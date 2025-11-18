All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    New 2025 Tata Sierra vs Maruti Victoris: Which Has More Features?

    Published On Nov 18, 2025 05:16 PM By Bikramjit

    6.5K Views
    • Write a comment

    While the Sierra offers more features, the Victoris offers one unique bit that isn’t offered with its upcoming Tata rival

    Sierra vs Victoris

    Tata is set to make a mark in the compact SUV segment with the new Tata Sierra, which has already been unveiled and is set to be launched on November 25. On the other hand, Maruti has gained back momentum in the compact SUV space with their new Arena entrant, the Maruti Victoris - a clear indication in October 2025 sales

    We have already concluded that the Sierra is ahead of the segment-leading Creta in terms of features, and in this report, we’ll see if it can also outshine the Maruti Victoris and hence rightfully be on the run in leading this segment. Let’s watch out.

    Features Onboard

    Sierra
    Maruti Victoris

     

    2025 Tata Sierra

    Maruti Victoris

    Exterior

    • LED headlights

    • Full-width LED taillights

    • Full-width LED DRLs

    • LED sequential indicators

    • 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Front & rear skid plates

    • Black roof rails

    • Flush-type door handles

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • Rear spoiler

    • Body-coloured B-pillar

    • Faux Alpine Window styling

    • Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

    • LED DRLs

    • Front LED fog lamps

    • Connected LED taillights

    • 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Silver front and rear skid plates

    • Roof-mounted spoiler

    • Shark fin antenna

    Interior

    • Black / Beige dual-tone cabin theme

    • Leatherette upholstery 

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • Multi-colour ambient lighting

    • Driver & Passenger vanity mirror with extendable sunshade

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage

    • Front seat back pocket

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Vanity mirror and lamps for both front passengers

    • Black and Ivory dual-tone cabin theme

    • All-black cabin theme with bronze accents (strong-hybrid variants only)

    • Black and Ivory dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery

    • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    • 64-colour ambient lighting

    • Vanity mirror and lamps for both front passengers

    • Sunglass holder

    • Illuminated glovebox

    • Front footwell illumination

    • Front seat back pockets

    • Adjustable headrests for all seats

    • Front centre armrest with storage space

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    Comfort & Convenience

    • Digital driver’s display (12.3-inch likely)

    • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Power-adjustable driver seat

    • Manually adjust for co-driver seat

    • Manual Boss Mode

    • Rear window sunshades

    • Front seats with extendable underthigh support

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Puddle lamps

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Boot lamp

    • Electrically foldable ORVMs

    • Multi-drive modes 

    • Terrain modes

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Type-C USB port (front & rear)

    • Keyless entry with push-button start/stop

    • 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display

    • Auto climate control with rear AC vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 8-way power-adjustable driver seat

    • Powered tailgate with gesture control

    • Wireless smartphone charger

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Heads-up display (HUD)

    • Air purifier with PM2.5 air filter

    • Auto-folding ORVMs

    • Cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid variants only)

    • Terrain modes with AWD setup - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto

    • Puddle lamps

    • Auto-dimming inside rear view mirror (IRVM)

    • Height-adjustable driver seat

    • Boot lamp

    • Paddle shifters (AT only)

    • Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid only)

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Keyless entry

    • Push-button start/stop

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • Head up display (HUD)

    Infotainment

    • Touchscreen (likely 12.3-inch)

    • Co-passenger entertainment screen (likely 12.3-inch)

    • 12-speaker JBL Black sound system with a sound bar

    • Connected car tech

    • Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

    • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    • 8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

    • Dolby Atmos surround sound system

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

    • Connected car tech 

    • Alexa connectivity

    Safety

    • Multiple airbags

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill-descent control

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front & rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold 

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • Rear disc brakes

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • Six airbags (as standard)

    • Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

    • Electronic stability programme (ESP)

    • Traction control system

    • Hill-hold assist

    • Hill-descent control (AWD only)

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

    • 360-degree camera

    • Front and rear parking sensors

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rear defogger

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    It's fair to say Tata has outshone most of its rivals altogether in the aspect of design. Beholding its iconic legacy, the new Sierra has the looks that can appeal a lot more to urban buyers. It has got the biggest 19-inch wheels in the segment, full-width lighting elements, futuristic flush-door handles and a smartly executed unique Alpine window styling. Road presence over Victoris? Check.

    Inside, both the SUVs carry a high dose of modern features; however, the Sierra again stands ahead with its three screens, extended underthigh support, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and manual Boss mode. Although the Victoris gets one advantage over the Sierra - a head-up display. Both SUVs share some essential features like ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

    If you want to take an in-depth look at the Sierra’s interior, you can check out this report.

    Powertrain

    The Sierra is expected to come with two of these engine options you see below, along with specifications.

    Engine

    1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    Power

    170 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    280 Nm

    260 Nm

    DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission 

    While it's likely to debut a TGDI turbo petrol engine for Tata, the Sierra will also get an electric counterpart, just as any other Tata car. We’ll come up with a detailed specification comparison when the specs are revealed officially; however, for your reference, you can compare them with the Victoris specifications, which are mentioned below:

    Engine

    1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG option

    Power

    116 PS (combined)

    103 PS

    88 PS

    Torque

    141 Nm (hybrid)

    137 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission*

    e-CVT

    5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    5-speed MT

    *e-CVT - Electronically continuously variable transmission, AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    2025 Tata Sierra: Expected Price & Rivals

    Tata Sierra

    Tata is expected to price the Sierra starting from Rs 11 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). And besides the Maruti Victoris and Hyundai Creta, it will rival the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Maruti Grand Vitara.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Maruti Victoris

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    New 2025 Tata Sierra vs Maruti Victoris: Which Has More Features?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience