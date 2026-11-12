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    JLR Files Lawsuit Against BYD, Says Chinese Automaker Copied Defender Design & Technology In Upcoming Ti7 SUV

    Jaguar Land Rover’s official complaint has resulted in a raid by authorities at two BYD offices in the Netherlands

    Ved
    Ved
    Modified On Nov 12, 2026 18:05 IST
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    Published OnNov 12, 2026 17:00 IST
    Last Updated OnNov 12, 2026 18:05 IST
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    JLR Files Lawsuit Against BYD

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    Chinese carmakers have been known to borrow heavy ‘inspiration’ from popular global cars before, but Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) still feels that the practice continues. In the latest development concerning BYD’s operations in Europe, the British carmaker has accused it of copying its sub-brand Defender’s design and technology for use in BYD’s upcoming retro-themed Ti7 SUV, and filed a lawsuit to that effect. Here are all the details: 

    BYD Offices Raided In Netherlands

    Following an official complaint by JLR, authorities raided two BYD offices located in Hoofddorp and Schiedam in the Netherlands, aiming to recover digital evidence and seize records related to the case. 

    While details of the ongoing investigation have not been disclosed, JLR has accused BYD of using its copyrighted Intellectual Property (IP) in developing the upcoming Ti7 SUV, which is set to go on sale in European markets early next year. BYD, on the other hand, has denied these allegations and said that the complaint is merely a ‘fishing expedition’, and that there has been no theft of technology or design for its product.

    About The BYD Ti7 SUV

    Earlier this year, BYD revealed prices and specifications of its upcoming Defender-rival, the Ti7 SUV with a market launch scheduled for January 2027 in select markets. It gets a retro-cool design with squared-off proportions, 20-inch alloy wheels and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel to complement its off-road-focused persona, while the interior design remains close to other BYD models with soft-touch materials and a massive 15.6-inch central touchscreen that takes care of most in-car functions.

    BYD Ti7

    It will also feature plenty of equipment such as ventilated and heated front and rear seats, three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, acoustic glass, an 18-speaker premium sound system, a head-up display, dual 50W wireless phone chargers and even a built-in refrigerator.

    BYD Ti7

    Under the hood, the Ti7 will be powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 35.6 kWh battery pack and two electric motors. Here are its specifications:

    Engine

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    Battery Pack

    35.6 kWh

    No. of electric motor(s)

    2

    Power

    408 PS

    Claimed Acceleration (0-100 kmph)

    4.8 seconds

    Claimed Range (EV mode)

    Up to 119 km

    Drivetrain

    AWD

    AWD- All-wheel drive

    Price & Rivals

    BYD currently has no plans to bring the Ti7 to India, but it has announced a starting price of £47,995 in the United Kingdom, which translates to around Rs 60 lakh. It will rival cars like the Kia Sorento PHEV, Ford Bronco and BMW X3 globally.

    CarDekho Says…

    This is not the first time that JLR has decided to fight it out in the courts with other brands, having famously been the first carmaker to file a lawsuit in China against its ‘copycat’ designs previously. While we do see how the retro and off-road theme remains common between the Defender and Ti7, we think it does not seem like a direct copy. However, with the final judgment still in the courts, it remains to be seen how the entire fiasco plays out and if JLR can prove its allegations.

    Do you think the Ti7 looks a bit too similar to the Defender? Let us know in the comments below!

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    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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