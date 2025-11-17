Watch Video: How Big Is The Boot In The 2025 Tata Sierra?

The spare wheel is located underneath the body, which frees up slightly more room in the boot

The 2025 Tata Sierra has been unveiled ahead of its November 25 launch, and its unofficial bookings are currently underway. We got the chance to check out the SUV both inside and out, and we’ve already talked about its best-in-class interior design and the generous cabin space it offers. While we couldn’t practically test the boot with actual luggage, we did open the tailgate and examine the space thoroughly. This gave us a fair idea of how spacious it is, even though Tata hasn’t revealed the official boot capacity figures yet.

The Test

The 2025 Sierra’s boot is very practical. It has a boxy shape and because it is wide, deep and long, arranging large suitcases in the boot will not be an issue. In fact, you can even stack overnight bags and suitcases on top of each other to make best use of the available space. What makes this boot more practical than its key rival – the Hyundai Creta – is the fact that the spare wheel does not eat up space. It is mounted under the boot in the Sierra, which helps it achieve a better depth.

Also, the flexibility of the 60:40 split rear seats helps to stack larger items. While it does not fold to make a flat floor, the wide and tall opening means loading items like tables or mattresses won't be an issue. Cherry on top of the boot is the parcel shelf, which is wide and long, to keep snacks and other small bags can be kept on it. And did I mention the powered tailgate, which makes all of this further more convenient.

Other Features Onboard

From what is unveiled, the 2025 Sierra packs a lot of features like a powered driver’s seat with memory function, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, rear sunshades, a wireless phone charger, and a three-display layout that includes the driver’s screen, infotainment unit, and a dedicated co-driver entertainment display. It also gets dual-zone climate control with rear AC vents, a 12-speaker JBL sound system with soundbar, multi-drive / terrain modes, push-button start/stop, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

On the safety front, Tata has loaded the Sierra with multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX mounts, front and rear parking sensors and even a level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features. While the Bharat NCAP score is still awaited, we expect it to score a perfect 5-star owing to Tata’s strong safety history.

Powertrain

Tata Motors is expected to debut its brand new turbo petrol engine in the Sierra. Besides, it will also get a diesel engine, the specifications likely to be as mentioned below:

Specification 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol (New) 1.5-litre Diesel Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT* 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT*

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission

Price & Rivals

At an expected starting price point of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom), the Sierra will be a formidable rival to the Hyundai Creta, with which we’ve already compared it in terms of features. Besides, it will also take on the Kia Seltos, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, and MG Astor.