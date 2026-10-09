2026 Tata Aeris Creative Vs Accomplished: Which Variant Makes More Sense?

Tata has launched the Aeris as the replacement for the Tigor, and it comes in five trims: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Creative and Accomplished. The Creative sits just below the top-spec Accomplished, which leaves buyers wondering if the extra money is worth it.

In this report, we take a closer look at how the two variants differ in terms of exterior, interior, features, safety and price.

Price

Model Petrol MT Petrol AMT CNG MT CNG AMT Creative Rs 7.49 lakh Rs 8.04 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 9.04 lakh Accomplished Rs 8.19 lakh Rs 8.74 lakh Rs 9.19 lakh Rs 9.74 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

The Accomplished is more expensive by around Rs 70,000 across both powertrain options.

Both variants come with every engine and gearbox combination, so the final decision comes down to the features and design elements offered.

Design

Since both are higher-spec variants, they are fairly well-equipped in terms of design. They share the same fascia with sleek LED headlamps and the 360-degree camera placed below the Tata logo on both variants. The Creative trim gets the same bumper with the large lower air dam, but it misses out on the LED fog lamps with cornering function. The Accomplished adds this feature over the Creative. Moreover, both variants also get LED DRLs integrated into the headlamps and the blacked-out panel connecting them.

The silhouette on the Aeris will remind you of the Tigor, irrespective of the variant. The good thing is that both variants get 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels on the petrol trims. You also get chrome door handles and piano black ORVMs. The only major difference here is that the lower variant misses out on the chrome window line. Both variants feature ORVMs with turn indicators and Aeris badging on the front doors. Do note that the CNG trims come with 14-inch steel wheels with covers.

The rear is identical. Both variants come with connected LED tail lamps, the new segmented lighting design, a full-width stop lamp on top of the rear window and the same sculpted bumper. Let’s move on to the colours section, where there is a significant difference.

Colour Options

You get six shades on both Aeris variants. These include the Dandeli Drizzle, Nitro Crimson, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey and Dune Glow.

The Accomplished is available only in dual-tone finishes, featuring a black roof paired with your preferred colour. In our opinion, the Dune Glow is the one shade that really stands out on the Aeris.

Interior

The dashboard design and overall cabin look are the same on both variants, featuring a low-set dashboard with floating-style dual displays, a large infotainment screen and a semi-digital driver’s display.

The Creative gets the airy beige and brown theme with recycled plastic and cloth-like materials on the dashboard, and it gives the cabin a sense of space. On the other hand, the Accomplished adds a premium touch with leatherette seat upholstery, a soft-touch front centre armrest, adjustable front headrests, as well as a rear armrest.

Overall, both variants feel well-finished, but the Accomplished delivers in the premiumness quotient.

Features

Let’s begin with the Creative. It is well-equipped with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, passive keyless entry with push-button start, automatic headlamps and a cooled glovebox.

The Accomplished takes things up a notch. It offers features like a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, a 65 W Type-C fast-charging port for the rear occupants, and connected car technology.

If you want to check out the detailed variant-wise features, then head over to this report.

Tata Aeris Creative Vs Accomplished: Safety

The Creative offers a genuinely good set of features, with the top ones being 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, hill-hold control, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, rain-sensing wipers and the 360-degree camera. The Accomplished adds only one safety feature: an in-built dashcam that uses all four cameras for recording, which can be useful on our roads.

You can also check out our detailed comparison of the Pure Plus and Creative variants.

Powertrain

Under the hood, both the Creative and Accomplished trims get a 1.2-litre petrol engine, with manual and AMT gearbox options. You also have a factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit on offer. Here are their specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 86 PS 76 PS (CNG) Torque 113 Nm 97 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

Rivals

The Aeris competes with the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and the Honda Amaze.

CarDekho Says…

The Creative variant would be the sweet spot for most buyers. It gets LED lighting elements, alloy wheels, all the necessary infotainment features, and a strong safety suite including 6 airbags and even a 360-degree camera. It doesn’t feel compromised in any way. Moreover, it is also significantly cheaper than the top-spec trim.

The Accomplished, on the other hand, is for buyers who want the most complete experience and appreciate the more premium features. Additional features like ventilated seats, a wireless charger, rear AC vents, connected car tech and a dashcam are nice to have, but most of these are comfort and cosmetic additions rather than must-haves. If you spend a lot of time in the car or are keen on the extra features, the top-spec is worth the stretch, else, the Creative makes more sense.

You can take a closer look at the Creative in this report. If you are keen on going ahead with the top-spec variant, then you should check out our detailed story on the Accomplished trim.