Tata Aeris Creative Variant Explained: Is This The Perfect Sweet Spot In The Aeris’ Range?

The new Tata Aeris compact sedan was launched at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. This is Tata’s shot at going against the likes of the Maruti Dzire to have a slice of the budget compact-sedan segment.

The Aeris comes with a total of 5 variant options: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Creative and Accomplished. Today we are exploring the Creative variant, which is one below the top variant. Is this the sweet spot of the Aeris? Let’s explore.

Price

The Price range of the Aeris starts at Rs 5.29 lakh for the base Smart variant. However, the pricing for the Creative variant is as follows:

Variant Petrol Petrol+CNG MT AMT MT AMT Creative Rs 7.49 lakh Rs 8.04 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 9.04 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

The Creative variant is available with all powertrain and gearbox options available with the Aeris. This will make it easier for people trying to choose exactly the powertrain option they want.

Exterior

The Aeris starts to look more premium from this variant onwards. This is thanks to the LED headlamps and the subtle chrome touches.

Up front, the Aeris gets the familiar fascia, which looks modern and edgy. This is thanks to the slim LED headlamps, which are now available from the Creative variant onwards. What we can also spot is the front camera for the 360-degree camera system. Both are not available in the lower Pure Plus variant. Apart from that, the Creative variant gets the same modern-looking bumper with the large lower air dam. This variant, however, also misses out on the LED fog lamps with cornering function, which are available in the top Accomplished variant.

Over to the side, the silhouette of the Aeris is familiar thanks to its similarity to the outgoing Tigor. The Creative variant gets 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and chrome door handles, which aren’t available in the lower variants. Do note that the CNG variants still get the 14-inch steel wheels with wheel covers. The Creative variant also gets piano black finished outside rear-view mirrors and a shark-fin antenna, which is carried over from the lower Pure Plus variant.

Moving to the rear, the Aeris comes with the same connected light design, which accentuates the width of the Aeris. Meanwhile, the LED tail lamp gets a segmented design. This variant also gets the full-width stop lamp mounted on top of the rear window.

Lower down, the Aeris comes with the same bumper design as the other variants.

Colour Options

The Tata Aeris is available in a total of six colour options: Dandeli Drizzle, Nitro Crimson, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey and Dune Glow.

We like the Dune Glow colour since it adds a sense of subtle premiumness thanks to its understated gold colour. Check out our detailed variant-wise colours explained story here.

Interior

The Tata Aeris gets a fairly minimalistic design in the cabin, which includes a low-set dashboard with the floating displays for the infotainment and the driver’s display.

The beige and brown-themed cabin is finished tastefully in recycled plastic and cloth-like materials on the dashboard.

The cabin is reasonably spacious for a small family and feels airy thanks to the bright colour theme.

Features

The Aeris Creative comes loaded with a strong list of features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

This is paired with a 6-speaker sound system as well. The Creative variant also gets automatic headlamps, passive keyless entry with engine push-button start, cooled glovebox, and auto climate control.

However, it misses out on wireless chargers, a USB-C fast charger, ventilated front seats and connected car technology, which the top Accomplished variant gets.

To understand the features available in each variant in detail, check out our story here.

Safety

Safety-wise, the Creative variant gets rain-sensing wipers and a 360-degree camera over the lower variants. Apart from these, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, hill-hold control (HHC), ISOFIX child seat mounts and a tyre-pressure monitoring system are available from the lower variants.

However, the Creative variant misses out on the in-built dashcam recorder, which the Accomplished variant gets.

Powertrain Options

The Tata Aeris comes with two engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with CNG. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Specification 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine With CNG Power 86 PS 76 PS Torque 113 Nm 97 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

MT - Manual Transmission / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

The Aeris’ powertrain is the familiar 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine, which has been doing duty from the first Tiago to the latest Punch and Altroz. This has proven itself over time to be a fairly reliable powertrain with usable power for occasional highway use.

Rivals

The Aeris goes against the sub-compact sedans like the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and the Honda Amaze.

CarDekho Says…

The Tata Aeris comes with well-loaded variants towards the top end. The Creative variant packs in almost everything you would look for in a car today. Although this is Rs 75,000 more than the Pure Plus variant, which is already well-packed, it would depend purely on your budget and whether you’re ready to spend the extra money, which is mostly for fancier features.

If you’re looking at pure value for money, we would recommend going for the Pure Plus variant. However, for people who would use the car for the long term, it would be better to buy the Creative variant, which would help it feel more premium and fresher in the long term.

What do you think of the Aeris Creative? Let us know in the comments below.