    Check Out How 2025 Tata Sierra Looks In 6 Different Colours

    Modified On Nov 15, 2025 09:23 PM By Shreyash

    27.2K Views
    The 2025 Tata Sierra does look vibrant and eye-catching in all its colours! 

    2025 Tata Sierra

    Tata Motors has taken the wraps off the 2025 Sierra which features a sharp, yet modern looking design. While the prices are set to be announced in November 2025, the carmaker has given a deep dive into its design and interior. Also, at its unveiling, Tata Motors showcased the 2025 Sierra in no less than 6 different colours and here’s how it looks in all of them:

    2025 Tata Sierra: Colours

    • Andaman Adventure (Yellow)

    Tata Sierra

    • Bengal Rouge (Red)

    Tata Sierra

    • Coorg Clouds (Silver)

    Tata Sierra

    • Munnar Mist (Green)

    Tata Sierra

    • Mintal Grey

    Tata Sierra

    • Pristine White

    Tata Sierra

    In addition to this, we also expect the 2025 Tata Sierra to be offered in a stealthy looking all-black Dark Edition. Fancy taking a closer look at the intricate design details of the new Sierra? Head to our image gallery.

    While the 2025 Tata Sierra EV is yet to be revealed, a sneak peek from the teaser has revealed slight changes to its fascia

    Features And Safety

    2025 Tata Sierra

    The new-generation Sierra comes equipped with lots of modern amenities like a triple screen setup (for the driver, infotainment, and passenger), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker JBL sound system with soundbar, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets ventilated front seats, a powered driver’s seat, push button engine start/stop, multi-colour ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM (inside rear view mirror), and a wireless phone charger. Be sure to check out its cabin more in detail in this report.

    Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and a 360-degree camera. It also comes with level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure alert, and more.

    You can also check out our in-depth image gallery for the 2025 Tata Sierra by visiting this link.

    Engine And Transmission

    We expect the new 2025 Tata Sierra to get the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. It could also be offered with the 1.5-litre diesel engine. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    Power

    170 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    280 Nm

    260 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission 

    If you are looking for an all-electric powertrain, check out the Tata Sierra EV

    Expected Price And Rivals

    Tata could price the 2025 Sierra starting from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It is important to note that the first lot of the 2025 Sierra to the World Cup Winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team.  It will be an alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.

    Write your Comment on Tata Sierra

    2 comments
    1
    D
    dileep kumar
    Nov 15, 2025, 8:50:06 PM

    Tata Sierra is superb car Tata Sierra middle Class car

      1
      U
      umakant
      Nov 15, 2025, 8:25:14 PM

      Punch facelift date?

