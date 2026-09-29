2026 Tata Aeris Accomplished Variant Explained! Should You Stretch For The Top Variant?

Tata Cars has launched the new Aeris which is a replacement for the Tigor, and it challenges the competition with its funky colours, minimalist designed interiors and the choice of CNG AMT as well. The new Aeris is available in five variants which are Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Creative and Accomplished trims.

Today, we are taking a look at the top-of-the-line Accomplished variant of the Aeris and finding out what all it has to offer:

Design

Looking at the front, the Aeris Accomplished looks very sleek with the all-new fascia, which includes LED headlamps with LED DRLs integrated in it, black-out panel that connects the two headlamps and has the Tata logo in the center, and the 360-degree camera placed below the logo. The main noticeable difference from every other variant is that it has LED fog lamps standard in this trim.

Coming to the profile, the Aeris Accomplished is having one minor difference in comparison to the lower trim, which is having a chrome window line.

Apart from that, it continues to have a similar silhouette to the outgoing Tigor. It has the updated 15-inch alloy wheels for the petrol models and 14-inch stylised steel wheels for the CNG, black wheel arches, ORVM with turn indicators, Aeris badge on the front doors and chrome door handles.

At the rear, it is identical to the lower Creative trim, which includes the new LED connected taillamps, an LED high mount stop lamp, an Aeris badge on the boot and a sculpted rear bumper with reverse parking sensors.

Overall, the Aeris Accomplished looks unique with sharper styling and quirky colours as well.

Colour Options

The Aeris Accomplished is offered with all the six colours in dual tone shades, which include Pure Grey, Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Nitro Crimson, Dune Glow and Dandeli Drizzle.

To know how the new Aeris looks in each colours, check out the variant-wise colours explained of it.

Interior

Stepping inside the Aeris Accomplished, you have a light-theme cabin, a minimal design of the new dashboard with a textured finish on the AC vent panel, and floating-style dual displays, which include a large infotainment system and a semi-digital driver’s display.

The cabin feels very practical with multiple storage spaces and has an airy feeling to it. The main difference from lower variants is that the Accomplished trim gets leatherette seat upholstery, soft-touch leather on the front center armrest and the addition of front ventilated seats. At the rear as well, it is very spacious and adds convenience features like rear AC vents and a rear center armrest.

The Aeris Accomplished has the comfort and convenience features that do make the overall driving experience much more relaxing as well.

Features

The Aeris Accomplished has all the bells and whistles Tata has to offer you with this compact sedan. Exclusive to the Accomplished variant are features such as a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, USB charger, 65 W type-C fast charging port for rear occupants, soft touch leatherette front center armrest, magazine pockets in front seats, adjustable headrest for front seats, and connected car technology.

It also has a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, 4-speaker sound system with 2 tweeters, cruise control, dual USB Type-C fast charging ports, and steering mounted controls as well.

Overall, the Accomplished variant has feel good equipment reserved. To know more about features in other variants, check out this story.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Aeris Accomplished adds an inbuilt dashcam which utilizes the all four cameras for recording. Apart from this, it also gets 6 airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability program (ESP), 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, hill hold control (HHC), automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

The Aeris Accomplished is offered with 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which is available with manual and AMT transmissions. You also get an optional factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit.

Here are the detailed specifications of the Aeris:

Details 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 86 PS 76 PS Torque 113 Nm 97 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

MT - Manual Transmission / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

Price & Rivals

The Aeris Accomplished starts at Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual and goes up to Rs 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CNG automatic powertrain.

The Tata Aeris rivals the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, and the Hyundai Aura.

CarDekho Says..

With not many rivals in this segment, the new Tata Aeris offers much more equipment for its price with features like ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and new connected LED taillamps.

With the Accomplished trim, it has some exclusive features like ventilated front seats, a dashcam and leatherette seat upholstery, which adds a premium touch to it. Compared to the lower Creative variant, it is priced Rs 70,000 higher.

If you are looking for a premium cabin feel and need the convenience of having an in-built dashcam, the Accomplished variant would be the one to choose, otherwise even with the Creative variant you have most of the essential features available.