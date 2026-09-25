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    2026 Tata Aeris Variant-Wise Colour Options Explained: Newer Colours Make The Aeris Look Premium!

    The Dandeli Drizzle is a deep multi-coloured paint which suits the Aeris’ lines really well!

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Sep 25, 2026 16:14 IST
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    Published OnSep 25, 2026 15:50 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 25, 2026 16:14 IST
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    Tata Aeris Colour Options Explained

    Tata has launched the new Aeris, replacing the Tigor, at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Aeris, though a little late, finally comes after the Tiago got its comprehensive facelift a few months ago. The new styling and interiors are based on the Tiago and now look modern and pack more features. 

    The Aeris now also comes with an interesting palette of colour options. Let’s explore in detail:

    2026 Tata Aeris Colour Options:

    The Aeris is available with a total of six colour options:

    • Pristine White

    Tata Aeris Colour Options

    • Daytona Grey

    Tata Aeris Colour Options

    • Pure Grey

    Tata Aeris Colour Options

    • Dandeli Drizzle

    Tata Aeris Colour Options

    • Nitro Crimson

    Tata Aeris Colour Options

    • Dune Glow

    Tata Aeris Colour Options

    Here is a look at the variant-wise colour options:

    Variant

    Smart

    Pure

    Pure Plus

    Creative

    Accomplished

    Pristine White

    Daytona Grey

    Pure Grey

    Dandeli Drizzle

    Nitro Crimson

    Dune Glow

    • The Nitro Crimson, Dandeli Drizzle and Dune Glow colours are new to the Tata palette. These look bright and match the theme of the compact sedan.

    • The Dandeli Drizzle gives the Aeris a unique look and gives it a youthful vibe.

    • The top Accomplished variant is available only with a dual-tone roof option. This means that with any colour you choose for the Aeris, the roof will be painted black.

    Features And Safety

    The Aeris, being a Tata, comes with a generous list of safety features, like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is paired with a 6-speaker sound system. With this update, the driver gets a semi-digital display too. 

    Tata Aeris Colour Options

    Other feature highlights include ventilated front seats, auto climate control, automatic headlamps, wireless chargers, connected car technology and USB-C fast chargers. 

    Feature-wise, the Aeris comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill-hold control, traction control and an in-built dashcam which is part of the 360-degree camera system.

    To learn the full details of the Tata Aeris, check out our launch story here.

    Powertrain

    The Aeris comes with two powertrain options. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine with CNG. Both come with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox option. Powertrain details are as follows:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    Power

    86 PS

    75 PS

    Torque

    113 Nm

    96 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT / AMT

    5-speed MT / AMT

    MT- Manual Transmission; AMT- Automated Manual Transmission  

    Tata Aeris Colour Options

    Tata’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine is not the strongest in its class. Nor do you get the option of a more powerful turbo engine for the Aeris. However, it has proved itself over time to be reasonably reliable and has adequate power for relaxed driving in most Indian driving conditions.

    Meanwhile, the Aeris gets a dual-cylinder CNG setup in the boot, which leaves reasonable boot space for a weekend travel. 

    Price And Rivals

    The Aeris is launched at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. 

    The Tata Aeris competes in a small segment which is still alive today. This is the sub-4 metre sedan segment in which we have the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze and the Hyundai Aura.

    CarDekho Says…

    The Aeris comes with a vibrant colour palette. And the Dandeli Drizzle is new to Tata’s colour portfolio. The creatively named colours are also tastefully executed on the Aeris. Given that this is a compact family car which is also looking to be appealing to the younger audience. 

    Tata Aeris Colour Options

    Colours like the Nitro Crimson (red), Dune Glow (cream) and the aforementioned Dandeli Drizzle are the brighter colour options available, which also make the Aeris look premium and sporty.

    For the people who prefer simpler and more traditional colours, the options of Pristine White, Daytona Grey and Pure Grey will satisfy most.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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