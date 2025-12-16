New 2025 Tata Sierra: BOOKINGS AND DELIVERY Details Explained

Prices for the Sierra start from Rs 11.49 lakh

The all-new Tata Sierra has finally gone on sale in India, and if you’re planning to bring this much-awaited SUV home, this report has all the answers you need. With prices already revealed and official bookings open from today onwards, here’s a clear breakdown of the booking process (online and offline), as well as delivery timelines.

Tata Sierra 2025: How To Book One?

Bookings for the new-generation Tata Sierra are now officially open across India. Interested buyers can reserve the SUV either online or by visiting their nearest Tata Motors dealership. To confirm your booking, you’ll need to pay a token amount of up to Rs 25,000 (amount may vary slightly by dealership).

Since the Sierra is in high demand, it would be better if you hurry up and book your unit, or else you might have to wait to get yours home. Here’s how to go about the booking process:

Tata Sierra 2025: How To Book It Offline?

For buyers who prefer the traditional showroom experience, Tata Motors continues to offer an easy offline booking process. Here’s how it works:

Visit your nearest Tata Motors dealership.

Discuss your requirements with the sales executive, including preferred variant, colour, and powertrain.

Take a test drive of the Sierra, if demo vehicles are available. If not, you can request a home or office test drive once dealerships receive the display cars.

We strongly recommend taking a test drive before booking to get a better sense of the Sierra’s ride comfort, cabin experience, and performance.

Once you’re satisfied, proceed to book the vehicle by paying the token amount at the showroom.

After booking, the dealership will keep you updated regarding variant-wise waiting periods and delivery schedules.

Your waiting period might vary based on the colour and variant, so it would be best to check with your dealer if there is any ready stock. This is if you are in a hurry to get your hands on the Sierra.

Tata Sierra 2025: How To Book It Online?

If you prefer convenience, Tata Motors also allows customers to book the Sierra online through its official website. The steps are simple:

Visit Tata Motors’ official passenger vehicle website.

Sign up using your mobile number or log in if you already have an account.

Select the Tata Sierra from the list of available models.

Configure the SUV by choosing your preferred variant, engine option, and exterior colour (you can check out the Sierra’s colour gallery before finalising).

Select your nearest Tata dealership for further assistance and test drive coordination.

Complete the booking by paying the token amount online.

Once done, your booking details will be shared with the selected dealership, which will guide you through the next steps.

Tata Sierra 2025: When Will Deliveries Begin?

Deliveries for the new Tata Sierra are scheduled to begin from January 15, 2026, as confirmed by Tata Motors earlier. Initial deliveries are expected to prioritise higher variants, with lower trims following shortly after.

Waiting periods may vary depending on the variant, colour choice, and city, especially during the initial phase of deliveries when demand is expected to be high.

We have driven the new Tata Sierra, and if you are planning to buy one, you should check out our review of the new Tata SUV on YouTube.

Tata Sierra 2025: Price Range And Rivals

The Tata Sierra is priced starting from Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it competitively in the crowded compact SUV segment. Depending on the variant and powertrain, prices go up significantly for the fully loaded trims. Full prices have been revealed, and if you want to take a look, then head over to this story.

In terms of competition, the Sierra goes up against popular models such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, and even newer entrants like the Maruti Victoris.

The Sierra is one of the most exciting modern mass-market SUVs currently, and well-packaged as well. If you are planning to buy the SUV, then check out its ULTIMATE BUYING GUIDE here.