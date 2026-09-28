Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained: Is The One Above Base Variant A Good Option At Rs 6.15 Lakh?

Recently, Tata launched the sub-4-metre compact sedan, called the Aeris, at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Aeris replaces the Tigor compact sedan, which is also closely related to the outgoing model. The Aeris comes with a total of five variant options: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Creative and Accomplished. If you have shortlisted the Aeris sedan, can you go for the lower variants and save money?

Today we are exploring the Pure variant. Does this variant pack in everything you need? Let's explore:

Price

The Aeris’ range starts at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The prices for the Pure variant are as follows:

Variant Petrol Petrol+CNG MT AMT MT AMT Pure Rs 6.14 lakh Rs 6.69 lakh Rs 7.14 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

The Aeris gets all the powertrain options from the Pure variant onwards. So if you want the most affordable AMT option of the Aeris, this is the variant to go for.

Exterior

The Aeris Pure’s fascia features the familiar edgy front end seen across all Aeris variants. The rectangular twin-pod halogen headlamps are neatly integrated into the horizontally designed front end. Connecting the two is the black rectangular trim, which houses the Tata logo.

Lower down, the bumper also has a simplistic design theme with the large lower air dam. The Pure variant misses out on front fog lamps and LED headlights as well, which are available from the Creative variant onwards.

On the side, the profile is familiar to the outgoing Tigor. However, it does get some modern design touches, like the headlamps which stretch towards the fender and the black cladding around the wheel arches, which are new to the Aeris. This variant also gets 14-inch steel wheels with silver wheel covers. Notice the ‘Aeris’ badging on the bottom of the front door, which is a neat premium touch. What it misses out on here is the shark-fin antenna, which is available from the upper Pure Plus variant.

Over to the rear, the Aeris gets the modern Tata family design. This is thanks to the wide, connected light theme, which includes a segmented design for the LED tail lamps. The Aeris also carries subtle lip spoilers on the bootlid and on top of the rear glass. Lower down, the bumper houses the two parking sensors, the reverse camera, and the number plate housing.

Colour Options

The Tata Aeris is available with a total of six colour options: Dandeli Drizzle, Dune Glow, Nitro Crimson, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White. All colour options are available from the Pure variant onwards.

Interior

Step inside the Tata Aeris Pure and you will be greeted by a minimalist cabin. The beige and brown cabin is finished in recycled plastic, which gives a premium look and feel.

Feature-wise, this does not look very loaded. The simplistic dashboard does not have an infotainment system. However, it has a slot to bring your own device (BYOD). And so, from the Pure variant onwards, the Aeris gets steering-mounted controls. The driver, however, gets a floating split digital information display.

The space and practicality inside the cabin are nothing much to complain about, nor are they the best in segment. The rear-seat passengers, though, don’t get rear AC vents, which are available from the Pure Plus variant.

Features And Safety

The Aeris Pure is not the most feature-packed trim in the Aeris’ lineup. However, it does get two speakers with Bluetooth connectivity, all-four power windows, electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM), a height-adjustable driver seat, and USB A and C fast charging. These are all the upgrades over the Smart variant.

However, this does miss out on a touchscreen infotainment system, 4-speaker sound system, rear AC vents and cruise control, which are available in the Pure Plus variant.

Safety-wise, the Aeris gets standard safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. However, the Pure variant gets rear defoggers, central locking, and speed-sensitive auto door locks. But it does miss out on a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability program (ESP), and hill-hold control (HHC) which are available in the upper Pure Plus variant.

Powertrain Options

The Aeris gets two engine options. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with CNG. Both get a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Specification 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine With CNG Power 86 PS 76 PS Torque 113 Nm 97 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

MT - Manual Transmission / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

The petrol engine in the Aeris is shared with other Tata models like the Tiago, the Altroz and the Punch. This powertrain does a decent job in most driving conditions and has proven itself over time. This is best suited for relaxed driving with occasional highway trips.

Rivals

The Aeris goes against the sub-4 metre compact sedans like the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze and the Hyundai Aura.

CarDekho Says…

The Tata Aeris is predominantly targeted at people looking for a compact sedan with a hatchback budget. And so this will also be in the list of first-time car buyers. In that case, the Pure variant does a decent job of including safety features and creature comforts, which will suffice for most who are looking for a basic car. However, at roughly Rs 60,000 more, the Pure Plus variant sounds like a better deal as it includes a touchscreen infotainment system, reverse camera, rear AC vents and hill-hold control. These features will make the Aeris feel more modern and easier for new drivers and for people taking their families in their Aeris.

What do you think of the new Aeris? Let us know what you think in the comments.