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    Genesis GV90 Patent Filed In India: Hyundai’s Luxury Brand Takes On The Big Germans

    Hyundai’s luxury arm files a patent for its flagship electric SUV, ahead of Genesis' 2027 India debut and GV90 launch

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Modified On Nov 13, 2026 12:06 IST
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    Published OnNov 13, 2026 10:00 IST
    Last Updated OnNov 13, 2026 12:06 IST
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    Genesis GV90 Patented In India

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    India is getting ready for yet another automotive brand to take on the luxury segment of cars, which is dominated by the Germans today. That is the arrival of Genesis, which is Hyundai’s luxury car brand. The official arrival is anticipated to be by the end of the year or early next year.

    Meanwhile, there have been signs of their arrival, one of which is the recent patent that was filed for the GV90, which is Genesis’ flagship SUV. 

    What Does The Patent Reveal?

    The pictures in the patent application are identical to the Genesis GV90, which is already on sale abroad. The GV90 is Genesis’ flagship electric full-size SUV. And so, the GV90 has large and bulbous proportions with some bling to make it stand out and look special.

    Genesis GV90 Patented In India
    Genesis GV90 Patented In India

    The LED DRL design is a signature Genesis brand theme which is the inverted triangle shape which was the theme of the front grille in older Genesis cars. What is interesting is that the headlamps are integrated into the large DRL design. While the upper fascia is closed, the lower half consists of a diamond-shaped chrome grille. 

    Genesis GV90 Patented In India
    Genesis GV90 Patented In India

    Meanwhile, the parallel lines continue on the side profile of the front fender. The silhouette has a stately presence, which is typical of a flagship luxury SUV. What also adds to the premiumness are the pop-out door handles and the chrome-finished window surrounds. One of the unique features of the GV90 is the rear-hinged doors, aka suicide doors. Moreover, it also eliminates a traditional B-pillar that usually separates the front and rear doors. 

    Genesis GV90 Patented In India
    Genesis GV90 Patented In India

    The rear end of the GV90 also carries the two parallel lines in the shape of the LED tail lamps. However, what is unusual about this eSUV is the shape and size of the rear window. Usually, cars have windows which are as wide as the tailgate. But this one takes a rather retro approach in its design. Meanwhile, the rear end has a minimalist design with some chrome touches on the bumper. 

    Genesis GV90 Patented In India

    As far as the interior goes, the patent does not include pictures of the same. But based on the model already on sale abroad, the interior carries a retro-modern theme with a large 23.6-inch retractable screen on the dashboard, with retro-themed switches underneath and an analogue clock. The rest of the interior is lavish, with premium materials and space as expected in a flagship luxury SUV. 

    Expected Drivetrain

    The GV90 is powered by a 123.5 kWh battery, which powers two motors on either axle. Drivetrain specifications are as follows:

    Battery Pack

    123.5 kWh Battery

    No. of electric motor(s)

    2

    Claimed Range (As per Korea Energy Agency)

    500 km

    Power

    666 PS

    Torque

    800 Nm

    Drivetrain

    AWD

    AWD- All-wheel Drive

    The GV90 supports up to 350 kW fast charging, enabling it to juice up the battery pack from 0 to 80 percent in just 22 minutes. 

    Expected Price And Rivals

    The GV90 is expected to arrive with a price of over Rs 2 Crore in India in 2027 after the brand's debut. 

    Rivals include the upcoming Range Rover Electric, Lotus Eletre, Porsche Cayenne Electric and the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV.

    CarDekho Says…

    The arrival of the new brand by Hyundai is one of the few that are expected to launch in India in the coming months. This will further spice up the Indian automotive market, especially in the luxury segment. While we have the default SUVs like the Range Rover and the Maybachs, the Genesis is sure to stand out with the extra bling and road presence. 

    Genesis globally is known for its value-for-money quotient in providing luxury at competitive prices. Their biggest challenge is building the brand image which the legacy German and British luxury brands have built over the years. 

    It remains to be seen how Indians will perceive Genesis among the luxury players.

    Which Genesis model are you most looking forward to coming to India? Let us know in the comments below.

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    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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