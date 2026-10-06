2026 Tata Aeris Pure Plus Vs Creative: Is The Rs 75,000 Upgrade Worth It?

The Tata Aeris was one of the long-anticipated models by Tata in 2026, replacing the Tata Tigor for private customers. Being launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom), it has been priced competitively against its rivals. The Aeris can be had in a total of five variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Creative, and Accomplished.

The Pure Plus variant sits in the middle of the variant lineup and is one of the most value-for-money variants, offering a perfect blend of comfort, convenience, features, and both petrol and CNG options. The Creative variant sits just above it, and one trim below the top-spec Accomplished variant, and offers an even better package with additional features but at a huge price gap. So, should you stick with the Pure Plus, or stretch your budget for the more-equipped Creative variant? Take a closer look to find out:

Price

Variant Petrol Petrol + CNG MT AMT MT AMT Tata Aeris Pure Plus Rs 6.74 lakh Rs 7.29 lakh Rs 7.74 lakh Rs 8.29 lakh Tata Aeris Creative Rs 7.49 lakh Rs 8.04 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 9.04 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan-India.

Prices for the Pure Plus range start from Rs 6.74 lakh, while the Creative variant range starts from Rs 7.49 lakh. Both variants can be had across all engine and transmission options that are available with the Aeris.

The price gap between MT and AMT versions is Rs 55,000, while the price gap between petrol and CNG powertrain is Rs 1 lakh.

The price difference between both the variants here is Rs 75,000 across all their iterations. Let’s explore if the Creative variant justifies the extra asking price over the Pure Plus.

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Aeris variants.

Exterior

Front

Starting with the front, both the Pure Plus and Creative variants look very similar, while featuring an updated front bumper with a big air-intake grille and sharp design cues, and the Tata logo being placed in the centre of a blacked-out panel that connects the headlamps.

The main difference at the front is the lighting setup, with the Pure Plus getting simpler halogen headlights, while the Creative upgrades to LED headlights and LED DRLs, giving it a more premium and upmarket appearance. Both variants, however, get the follow-me-home feature.

Side

From the side, the two variants are almost identical, with both featuring a premium outlook with a coupe-like silhouette, shark-fin antenna, ORVMs with turn indicators, and a new Aeris badge on the front doors.

The Pure Plus variant rides on 15-inch hyperstyle wheels for the petrol and 14-inch hyperstyle wheels for the CNG powertrain. The Creative variant differentiates itself by offering 15-inch alloy wheels for the petrol versions. Another difference between the two variants lies in the door handles: while the Pure Plus variant comes with body-coloured door handles, the Creative trim comes fitted with chrome door handles.

Rear

At the rear, the Pure Plus and Creative variants both sport a coupe-like design incorporating a new rear bumper design with reverse parking sensors and reflectors, an Aeris badge on the boot, and an integrated rear roof spoiler.

The rear connected taillight gets a halogen setup on the Pure Plus variant, while the Creative upgrades it to a more premium LED unit, adding a subtle touch of elegance and helping the variant stand out from the lower versions.

Colour Options

The Tata Aeris is offered in a total of six colour options, all of which can be had with the Pure Plus and Creative variants. These colour options include Dandeli Drizzle, Dune Glow, Nitro Crimson, Pure Grey, Daytona Grey, and Pristine White. You should check out our variant-wise colour options story to know how this updated compact sedan looks in each colour.

Interior

Moving into the cabin, both the Pure Plus and Creative variants feature a Beige colour scheme for the dashboard with fabric inserts in silver, along with some trims finished in a contrasting Black colour. The same theme is reflected on the seats as well, with fabric upholstery. The new Aeris has a practical and spacious cabin, with both variants offering a similar set of convenience features like a fabric-finished front armrest with storage, front and rear AC vents, rear centre armrest with cup holders, height-adjustable driver seat, four adjustable headrests out of five total, all-4 power windows, and a vanity mirror for the co-driver side, all of which give the cabin a very upmarket and sophisticated feel.

The dashboard of both variants houses a touchscreen infotainment system in the centre, next to which is a free-standing digital instrument cluster screen. Moving down the dashboard, there are the horizontally placed AC vents, with the lower centre end housing controls for the air conditioning. Tata’s two-spoke steering wheel with audio controls can also be seen on both variants.

The Creative variant has a very similar cabin as compared to the Pure Plus, but it builds majorly in terms of features, all of which have been discussed in the next section.

Detailed in images: If you would like to take a closer look at the Tata Aeris’s design and features, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

Features

Being the mid-variant, the Pure Plus variant of the Tata Aeris offers a decent set of features that cover the essential needs that you would require in your daily usage, along with modern features that make the cabin feel upmarket and premium. The Creative variant additionally offers some feel-good features to the list that make the package more appealing.

The Pure Plus variant comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4 speakers, manual climate control, rear AC vents, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, all 4 power windows, a rotary gear knob (AMT only), paddle shifters (AMT only), and a 65W fast Type-C USB charger port in the front. Both the Pure Plus and Creative variants feature a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth (BYOD).

The Creative variant builds on the Pure Plus by offering a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, 2 tweeters, fully automatic climate control, keyless entry, push-button start, automatic headlights, a cooled glove box, and one-touch down operation for the driver-side window.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, head to our Variants Explained story.

Safety

In terms of safety, both the Pure Plus and Creative variants sit at the upper end of the variant lineup and hence offer a strong set of equipment, with the overall equipment being shared across them. However, the differences between them are quite significant.

The common list of safety equipment includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), traction control system (TCS), hill hold control (HHC), a reverse parking camera with rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronically adjustable ORVMs, rear defogger, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Creative variant additionally offers a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot monitor, automatic headlights, and rain-sensing wipers.

Engine Options

The 2026 Tata Aeris is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and is also available with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Buyers get the option to choose from either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox in both powertrains. Both the Pure Plus and Creative variants in comparison here are available with the mentioned options. Here’s a closer look at their specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre NA petrol 1.2-litre NA petrol with CNG Power (PS) 86 PS 76 PS Torque (Nm) 113 Nm 97 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission

The Aeris packs in a reasonably punchy powertrain which will suffice for most Indian driving conditions. While it is not for enthusiastic driving, it will carry your family with respectable highway speeds and carry out planned overtakes.

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

Tata Aeris Rivals

The Tata Aeris goes against the likes of other compact sedans like the popular Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, and the Hyundai Aura.

CarDekho Says…

The Pure Plus variant of the new Tata Aeris packs in most of the features you would expect from a sub-4m compact sedan at this price point. For buyers who have stretched their budget from the lower variants, it offers a well-rounded package with very few major compromises, making it one of the most value-for-money variants in the lineup.

For an additional Rs 75,000, the Creative variant adds several modern features that further enhance the overall package. Features such as a larger touchscreen, a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, and automatic headlights add to everyday convenience, while LED headlights and DRLs, connected LED taillights, and alloy wheels give the car a more premium and modern look. While not all of these features are essential, they can make the ownership experience more convenient, especially if you plan to keep the car for the long term.

What do you think of the most value-for-money variants of the Tata Aeris? Let us know in the comments below.