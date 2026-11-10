JSW Motors Gears Up For India Debut With First Product Now Confirmed! Here’s Everything You Should Know.

We are helping 50 of our lucky readers with a personalised car buying journey. You will be able to directly speak to an automotive expert and get all your doubts answered. Fill this form, and if you are one of those lucky customers, we’ll get in touch with you soon.

The JSW Group, primarily known for its presence in the steel and cement industries, is now gearing up to enter the Indian automotive market with a car brand of its own, called JSW Motors. Its first product will be a 5-seater SUV named Combat, which is based on the Jetour T2. With a rugged design and a global footprint, the SUV could mark an interesting new chapter for the Indian automaker. Here's everything you need to know about JSW Motors’ brand launch and its first SUV.

JSW Motors India Brand Launch Timeline

JSW Motors is set to make its official India debut on December 4, 2026, with a two-day event scheduled for December 3 and 4.

The brand’s first SUV, the Combat, is expected to go on sale between December 2026 and early 2027, with prices likely to be announced around the same period.

It will be assembled at JSW’s manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, although the initial units could be imported before local assembly begins.

JSW Motors Set To Enter India’s Car Market: All You Need To Know

JSW Motors is an independent car brand owned by the JSW Group, which is now looking to establish its presence in India's passenger vehicle market. While the group is already associated with JSW MG Motor India, its joint venture with China's SAIC Motor, the new brand will operate separately with its own lineup of cars. The existing JSW MG Motor India partnership will continue as before.

For JSW Motors, the focus will be on vehicles borrowed from Chery, the Chinese automaker, although these vehicles will be sold in India with JSW branding.

The first product from JW Motors will be the Combat, an SUV based on the Jetour T2 sold in international markets.

The rugged, boxy SUV will be introduced in India with its own JSW badge, making it the brand's first offering outside the JSW MG Motor India joint venture.

JSW Combat (Jetour T2) Overview

The JSW Combat will be based on the Jetour T2, a rugged, boxy SUV that stands out with its upright design and imposing road presence. Its squared-off proportions are expected to offer a spacious cabin, while reports suggest the India-spec model will be based on the pre-facelift version with a few market-specific changes.

Unlike traditional off-roaders such as the Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Scorpio N, the Combat is expected to use a monocoque construction, which prioritises on-road comfort over the ruggedness of a ladder-frame chassis.

At the front, the Combat is expected to retain the Jetour T2’s upright, flat-faced design. However, spy shots suggest it could get revised headlamps and a reworked bumper for India. The ‘JETOUR’ lettering on the grille is also likely to be replaced by ‘COMBAT’ branding.

In profile, the Combat is expected to feature a boxy silhouette, a flat roofline and an imposing stance. It is likely to ride on large 20-inch alloy wheels, while chunky wheel-arch cladding and roof rails with neon green accents will further add to its adventurous appearance.

At the rear, the Jetour T2 features a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, which will also make its way on the India-spec Combat. The tailgate-mounted spare wheel is a design element commonly seen on rugged SUVs such as the Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny. Other styling elements could include tall, vertically stacked LED taillights that complement its boxy styling.

Dimensions: Length: 4785 mm; Width: 2006 mm; Height: 1880 mm; Wheelbase: 2800 mm; Ground clearance: 220 mm; Boot space: 752 litres

On the inside, the cabin is likely to be identical to the China-spec Jetour T2 but will carry JSW badges. The interior is expected to sport an all-black theme with silver accents and an upright dashboard design that matches the boxy exterior. A large 15.6-inch touchscreen will take centre stage, with the central AC vents placed horizontally below it. It might also get a chunky four-spoke steering wheel with the JSW Motors logo and a digital instrument cluster.

The JSW Combat is expected to pack a long list of features, with key highlights including a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, ventilated front seats, a 12-speaker Sony audio system, and a 50W wireless phone charger.

Speaking of safety highlights, the JSW Combat is expected to come equipped with 6 airbags, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a 540-degree camera that shows the area around the car and the ground beneath it, and hill-hold assist (HHA) and hill-descent control (HDC).

The Jetour T2 has also scored a 5-star ASEAN NCAP crash test rating.

In terms of engine options, the Combat will borrow its powertrain from the Jetour T2 and is most likely to use a plug-in hybrid powertrain incorporating a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, two electric motors, and an 18 kWh battery pack. The engine will be mated to a 3-speed dedicated hybrid transmission. It is also claimed that the SUV can cover around 90 km on electric power alone, and when the petrol engine takes over, with a full tank and battery, the claimed total range is up to 1100 km. The international-spec Jetour T2 comes with AWD; however, the Indian model will offer FWD.

Here are the detailed engine specifications of the JSW Combat:

Specifications JSW Motors Combat Engine 1.5-litre turbo petrol with plug-in hybrid Battery Pack 18.4 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 2 Claimed Power 360 PS Claimed Torque 610 Nm Transmission 3-speed DHT Drivetrain FWD Claimed Electric Range (NEDC) 90 km Claimed Total Range (Combined) Up to 1100 km

DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission; FWD- Front-wheel Drive

Price & Rivals

Prices for the JSW Combat are expected to range between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will be taking on rivals like the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, Kia Sorento, Volkswagen Tayron and the Skoda Kodiaq.

CarDekho Says…

The JSW Combat will bring a fresh approach to the segment with its rugged styling and plug-in hybrid powertrain, offering electric driving for daily commutes and a turbo-petrol engine for longer trips.

Its expected package, with a long list of features, could further strengthen its appeal. However, JSW Motors will need to build buyer confidence with a reliable sales and service network, while getting the pricing right. If it manages to strike the right balance, the Combat SUV could be an interesting new alternative in the segment. We will know more details at its December 2026 debut.

What do you think about JSW Motors & the upcoming Combat? Let us know in the comments!