2026 Tata Aeris Smart Variant Explained: Is The Base Variant Worth It Or Should You Move Up The Ladder?

The Tata Aeris has gone on sale as a replacement for the previously offered sub-4m sedan offering: the Tata Tigor. The carmaker is offering it in five broad variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Creative and Accomplished. Its prices start from Rs 5.29 lakh for the base-spec Smart MT variant. Its bookings are now open for Rs 11,000, with deliveries slated to begin on October 11, 2026.

If you are on a budget and looking for the Smart variant, we are exploring what it gets inside and out below. But first, let’s check out the prices of the Smart variant.

Price

Variant Petrol MT Petrol + CNG MT Tata Aeris Smart Rs 5.29 lakh Rs 6.29 lakh

All prices ex-showroom

Tata is offering the Smart trim in only two sub-variants, that is, with petrol and CNG powertrain choices, respectively. They are priced exactly Rs 1 lakh apart, with the latter being the costlier variant.

Exterior

Front

Its fascia has the same gloss-black applique (with the Tata logo in the centre) connecting the headlight clusters as seen on the higher-spec variants. Being the entry-level variant, the Aeris Smart misses out on LED headlights and comes with halogen units instead. While it has the same double-slatted pattern for the bumper, the Smart variant is also lacking the LED fog lamps as provided on the top-spec Accomplished trim.

Side

The most tell-tale signs of the Smart being the base variant become more evident when you view the Aeris from the sides. Tata has given it 14-inch steel wheels without covers, black-finished door handles and ORVMs, and front fender-placed turn indicators. Being the base-spec variant, there’s no roof antenna on offer as it doesn’t even come with a basic music system either.

Rear

Things are relatively sober at the back, with the main talking point being the LED connected lighting setup. There’s also the ‘Aeris’ badge on the bootlid, while the parking sensors and reversing lamp are placed in the bumper. The Smart variant misses out on a rear defogger, which is available from the next-in-line Pure trim.

Colour Options

Tata is offering the Aeris in a total of six colourway choices, including three fresh shades. That said, the base-spec Smart variant is available in just three mainstream paint options.

Interior

The cabin of the Smart variant features a dual-tone beige and grey theme with fabric seat upholstery. Tata has also provided fabric under-thigh support for the front seats on the Aeris right from the base variant.

It comes with a two-spoke steering wheel with tilt adjustment, and manually rollable windows for all four doors. It has integrated headrests for all occupants, including the rear middle passenger. The centre console features a cubby hole and a 12V power socket but there’s no AC vents for the rear occupants.

Features And Safety

The Aeris Smart variant is packed with features such as a 5-inch digital instrument cluster, a manual AC, and internally adjustable ORVMs.

Even though it’s a base variant, Tata has ensured safety tech is not compromised, and it comes with six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, ABS with EBD, and cornering stability control (CSC).

Powertrain Options

You can have the new Tata Aeris with two powertrain options. Being the base variant, both are only offered with a manual gearbox, and you will have to upgrade to higher variants for the convenience of an AMT transmissions. The technical specifications of both are given in the table below:

Specification 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine With CNG Power 86 PS 76 PS Torque 113 Nm 97 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

Both the powertrain options are available with the base-spec Smart variant. We have already covered the variant-wise engine and gearbox choices available with the Aeris to help you make an informed decision.

The Aeris comes with a dual-cylinder CNG setup placed underneath the boot floor to help free up space for some extra luggage.

Rivals

The 2026 Tata Aeris fights it out with the Hyundai Aura, Maruti Dzire, and Honda Amaze.

CarDekho Says…

Being the base-spec variant, the Aeris Smart misses out on multiple comfort and convenience features that Tata has equipped it with, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 360-degree camera. That said, the option to have it with both powertrains and the well-loaded safety suite does make it a compelling choice for buyers who specifically want a sedan on a tight budget.