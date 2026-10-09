10 Affordable Cars With A 360-Degree Camera To Consider This Diwali

Modern cars now come with feature lists which can seem endless. From comfort features like ventilated and massage seats, to some flashy tech like a passenger display or auto park assist, the list goes on and on. But the one area where new features make a big impact is safety.

If you are planning to buy a car this Diwali, you can get good benefits in terms of offers and discounts, but when you're searching for the right car, make sure it has the one safety feature that will make your life easy, and that's a 360-degree camera.

It helps while driving in dense traffic and while parking in tight parking spaces, so we have decided to make a list of the 10 most affordable cars in this country which come with a 360-degree camera. We have also made sure that the first variant that gets this feature in every car is priced under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), so that your Diwali purchase remains under budget.

Tata Tiago

Variant: Creative, Creative Plus

Price: Rs 7.06 Lakh To Rs 8.62 Lakh

The first car on our list is one of the most popular hatchbacks in our country – the Tiago. Facelifted a while back, the Tiago was updated with a lot of new features, one of which was a 360-degree camera.

In the Tiago, the 360-degree camera gets a crisp and clear camera quality, and it also gets a blind view monitor which gets activated as soon as you indicate. While the blind view monitor takes up the entire touchscreen, which stops you from seeing maps, you have the option to turn it off.

It also gets other features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a wireless phone charger.

Tata Aeris

Variant: Creative, Accomplished

Price: Rs 7.50 Lakh To Rs 9.75 Lakh

The Tata Aeris is one of the newest products in India, and it is the replacement for Tata’s only sedan, the Tigor. It was launched with a modern design, a premium cabin, and a whole lot of new features, including a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.

The execution of the 360-degree camera is the same as the Tiago, and you get similar features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats.

Tata Punch

Variant: Adventure, Adventure S, Accomplished, Accomplished Plus S

Price: Rs 7.77 Lakh To Rs 10.77 Lakh

By now you must have realised that Tata is one of those manufacturers which likes to offer premium features in its affordable models as well. Because just like the Tiago and the Aeris, the Tata Punch also gets a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.

The execution remains the same as the Tiago and Aeris, and the camera quality is also crisp and clear. However, in the Punch, the feed of the blind view monitor is displayed on the digital driver's display so that you can keep using the touchscreen without it being interrupted.

The Tata Punch also gets other features like a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and a single-pane sunroof.

Citroen C3 X

Variant: Shine

Price: Rs 7.86 Lakh To Rs 10.21 Lakh

Just like Tata, Citroen also likes to offer premium features in its most affordable cars, as the Citroen C3 X also gets a 360-degree camera in its top-spec variant. However, there is no blind view monitor in the feature list.

While the camera quality is decent and it is still useful in your daily drives, it does not come equipped as a standard feature. Instead, Citroen offers it as a “mandatory accessory”, for which you have to pay extra to get it equipped as a dealer-level fitment.

Other features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, and push-button start/stop.

Tata Altroz

Variant: Creative, Creative S, Accomplished S, Accomplished Plus S

Price: Rs 8.10 Lakh To Rs 10.90 Lakh

Bringing the list back to Tata, the next car on this list is none other than the Tata Altroz, a premium hatchback which justifies its premium tag with the list of features it has on offer, including a 360-degree camera with a blind view monitor.

The execution of both the 360-degree camera and the blind view monitor is the same as the Punch, and it gets other features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof, and ambient lighting.

Nissan Magnite

Variant: Tekna, Tekna Plus

Price: Rs 8.43 Lakh To Rs 10.99 Lakh

Nissan’s Magnite is the most affordable subcompact SUV that you can buy in India, and apart from being a family SUV which offers good space at an affordable price, the Magnite is also equipped with good features, one of which is a 360-degree camera.

While there is no specific blind spot monitor or a 3D mode, you do get a few views to choose from, and the camera quality is good enough for your daily commutes. However, it can get a little grainy in low-light conditions.

Other features on the Magnite include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver's display, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system.

Renault Kiger

Variant: Emotion

Price: Rs 8.50 Lakh To Rs 10.40 Lakh

The Magnite's twin and the next most affordable car in the subcompact SUV segment, the Renault Kiger, also gets a 360-degree camera in its top-spec variant. However, just like the Magnite, there is no 3D view, and you do not get a blind spot monitor.

The Kiger is also equipped with features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver display, a wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats.

Maruti Dzire

Variant: ZXi Plus

Price: Rs 8.96 Lakh To Rs 9.54 Lakh

The first Maruti car to make it to this list is also the carmaker's only sedan on sale in India, and it is the Maruti Dzire. After its last update, the Maruti Dzire was equipped with a lot of new features, one of which was a very good 360-degree camera. However, it does not get a blind spot monitor.

Its 360-degree camera gets both 2D and 3D views along with clear and crisp camera quality. Other features include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, and a single-pane sunroof.

Maruti Baleno

Variant: Alpha, Alpha (O)

Price: Rs 9.10 Lakh To Rs 9.99 Lakh

The Maruti Baleno has recently received a facelift, which came almost 5 years after its initial launch. But a 360-degree camera has been part of the hatchback's feature list for quite some time now, as it was also available in the pre-facelift version.

The camera execution is the same as in the Dzire. It gets both 2D and 3D views and camera quality that works well in both daylight and low-light conditions. Other features include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, a heads-up display, and ventilated front seats.

It also gets Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Toyota Glanza

Variant: V

Price: Rs 9.48 Lakh To 9.99 Lakh

The last model on our list is the Toyota Glanza, which is the rebadged version of the pre-facelift Maruti Baleno. Just like its sibling, the Glanza also comes with a 360-degree camera and the execution is exactly the same as the Baleno.

However, in terms of features, it does miss out on a few since it has not been facelifted yet. It gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android and Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, and a heads-up display.

A much-awaited facelift of the Toyota Glanza is on its way and will be launched in India tomorrow with additional features that we have seen in the facelifted Baleno.

CarDekho Says…

When buying a car this Diwali, you need to make sure your car takes care of your safety. Having a 360-degree camera as part of your car's feature list can be a blessing because it actually helps a lot while driving in city traffic or parking in tight spaces. A blind spot monitor acts as a cherry on top because it helps a lot while changing lanes.

If you are looking for a first car to buy and want your vehicle to have a 360-degree camera, you can consider the Tata Tiago, Tata Aeris, Maruti Dzire, Tata Punch, or the Citroen C3 X. With the Tata ones, you will also get a blind view monitor.

If you want a bigger car for your bigger family, you can go for the Tata Altroz, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, or either of the Baleno-Glanza duo. In the Magnite and Kiger, you will have to compromise a little on camera quality, but the overall package, especially the space on offer, will serve as a value proposition.

Which of these cars will you choose? Tell us in the comments below.

All prices are ex-showroom