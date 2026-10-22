New Toyota Fortuner India Launch Soon: Check Our Rendered Pics

The Toyota Fortuner’s second generation is almost a decade old today, but continues to sell more than double the volumes of all its rivals combined. However, given its age, Toyota is now looking to upgrade the SUV to its third generation, which has been spied testing in heavy camouflage a few times now.

Now, according to multiple reports that have surfaced globally, the carmaker is now looking to unveil the SUV in December. Based on the recently-launched Hilux, it is expected to sport a less edgy and more modern design language and a host of upgrades in nearly every department. Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming 2027 Fortuner’s latest big development:

2027 Toyota Fortuner Unveil Confirmed: India Launch Soon?

Based on various reports online, Toyota is gearing up to reveal the next-generation SUV on December 1 in South Africa. With this timeline in mind, you can expect it to reach Indian shores by the second half of 2027.

*AI-generated render

Now, let’s take a look at its expected changes:

About The 2027 Toyota Fortuner

Starting with its styling, the new Fortuner will adopt a minimal design language with toned-down aggression compared to the older model. Based on the spy shots so far, we can see that it will get a boxy fascia. It will get sleek new LED headlamps with DRLs on top, a large ‘honeycomb’-mesh grille with the retro-themed ‘TOYOTA’ logo and air vents on the edges. You can also expect to see a chunky bumper with a silver skid plate.

In profile, it gets a more upright A-pillar that adds road presence, while you can also expect new elements like roof rails, revised alloy wheels and ORVMs as well. The rear-end will feature a connected LED taillamp setup, and the tailgate gets a flatter profile. The bumper also looks more squared-off, with the chunkiness of the current-generation dialled down.

Details on its feature list remain unconfirmed, although based on the new Hilux, you can expect to see 12.3-inch screens for the touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, power-adjustable and ventilated front seats, a sunroof, a premium sound system, multi-zone climate control and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

*Image of current-generation Toyota Fortuner for representation

Safety is likely to get a major upgrade with Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) thrown in. Other features on offer could include multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC) and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrains

The next-gen Fortuner is expected to use the same 2.8-litre diesel engine, with an optional mild-hybrid setup, like the current generation. However, we could see the current version’s 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine replaced by a strong-hybrid setup. Here are detailed specifications of the current Fortuner:

Engine 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2.8-litre diesel 2.8-litre diesel with mild-hybrid Power 166 PS 204 PS 204 PS Torque 245 Nm 420 Nm (MT)/ 500 Nm (AT) 500 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD RWD/4WD 4WD

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter), RWD- Rear-wheel drive, 4WD- Four-wheel drive

*Image of current-generation Toyota Fortuner for representation

The new Fortuner will likely offer an optional 4WD setup with a low-range transfer case to boost its off-road capability and complement its rugged underpinnings.

Expected Price & Rivals

Given these upgrades, the upcoming 2027 Fortuner is likely to be priced around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the MG Majestor, while also being an alternative to monocoque offerings like the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron and Kia Sorento.

*AI-generated renders

CarDekho Says…

Despite its popularity and fan following, it is undeniable that the Fortuner has started to feel dated, and this new generation will certainly generate more excitement with the expected improvements all around. Furthermore, it will also be able to give tougher competition to its European rivals while retaining its tough image and dominating stance. That said, we are eager to take a look at the SUV when it's unveiled, and hope that the brand brings it to India soon.

Spy Shot Image Source: Kurdistan Automotive Blog