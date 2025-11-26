2025 Tata Sierra: A Look At Its Variant-wise Colour Options

Tata offers the Sierra with six monotone colour options, though only three variants get all of them

Tata Motors has launched the 2025 Sierra, with introductory prices starting from Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be offered in seven variants: Smart+, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Adventure+, Accomplished, and Accomplished+. We have already discussed its safety features in brief, so let’s now take a look at all the colour options available with the new Sierra, along with their variant-wise choices available.

Colour Options Offered With The Tata Sierra

The Sierra is available in seven monotone shades, including:

Pristine White

Pure Grey

Coorg Cloud

Munnar Mist

Bengal Rouge

Andaman Adventure

Here’s a look at the variant-wise colour options of the new Tata Sierra:

Variant Pristine White Pure Grey Coorg Cloud Munnar Mist Bengal Rogue Andaman Adventure Smart+ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ Pure ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ Pure+ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Adventure ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ Adventure+ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Accomplished ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Accomplished+ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The entry-level variants of the Tata Sierra get limited colour options, offering only four shades. It’s from the Adventure+ variant onwards that Tata provides the complete set of all six monotone colours, including the Bengal Rogue and Andaman Adventure shades.

Features and Safety

The 2025 Sierra comes equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 10.25-inch digital driver's display, and an additional 12.3-inch display for front-row passenger. Additional features include, ventilated front-row seats, dual-zone climate control, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and keyless entry with push-button start/ stop.

Safety features include, six airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera system with front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring, and Level 2 ADAS. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the features you get with every Tata Sierra variant.

Engine Options

Tata Sierra Engine Options Engine Capacity 1.5-litre naturally aspirated Petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel engine Power/ Torque 108 PS / 145 Nm 160PS / 255Nm 118PS / 260Nm Transmission Options 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

DCT – Dual-clutch automatic transmission

AT – Torque converter automatic transmission

The highlight here is the all-new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which promises quicker response and stronger performance. Meanwhile, the 1.5-litre diesel continues to be the go-to option for buyers with heavy highway usage.

Tata Motors is yet to reveal the full price list of the Sierra. Bookings will commence from December 16, while deliveries are scheduled to begin on January 16, 2026. It will take on compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.