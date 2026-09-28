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    2026 Tata Aeris Variants Explained: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Creative And Accomplished, Which Is The Best Variant?

    Unlike a lot of Tata Cars, the Aeris’ variant spread is not confusing at all

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Sep 28, 2026 17:00 IST
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    Published OnSep 28, 2026 17:00 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 28, 2026 17:00 IST
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    Tata Aeris

    Tata Cars recently launched its new sub-4 metre sedan, called the Aeris, at a price of Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Essentially a replacement for the Tigor, it comes equipped with a whole lot of features, including a few first-in-segment ones that make it one of the most feature-loaded options in its segment. 

    There are five variants on offer: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Creative and Accomplished, and in this story we are taking a detailed look at what each variant gets, and which one you should choose:

    Exterior

    Feature

    Smart

    Pure

    Pure Plus

    Creative

    Accomplished

    Headlamps

    Halogen

    Halogen

    Halogen

    Auto LED

    Auto LED

    LED DRLs

    ❌  

    ❌  

    ❌  

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    LED Fog lamps

    ❌  

    ❌  

    ❌  

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Wheel arch cladding

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    Body-coloured door handles

    ❌  

    ✅ 

    ✅ 

    ✅ (with chrome garnish)

    ✅(with chrome garnish)

    ORVMs

    Unpainted

    Gloss black

    Gloss black

    Gloss black

    Gloss black

    Wheels

    14-inch steel

    14-inch steel with wheel covers

    15-inch steel with stylised covers^

    15-inch diamond-cut alloy^

    15-inch diamond-cut alloy^

    Chrome windowline accent

    ❌  

    ❌  

    ❌  

    ❌  

    Blacked-out B-pillar

    ❌  

    Sharkfin antenna

    ❌  

    ❌  

    Connected taillamps

    ✅(Halogen)

    ✅(Halogen)

    ✅(Halogen)

    ✅(LED)

    ✅(LED)

    Roof spoiler

    Dual-tone roof

    ^14-inch steel with stylised covers for CNG variants

    • Except for the base Smart variant, all higher variants get premium touches for styling.

    • The top-end Creative and Accomplished trims remain near-identical here, with the only notable difference being the chrome windowline accent and a black roof.

    • For the full LED lighting package, you will have to opt for the top two trims.

    Tata Aeris

    Interior

    Feature

    Smart

    Pure

    Pure Plus

    Creative

    Accomplished

    Cabin theme

    Beige

    Beige

    Beige

    Beige

    White and beige

    Seat upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Leatherette

    Steering wheel adjustment

    ✅(Tilt only)

    ✅(Tilt only)

    ✅(Tilt only)

    ✅(Tilt only)

    ✅(Tilt only)

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Two-spoke steering wheel

    Front centre armrest

    ✅(Fabric)

    ✅(Fabric)

    ✅(Leatherette)

    Rear armrest with cupholders

    Rear AC vents

    Adjustable headrests

    ✅(Front only)

    Seatback pockets

    • You get to see a light and airy beige interior theme right from the base Smart variant of the Aeris.

    • The top-end Accomplished variant feels significantly more premium than lower variants, with leatherette seats and a dual-tone white and beige cabin theme.

    Tata Aeris

    • Strangely, adjustable front headrests and seatback pockets too are reserved for the top-spec variant only.

    Infotainment

    Feature

    Smart

    Pure

    Pure Plus

    Creative

    Accomplished

    Touchscreen Infotainment system

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ✅(8-inch)

    ✅(10.25-inch)

    ✅(10.25-inch)

    Inbuilt navigation

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    Connected car technology

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    ❌ 

    Sound system

    ❌ 

    2 speakers

    4 speakers

    4 speakers + 2 tweeters

    4 speakers + 2 tweeters

    Steering-mounted controls

    Bluetooth audio

    ❌ 

    • The entry-level Smart trim does not get any infotainment system, and you will have to buy it as an official accessory or in the aftermarket.

    • The Pure variant does not come with an infotainment system either, but you can connect your own device via Bluetooth for audio.

    • Connected car technology is exclusive to the top-spec Accomplished variant.

    Tata Aeris

    Comfort And Convenience

    Feature

    Smart

    Pure

    Pure Plus

    Creative

    Accomplished

    Climate Control

    ✅(Manual)

    ✅(Manual)

    ✅(Manual)

    ✅(Automatic)

    ✅(Automatic)

    Ventilated front seats

    Day/night IRVM

    Instrument cluster

    Semi-digital

    Semi-digital

    Semi-digital

    Semi-digital

    Semi-digital

    Power windows

    ✅(Front only)

    Power-adjustable ORVMs with LED turn indicators

    ✅(with auto-fold)

    ✅(with auto-fold)

    Front USB charging ports

    ✅(1x Type-A, 1x Type-C)

    ✅(2x 65 W Type-C)

    ✅(2x 65W Type-C)

    ✅(2x 65W Type-C)

    Rear USB charging port

    ✅(1x 65W Type-C)

    Wireless phone charger

    Follow-me-home headlamps

    Cruise control*

    Cooled glovebox

    *Not available in CNG-AMT powertrain

    • As you would expect, the Smart variant has few conveniences and misses out on even charging ports.

    • The Pure Plus trim gets all the essentials, including cruise control that will be useful for highway runs.

    • For the first-in-segment ventilated front seats, you will have to opt for the Accomplished trim only.

    Tata Aeris

    Safety

    Feature

    Smart

    Pure

    Pure Plus

    Creative

    Accomplished

    6 airbags

    Electronic stability program (ESP)

    Traction control

    3-point seatbelts with reminders for all occupants

    Hill hold control (HHC)

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    ISOFIX child seat anchors

    Rain-sensing wipers

    Rear defogger

    Parking sensors

    ✅(Rear)

    ✅(Rear)

    ✅(Rear)

    ✅(Rear)

    ✅(Rear)

    Parking camera

    ✅(Rear view)

    ✅(360-degree)

    ✅(360-degree)

    Blind view monitor

    Dashcam

    • Six airbags and rear parking sensors are standard in the Aeris right from the base Smart variant.

    • If you want a more comprehensive safety package, the Pure Plus trim is a good starting point.

    • The inbuilt dashcam is exclusive to the top-end variant, but you can have the 360-degree camera with blind view monitor in the Creative trim as well.

    Tata Aeris

    Powertrain Options

    Under the hood, the Aeris is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which can be had with manual and AMT gearboxes. You have the option of a factory-fitted dual-cylinder CNG kit too. Here are the sedan’s detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    Power

    86 PS

    76 PS (CNG)

    Torque

    113 Nm

    97 Nm (CNG)

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    Tata Aeris

    To know more about the powertrain options, including their variant-wise split, check out this story.

    Price & Rivals

    The Tata Aeris range retails from Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 9.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Its full variant-wise pricing can be found here.

    It goes up against competitors such as the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and the Maruti Dzire.

    CarDekho Says…

    There are plenty of reasons to like the Aeris, and its wide variant spread is one of them. With a competitive starting price, Tata Cars clearly wants to position the sedan as an attractive alternative to hatchbacks in the same price bracket. 

    For buyers who want the minimum essentials on a budget, we recommend the Pure variant, which offers a great balance of affordability and convenience. The Creative trim is ideal for a top-spec experience without the gizmos. However, even the top-end Accomplished variant offers a lot and, for a sub-Rs10 lakh price point, remains a great alternative to premium hatchbacks and other sedans in this price range.

    Which variant of the Aeris would you pick? Let us know in the comments below!

    All images used are of top-spec Accomplished variant for representation

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    2026 Tata Aeris Variants Explained: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Creative And Accomplished, Which Is The Best Variant?
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