Modified On Nov 26, 2025 02:17 PM By CarDekho
Tata offers the Sierra with six monotone colour options, though only three variants get all of them
Tata Motors has launched the 2025 Sierra, with introductory prices starting from Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered in seven variants: Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished, and Accomplished+. We have already discussed its safety features in brief, so let’s now take a look at all the colour options available with the new Sierra, along with their variant-wise choices available.
Colour Options Offered With The Tata Sierra
The Sierra is available in seven monotone shades, including:
Pristine White
Pure Grey
Coorg Cloud
Munnar Mist
Bengal Rouge
Andaman Adventure
Here’s a look at the variant-wise colour options of the new Tata Sierra:
|
Variant
|
Pristine White
|
Pure Grey
|
Coorg Cloud
|
Munnar Mist
|
Bengal Rogue
|
Andaman Adventure
|
Smart+
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
❌
|
❌
|
❌
|
Pure
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
❌
|
❌
|
Pure+
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
❌
|
Adventure
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
❌
|
Adventure+
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
Accomplished
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
Accomplished+
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
|
✅
The entry-level variants of the Tata Sierra get limited colour options, offering only four shades. It’s from the Adventure+ variant onwards that Tata provides the complete set of all six monotone colours, including the Bengal Rogue and Andaman Adventure shades.
Features and Safety
The 2025 Sierra comes equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and an additional 12.3-inch display for front-row passenger. Additional features include, ventilated front-row seats, dual-zone climate control, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and keyless entry with push-button start/ stop.
Safety features include, six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera system with front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, and Level 2 ADAS. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the features you get with every Tata Sierra variant.
Engine Options
|
Tata Sierra Engine Options
|
Engine Capacity
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated Petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel engine
|
Power/ Torque
|
108 PS / 145 Nm
|
160PS / 255Nm
|
118PS / 260Nm
|
Transmission Options
|
6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
DCT – Dual-clutch automatic transmission
AT – Torque converter automatic transmission
The highlight here is the all-new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which promises quicker response and stronger performance. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel continues to be the go-to option for buyers with heavy highway usage.
Tata Motors is yet to reveal the full price list of the Sierra. Bookings will commence from December 16, while deliveries are scheduled to begin on January 16, 2026. It will take on compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.