Tata Aeris Pros And Cons: 5 Things We Learnt After Driving

Tata Motors has launched the new Aeris sub-4 metre sedan as a replacement for the outgoing Tigor, and it aims to take on a bunch of established rivals with quirky and premium styling, a long feature list and versatile powertrain options. With these qualities, it has piqued the interest of a lot of buyers in this segment, and now that we finally got to drive it, here is what we think of the new Aeris:

Quirky Outside

Even before you get inside the Aeris, the sedan will make its first impression with its modern and quirky, yet handsome design language. There’s a lot of interesting styling details here, be it the coupe-ish roofline, the colour-shifting Dandeli Drizzle shade (pictured here), or the unique looking alloy wheels. It looks and feels properly premium and stands out in a sea of rivals that look quite boring beside it.

Modern Inside

Get into the Aeris’ cabin, and what immediately catches your attention are the quality materials all around. The dashboard is shared with the Tiago, but the entire cabin feels airier than the hatchback with its light beige and white theme. You also have soft-touch padding for the door pads, semi-leatherette seat upholstery and fabric inserts at various touchpoints that take this feeling further.

Not just the quality, the Aeris is equipped with plenty of features too. For starters, there is a crisp 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, first-in-segment ventilated front seats, cruise control and even a wireless phone charger.

Spacing Out

As good-looking and feeling as the cabin is, there are some downsides. Starting with the front seats, which look great but lack enough support that could make long drives tiring. It also feels a bit narrow inside, and fitting three abreast at the rear will require some convincing for the middle passenger. Then there are some smaller details as well, which we feel could have been finished better, such as the climate control knobs, which feel wobbly and lack a solid feel.

Rides Well

Being a Tata, it’s no surprise that the Aeris rides well and strikes a great balance between poise, control and comfort. At lower speeds, it offers a plush and cushioned ride that will keep occupants comfortable, while at the same time keeping vertical and horizontal movement controlled at higher speeds as well.

An Adequate Performer

Under the hood of the Aeris lies the all-too-familiar 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that has been doing duty in multiple entry-level Tata cars for more than a decade. Over time, it has gone through some changes that keep it relevant in this day and age. However, you must keep in mind that its performance is still not a high point here and it works the best when driven sedately. If you love to drive, it might be worth it to check out its Japanese rivals like the Amaze and Dzire instead.

CarDekho Says…

The Aeris has so far turned out to be a great package. On one hand, it has style and is fashionable enough to keep it apart from other contenders. The value-for-money quotient is high too, and the interior and feature list certainly make it feel a notch higher than its price tag would have you believe. It’s not without some cons, though, and if you’re seeking a driver’s delight, look away. However, despite these, we feel it is a solid option for the money.

What are your thoughts on the Aeris? Comment down below!