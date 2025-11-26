All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    2025 Tata Sierra: A Look At Its Variant-wise Colour Options

    Modified On Nov 26, 2025 02:17 PM By CarDekho

    46.2K Views
    • Write a comment

    Tata offers the Sierra with six monotone colour options, though only three variants get all of them

    Tata Sierra

    Tata Motors has launched the 2025 Sierra, with introductory prices starting from Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered in seven variants: Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished, and Accomplished+. We have already discussed its safety features in brief, so let’s now take a look at all the colour options available with the new Sierra, along with their variant-wise choices available.

    Colour Options Offered With The Tata Sierra

    The Sierra is available in seven monotone shades, including:

    • Pristine WhiteTata Sierra Pristine White

    • Pure GreyTata Sierra Pure Grey

    • Coorg CloudTata Sierra Coorg Clouds

    • Munnar MistTata Sierra Munnar Mist

    • Bengal RougeTata Sierra Bengal Rouge

    • Andaman AdventureTata Sierra Andaman Adventure

    Here’s a look at the variant-wise colour options of the new Tata Sierra:

    Variant

    Pristine White

    Pure Grey

    Coorg Cloud

    Munnar Mist

    Bengal Rogue

    Andaman Adventure

    Smart+

    Pure

    Pure+

    Adventure

    Adventure+

    Accomplished

    Accomplished+

    The entry-level variants of the Tata Sierra get limited colour options, offering only four shades. It’s from the Adventure+ variant onwards that Tata provides the complete set of all six monotone colours, including the Bengal Rogue and Andaman Adventure shades.

    Tata Sierra

    Features and Safety

    The 2025 Sierra comes equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and an additional 12.3-inch display for front-row passenger. Additional features include, ventilated front-row seats, dual-zone climate control, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and keyless entry with push-button start/ stop.

    Tata Sierra

    Safety features include, six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera system with front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, and Level 2 ADAS. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the features you get with every Tata Sierra variant.

    Engine Options 

     

    Tata Sierra Engine Options

    Engine Capacity

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated Petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    Power/ Torque

    108 PS / 145 Nm

    160PS / 255Nm

    118PS / 260Nm

    Transmission Options

    6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT

    6-speed AT

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    DCT – Dual-clutch automatic transmission

    AT – Torque converter automatic transmission

    Tata Sierra

    The highlight here is the all-new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which promises quicker response and stronger performance. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel continues to be the go-to option for buyers with heavy highway usage. 

    Tata Motors is yet to reveal the full price list of the Sierra. Bookings will commence from December 16, while deliveries are scheduled to begin on January 16, 2026. It will take on compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Tata Sierra

    1 comment
    1
    P
    prasad maruvani
    Nov 26, 2025, 11:19:49 AM

    Anounce the milaga first

    Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    2
    S
    suresh
    Nov 26, 2025, 1:40:56 PM

    Correct thats first

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply

      Similar cars to compare & consider

      Car News

      • Trending News
      • Recent News

      Related News

      Trending SUV Cars

      • Latest
      • Upcoming
      • Popular
      Latest Cars
      Upcoming Cars
      Popular Cars

      All Brands

      View All Brands
      Home
      New Cars
      News
      2025 Tata Sierra: A Look At Its Variant-wise Colour Options
      *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
      India’s #1

      Largest Auto portal

      Car Sold

      Every 4 minute

      Offers

      Stay updated pay less

      Compare

      Decode the right car

      © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

      ×
      We need your city to customize your experience