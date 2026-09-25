2026 Tata Aeris Variant-Wise Colour Options Explained: Newer Colours Make The Aeris Look Premium!

Tata has launched the new Aeris, replacing the Tigor, at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Aeris, though a little late, finally comes after the Tiago got its comprehensive facelift a few months ago. The new styling and interiors are based on the Tiago and now look modern and pack more features.

The Aeris now also comes with an interesting palette of colour options. Let’s explore in detail:

2026 Tata Aeris Colour Options:

The Aeris is available with a total of six colour options:

Pristine White

Daytona Grey

Pure Grey

Dandeli Drizzle

Nitro Crimson

Dune Glow

Here is a look at the variant-wise colour options:

Variant Smart Pure Pure Plus Creative Accomplished Pristine White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Daytona Grey ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Pure Grey ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Dandeli Drizzle ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Nitro Crimson ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Dune Glow ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The Nitro Crimson, Dandeli Drizzle and Dune Glow colours are new to the Tata palette. These look bright and match the theme of the compact sedan.

The Dandeli Drizzle gives the Aeris a unique look and gives it a youthful vibe.

The top Accomplished variant is available only with a dual-tone roof option. This means that with any colour you choose for the Aeris, the roof will be painted black.

Features And Safety

The Aeris, being a Tata, comes with a generous list of safety features, like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is paired with a 6-speaker sound system. With this update, the driver gets a semi-digital display too.

Other feature highlights include ventilated front seats, auto climate control, automatic headlamps, wireless chargers, connected car technology and USB-C fast chargers.

Feature-wise, the Aeris comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, hill-hold control, traction control and an in-built dashcam which is part of the 360-degree camera system.

To learn the full details of the Tata Aeris, check out our launch story here.

Powertrain

The Aeris comes with two powertrain options. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine with CNG. Both come with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox option. Powertrain details are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 86 PS 75 PS Torque 113 Nm 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / AMT 5-speed MT / AMT

MT- Manual Transmission; AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Tata’s 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine is not the strongest in its class. Nor do you get the option of a more powerful turbo engine for the Aeris. However, it has proved itself over time to be reasonably reliable and has adequate power for relaxed driving in most Indian driving conditions.

Meanwhile, the Aeris gets a dual-cylinder CNG setup in the boot, which leaves reasonable boot space for a weekend travel.

Price And Rivals

The Aeris is launched at Rs 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Tata Aeris competes in a small segment which is still alive today. This is the sub-4 metre sedan segment in which we have the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze and the Hyundai Aura.

CarDekho Says…

The Aeris comes with a vibrant colour palette. And the Dandeli Drizzle is new to Tata’s colour portfolio. The creatively named colours are also tastefully executed on the Aeris. Given that this is a compact family car which is also looking to be appealing to the younger audience.

Colours like the Nitro Crimson (red), Dune Glow (cream) and the aforementioned Dandeli Drizzle are the brighter colour options available, which also make the Aeris look premium and sporty.

For the people who prefer simpler and more traditional colours, the options of Pristine White, Daytona Grey and Pure Grey will satisfy most.