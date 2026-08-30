Did You Know You Can Have A Karaoke Match In Your 2026 MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV? Here Are The Top 5 Features!

MG Motors India has brought in the first plug-in hybrid vehicle for this segment, known as the Hector Tomahawk PHEV. It brings an exciting new design with H-shaped LED DRLs and a stylish profile, and is packed with a lot of features.

So, today, we are going to talk about the five most interesting features the Hector Tomahawk PHEV gets! Starting with the:

Massive 15.6-inch Infotainment Display

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV features a large 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen display, which includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for making office commutes and even long-distance journeys convenient.

This display unit also integrates controls for automatic climate control, where you can change the temperature, fan speed, and airflow as well. It also utilises controls for the ventilated seats, which clear space for the dashboard and give it a minimal look.

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-home (V2H)

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV introduces Vehicle-to-load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-home (V2H) features, which will help you when you are either out camping around or moving through area where there might be frequent electricity cuts.

With the V2L technology, you can power electronic devices with up to 3.3 kW of output from the SUV itself. Coming to the V2H technology, it will power your house as well when the electricity runs out, and your electric SUV will have your back.

AI-Powered Karaoke Mode

The next feature is the AI-powered karaoke mode, which is part of the infotainment unit’s features. Using the massive display, you can enjoy karaoke sessions when you are stuck in traffic or even parked your vehicle during the trip.

You can use the AI to search for whichever song you want to sing along with, including cartoon theme songs

Panoramic Sunroof

Next up, literally, is the panoramic sunroof, which is the most demanded feature in any segment you shop for electrics in. This dual-pane panoramic sunroof reaches the middle-row seats and does make the cabin of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV feel more airy, and even has an ambient light strip adjacent to it.

Powered Tailgate

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV also features an electric tailgate, which is very useful for day-to-day routine tasks such as grocery shopping, moving places, and even when your hands are full, using a gesture, you can open it hands-free as well.

Having an electric tailgate does make it a unique offering for this segment, as its competition is not offering this feature currently.

BONUS: Plug-in Hybrid Technology

The Hector Tomahawk PHEV, being the first mass-market plug-in hybrid SUV, offers multiple drive modes to maximise the use of its powertrain. The modes include pure EV mode, pure engine mode, parallel hybrid mode, which combines engine and electric motor output, and series hybrid mode, which uses the engine as a generator to charge the battery as well.

With the plug-in hybrid tech, the Hector Tomahawk PHEV has a combined output of 1100 km on a full tank and full charge battery. So, will you be considering this hybrid instead of diesel SUVs for mile munching?