New 2025 Tata Sierra vs Maruti Victoris: Which Has More Features?
Published On Nov 18, 2025 05:16 PM By Bikramjit
While the Sierra offers more features, the Victoris offers one unique bit that isn’t offered with its upcoming Tata rival
Tata is set to make a mark in the compact SUV segment with the new Tata Sierra, which has already been unveiled and is set to be launched on November 25. On the other hand, Maruti has gained back momentum in the compact SUV space with their new Arena entrant, the Maruti Victoris - a clear indication in October 2025 sales.
We have already concluded that the Sierra is ahead of the segment-leading Creta in terms of features, and in this report, we’ll see if it can also outshine the Maruti Victoris and hence rightfully be on the run in leading this segment. Let’s watch out.
Features Onboard
2025 Tata Sierra
Maruti Victoris
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
It's fair to say Tata has outshone most of its rivals altogether in the aspect of design. Beholding its iconic legacy, the new Sierra has the looks that can appeal a lot more to urban buyers. It has got the biggest 19-inch wheels in the segment, full-width lighting elements, futuristic flush-door handles and a smartly executed unique Alpine window styling. Road presence over Victoris? Check.
Inside, both the SUVs carry a high dose of modern features; however, the Sierra again stands ahead with its three screens, extended underthigh support, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and manual Boss mode. Although the Victoris gets one advantage over the Sierra - a head-up display. Both SUVs share some essential features like ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).
If you want to take an in-depth look at the Sierra’s interior, you can check out this report.
Powertrain
The Sierra is expected to come with two of these engine options you see below, along with specifications.
Engine
1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)
1.5-litre diesel engine
Transmission
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
Power
170 PS
118 PS
Torque
280 Nm
260 Nm
DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission
While it's likely to debut a TGDI turbo petrol engine for Tata, the Sierra will also get an electric counterpart, just as any other Tata car. We’ll come up with a detailed specification comparison when the specs are revealed officially; however, for your reference, you can compare them with the Victoris specifications, which are mentioned below:
Engine
1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine
1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine
1.5-litre petrol+CNG option
Power
116 PS (combined)
103 PS
88 PS
Torque
141 Nm (hybrid)
137 Nm
121.5 Nm
Transmission*
e-CVT
5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT
5-speed MT
*e-CVT - Electronically continuously variable transmission, AT - Torque converter automatic transmission
2025 Tata Sierra: Expected Price & Rivals
Tata is expected to price the Sierra starting from Rs 11 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). And besides the Maruti Victoris and Hyundai Creta, it will rival the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Maruti Grand Vitara.