Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 Details Announced: Everything You Need To Know About 2027 Auto Expo!

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After the successful first edition of the Bharat Mobility Expo in 2025, the next edition of India’s largest auto show is going to be back in 2027. Supported by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), along with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Ministry of Heavy Industries, details for the Auto Expo 2027 have just been announced, including the dates, ticket prices and venues, so here is everything you need to know about attending it:

Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2027: Dates And Location

Of the multiple venues and expos, the Auto Expo 2027 will be held at Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. It will be held from February 4 to February 9, 2027, but not all days will be open to the public, and ticket prices will also vary. Here is how they have been divided:

Date Access Ticket Price February 4, 2027 Reserved for Media And Industry Personnel Not Applicable February 5, 2027 February 6, 2027 Public (10 AM to 7 PM) Rs 300 per person February 7, 2027 February 8, 2027 Public (10 AM to 6 PM) Rs 200 per person February 9, 2027

Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2027: Participants

For the 2027 Auto Expo, the list of participants has increased even more compared to 2025, with some big brands already confirmed. Here is a list of some of the confirmed participants:

Ashok Leyland

Ather

BMW

BYD

Honda

Tata Motors

Hyundai

Kia

Maruti Suzuki

Mahindra

Mercedes-Benz

Renault

Toyota

VinFast

MG

Do note that this is not the final list of participants, and you may find more manufacturers joining the list in the time leading up to the event.

Auto Expo - The Motor Show 2027: Visitor Registration And Ticket Price

Unlike last time around, when viewing was free, this time the organisers have kept a minimal ticket fee ranging between Rs 200 and Rs 300 per person based on the visit date (as mentioned above). Visitor registration will be open soon via the official Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 website.

Other Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 Shows

Besides the Auto Expo, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2027 will also host various other shows such as the India International Tyre Show, Components And Technology Show, Air Mobility Expo and Bharat Construction Equipment Show. Some of these events will be hosted at the Yashobhoomi Exhibition Centre in Dwarka, New Delhi and will have separate details, which you can view on the official website.

CarDekho Says…

For a long time, the Auto Expo has served as one of the rare opportunities for enthusiasts and Industry folks to get up close and personal with the latest and greatest that OEMs have to offer. Be it concept cars, the current lineup or even previewing future technologies, this motor show has it all, and if the last edition is anything to go by, this year’s event will truly be monumental and shape how the automotive industry evolves in the next few years. If you are looking forward to attending the Auto Expo 2027, we suggest keeping a close eye on the official website and registering as soon as tickets are available.