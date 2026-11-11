4 New Mahindras To Be Launched By June 2027, Check Which Ones Are They Here!

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In a recent press/analyst meet, Mahindra has confirmed that it will launch 4 new models by June 2027. These 4 new launches will consist of a brand new model that’s based on the NU_IQ platform, electric vehicles, a pickup truck, and an update for its existing model. Without further ado, let’s see which these cars are:

Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler

One of the confirmed models in the list is the Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler pickup truck. The brand showcased its exterior design and has confirmed that it will go on sale in April 2027. Its butch design and large dimensions definitely gives it a lot of presence (check it out in images here). Powertrain options are expected to be similar to the Scorpio N, which means it can come with the 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. But here's where things get really interesting: Mahindra has already confirmed that the starting ex-showroom price will be under Rs 19.79 lakh. That puts it in a strong position to undercut both the Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux, potentially giving India's niche lifestyle pickup truck segment a much-needed shake-up.

Mahindra Vision S (New NU_IQ Platform Vehicle)

The presentation says one of its launches will be based on the new NU_IQ platform that was announced in August 2025. And the first car that’s highly anticipated from the platform is the Vision S, which has been spied testing in near-production form multiple times. The Vision S sports a traditional boxy-SUV design and modern lighting elements. It is expected to come with petrol and diesel options. Once again, the Vision S is expected to go on sale sometime in 2027. Other SUVs based on the NU_IQ platform include the Vision T, Vision X and Vision SXT.

Mahindra BE 07

The presentation also mentions the introduction of an all-new EV. And the Mahindra EV that’s making rounds recently is the BE 07. A sharp-looking SUV, the BE 07 has been recently spotted in production form, where we can see its angular DRLs and tail lamps. Like other Mahindra EVs, the BE 07 will come with a sharp design, a feature-loaded cabin and multiple battery size options. What remains to be seen is whether Mahindra will provide it with an all-wheel-drive option to go straight up against the Tata Harrier EV. Expect the BE 07 to command a price premium vs existing Mahindra EVs.

Importantly, Mahindra will boost EV production from its current scale of 8000 units per month to around 12,000 units per month by early 2027, which should not only support the BE 07’s production but also reduce waiting periods for the existing models, including the Mahindra XEV 9S.

Updated Mahindra XEV 9e

The last model in this list is a product refresh, and while details about this one are slim, we expect it to be the updated Mahindra XEV 9e, which should be launched on December 8 2026. Both the BE 6 and the XEV 9e made their debut in November 2024, and while the former got its model year update in the form of the BE 6 Sporteq in August 2026, the latter (read: XEV 9e) is still due.

If it’s the XEV 9e that’s being refreshed, we expect rejigged and new variants, colours, special editions and the probable introduction of the 70 kWh battery pack option. Mahindra may also suffix the Sporteq name to the XEV 9e. What remains to be seen is whether the Mahindra XEV 9S will also get these production interventions.

CarDekho Says…

Exciting times ahead if you’re looking to bring home a Mahindra SUV. While the current portfolio of Mahindra SUVs are no doubt on top of their game, the carmaker is now set to bring more innovative products and will tap into important segments to solidify its position in the market. The Vision S will slot in the hotly contested compact SUV segment, and the Scorpio Lifestyler, with its affordable entry price, could spark life in the pickup truck segment. The BE 07, on the other hand, will become the carmaker’s flagship electric SUV and is expected to pack some high-tech features as well.

What's particularly interesting is that these launches aren't limited to facelifts or special editions. So, if you had your eyes on bringing home a brand new Mahindra, we would advise you to stay tuned, as there are some promising products in the pipeline. Which one are you waiting for? Let us know in the comments.