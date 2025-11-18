New 2025 Tata Sierra vs Maruti Victoris: Which Has More Features?

While the Sierra offers more features, the Victoris offers one unique bit that isn’t offered with its upcoming Tata rival

Tata is set to make a mark in the compact SUV segment with the new Tata Sierra, which has already been unveiled and is set to be launched on November 25. On the other hand, Maruti has gained back momentum in the compact SUV space with their new Arena entrant, the Maruti Victoris - a clear indication in October 2025 sales.

We have already concluded that the Sierra is ahead of the segment-leading Creta in terms of features, and in this report, we’ll see if it can also outshine the Maruti Victoris and hence rightfully be on the run in leading this segment. Let’s watch out.

Features Onboard

2025 Tata Sierra Maruti Victoris Exterior LED headlights

Full-width LED taillights

Full-width LED DRLs

LED sequential indicators

19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Front & rear skid plates

Black roof rails

Flush-type door handles

Shark-fin antenna

Rear spoiler

Body-coloured B-pillar

Faux Alpine Window styling Auto-LED projector headlights with follow-me-home function

LED DRLs

Front LED fog lamps

Connected LED taillights

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Roof rails

Silver front and rear skid plates

Roof-mounted spoiler

Shark fin antenna Interior Black / Beige dual-tone cabin theme

Leatherette upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Multi-colour ambient lighting

Driver & Passenger vanity mirror with extendable sunshade

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Front seat back pocket

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Vanity mirror and lamps for both front passengers Black and Ivory dual-tone cabin theme

All-black cabin theme with bronze accents (strong-hybrid variants only)

Black and Ivory dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

64-colour ambient lighting

Vanity mirror and lamps for both front passengers

Sunglass holder

Illuminated glovebox

Front footwell illumination

Front seat back pockets

Adjustable headrests for all seats

Front centre armrest with storage space

Rear centre armrest with cupholders Comfort & Convenience Digital driver’s display (12.3-inch likely)

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Power-adjustable driver seat

Manually adjust for co-driver seat

Manual Boss Mode

Rear window sunshades

Front seats with extendable underthigh support

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless smartphone charger

Puddle lamps

Auto-dimming IRVM

Boot lamp

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Multi-drive modes

Terrain modes

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Type-C USB port (front & rear)

Keyless entry with push-button start/stop 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display

Auto climate control with rear AC vents

Ventilated front seats

8-way power-adjustable driver seat

Powered tailgate with gesture control

Wireless smartphone charger

Panoramic sunroof

Heads-up display (HUD)

Air purifier with PM2.5 air filter

Auto-folding ORVMs

Cruise control (MT and strong-hybrid variants only)

Terrain modes with AWD setup - Snow, Sport, Lock and Auto

Puddle lamps

Auto-dimming inside rear view mirror (IRVM)

Height-adjustable driver seat

Boot lamp

Paddle shifters (AT only)

Drive modes - Eco, Normal and Sport (strong-hybrid only)

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Keyless entry

Push-button start/stop

Tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Head up display (HUD) Infotainment Touchscreen (likely 12.3-inch)

Co-passenger entertainment screen (likely 12.3-inch)

12-speaker JBL Black sound system with a sound bar

Connected car tech

Steering-mounted audio and calling controls

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

8-speaker Infinity sound system with subwoofer

Dolby Atmos surround sound system

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Connected car tech

Alexa connectivity Safety Multiple airbags

Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front & rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchorages Six airbags (as standard)

Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Electronic stability programme (ESP)

Traction control system

Hill-hold assist

Hill-descent control (AWD only)

3-point seatbelts for all seats with reminders

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold (AT only)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

It's fair to say Tata has outshone most of its rivals altogether in the aspect of design. Beholding its iconic legacy, the new Sierra has the looks that can appeal a lot more to urban buyers. It has got the biggest 19-inch wheels in the segment, full-width lighting elements, futuristic flush-door handles and a smartly executed unique Alpine window styling. Road presence over Victoris? Check.

Inside, both the SUVs carry a high dose of modern features; however, the Sierra again stands ahead with its three screens, extended underthigh support, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and manual Boss mode. Although the Victoris gets one advantage over the Sierra - a head-up display. Both SUVs share some essential features like ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, and level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

If you want to take an in-depth look at the Sierra’s interior, you can check out this report.

Powertrain

The Sierra is expected to come with two of these engine options you see below, along with specifications.

Engine 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

While it's likely to debut a TGDI turbo petrol engine for Tata, the Sierra will also get an electric counterpart, just as any other Tata car. We’ll come up with a detailed specification comparison when the specs are revealed officially; however, for your reference, you can compare them with the Victoris specifications, which are mentioned below:

Engine 1.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 116 PS (combined) 103 PS 88 PS Torque 141 Nm (hybrid) 137 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission* e-CVT 5-speed MT/ 6-speed AT 5-speed MT

*e-CVT - Electronically continuously variable transmission, AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

2025 Tata Sierra: Expected Price & Rivals

Tata is expected to price the Sierra starting from Rs 11 lakh (introductory ex-showroom). And besides the Maruti Victoris and Hyundai Creta, it will rival the Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Maruti Grand Vitara.