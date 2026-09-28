All
All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained: Is The One Above Base Variant A Good Option At Rs 6.15 Lakh?

    This is the most affordable AMT variant of the Aeris. But you probably need to skip to the upper variant for long-term ownership.

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Sep 28, 2026 18:32 IST
    info icon
    Published OnSep 28, 2026 14:18 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 28, 2026 18:32 IST
    2.5K Views
    • Write a comment

    2026 Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained In Detail

    Recently, Tata launched the sub-4-metre compact sedan, called the Aeris, at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The Aeris replaces the Tigor compact sedan, which is also closely related to the outgoing model. The Aeris comes with a total of five variant options: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Creative and Accomplished. If you have shortlisted the Aeris sedan, can you go for the lower variants and save money? 

    Today we are exploring the Pure variant. Does this variant pack in everything you need? Let's explore:

    Price

    The Aeris’ range starts at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The prices for the Pure variant are as follows:

    Variant

    Petrol

    Petrol+CNG

    MT

    AMT

    MT

    AMT

    Pure

    Rs 6.14 lakh

    Rs 6.69 lakh

    Rs 7.14 lakh

    Rs 7.69 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom pan-India.

    The Aeris gets all the powertrain options from the Pure variant onwards. So if you want the most affordable AMT option of the Aeris, this is the variant to go for. 

    Exterior

    The Aeris Pure’s fascia features the familiar edgy front end seen across all Aeris variants. The rectangular twin-pod halogen headlamps are neatly integrated into the horizontally designed front end. Connecting the two is the black rectangular trim, which houses the Tata logo. 

    2026 Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained In Detail

    Lower down, the bumper also has a simplistic design theme with the large lower air dam. The Pure variant misses out on front fog lamps and LED headlights as well, which are available from the Creative variant onwards.

    2026 Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained In Detail

    On the side, the profile is familiar to the outgoing Tigor. However, it does get some modern design touches, like the headlamps which stretch towards the fender and the black cladding around the wheel arches, which are new to the Aeris. This variant also gets 14-inch steel wheels with silver wheel covers. Notice the ‘Aeris’ badging on the bottom of the front door, which is a neat premium touch. What it misses out on here is the shark-fin antenna, which is available from the upper Pure Plus variant.

    2026 Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained In Detail

    Over to the rear, the Aeris gets the modern Tata family design. This is thanks to the wide, connected light theme, which includes a segmented design for the LED tail lamps. The Aeris also carries subtle lip spoilers on the bootlid and on top of the rear glass. Lower down, the bumper houses the two parking sensors, the reverse camera, and the number plate housing. 

    Colour Options

    The Tata Aeris is available with a total of six colour options: Dandeli Drizzle, Dune Glow, Nitro Crimson, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White. All colour options are available from the Pure variant onwards. 

    Interior

    Step inside the Tata Aeris Pure and you will be greeted by a minimalist cabin. The beige and brown cabin is finished in recycled plastic, which gives a premium look and feel. 

    2026 Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained In Detail

    Feature-wise, this does not look very loaded. The simplistic dashboard does not have an infotainment system. However, it has a slot to bring your own device (BYOD). And so, from the Pure variant onwards, the Aeris gets steering-mounted controls. The driver, however, gets a floating split digital information display. 

    2026 Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained In Detail

    The space and practicality inside the cabin are nothing much to complain about, nor are they the best in segment. The rear-seat passengers, though, don’t get rear AC vents, which are available from the Pure Plus variant. 

    Features And Safety

    The Aeris Pure is not the most feature-packed trim in the Aeris’ lineup. However, it does get two speakers with Bluetooth connectivity, all-four power windows, electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVM), a height-adjustable driver seat, and USB A and C fast charging. These are all the upgrades over the Smart variant

    2026 Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained In Detail

    However, this does miss out on a touchscreen infotainment system, 4-speaker sound system, rear AC vents and cruise control, which are available in the Pure Plus variant.

    Safety-wise, the Aeris gets standard safety features like six airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. However, the Pure variant gets rear defoggers, central locking, and speed-sensitive auto door locks. But it does miss out on a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability program (ESP), and hill-hold control (HHC) which are available in the upper Pure Plus variant.

    Powertrain Options

    The Aeris gets two engine options. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with CNG. Both get a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

    Specification

    1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine

    1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine With CNG

    Power

    86 PS

    76 PS

    Torque

    113 Nm

    97 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

    MT - Manual Transmission / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

    2026 Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained In Detail
    2026 Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained In Detail

    The petrol engine in the Aeris is shared with other Tata models like the Tiago, the Altroz and the Punch. This powertrain does a decent job in most driving conditions and has proven itself over time. This is best suited for relaxed driving with occasional highway trips. 

    Rivals

    The Aeris goes against the sub-4 metre compact sedans like the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze and the Hyundai Aura.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Tata Aeris is predominantly targeted at people looking for a compact sedan with a hatchback budget. And so this will also be in the list of first-time car buyers. In that case, the Pure variant does a decent job of including safety features and creature comforts, which will suffice for most who are looking for a basic car. However, at roughly Rs 60,000 more, the Pure Plus variant sounds like a better deal as it includes a touchscreen infotainment system, reverse camera, rear AC vents and hill-hold control. These features will make the Aeris feel more modern and easier for new drivers and for people taking their families in their Aeris. 

    2026 Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained In Detail

    What do you think of the new Aeris? Let us know what you think in the comments.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    • Instagram
    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

    Write your Comment on Tata Aeris

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Sedan Cars

    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Tata Aeris Pure Variant Explained: Is The One Above Base Variant A Good Option At Rs 6.15 Lakh?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience