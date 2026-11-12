Mahindra Electric SUVs Cross 1 Lakh Sales Milestone, XEV 9S Is The Highest Selling Mahindra EV In Q2 2026

Mahindra has announced that its electric SUVs have crossed the 1 lakh sales milestone. Do note that this number is not limited to its “Born Electric” SUVs and also includes the Mahindra XUV400 EV and XUV 3XO EV. The carmaker has also announced that the XEV 9S 7-seater electric SUV is the highest-selling electric SUV in the second quarter of 2026, with 13,275 units sold in this period.

Mahindra’s EV Journey So Far

Mahindra is no newcomer to the electric SUV market. In fact, it introduced its first EV – the Mahindra e2o back in 2013 after the carmaker acquired 55 percent stake in the Reva Electric Vehicle Company in 2010. That was followed by the launch of the E Verito and the e2o plus (which is basically the 4-door version of the e2o).

However, it was in 2020 when the electric vehicle market started dominating with EVs that can easily do inter-city trips and Tata being the early mover, took the first-mover advantage. Mahindra responded back in 2023 with the launch of the XUV400 EV, which was a rival to the hot-selling Tata Nexon EV.

The real push, though, arrived when the brand launched its “Born Electric” SUVs, which was built on a ground-up INGLO EV platform. The Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e were the first cars to be born on this platform and look like nothing else even today. Sharp angular design, feature loaded to the brim, performance that was blistering and large battery packs that ensured capable long range distances – these two EVs became an instant hit in the market.

Then came the Mahindra XEV 9S, which brought in the practicality of a 7-seater along with green credentials of an EV. Mahindra also introduced a 70 kWh battery pack option, which bridged the gap between the 59 kWh and 79 kWh options it still offers. Combining 7-seater practicality, powerful performance and a feature-loaded experience, it became an instant hit as seen above with its sales figures and high waiting period.

For those looking for an affordable Mahindra EV, you now have the newly launched Mahindra XUV 3XO EV. It has the same package as the regular 3XO except for the fact that it runs on pure electricity.

However, the runaway success for its electric SUVs can mainly be attributed to the three Born Electric cars: the Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e, and the XEV 9S. And there is more in store for you.

What’s The Next EV From Mahindra?

The next EV from Mahindra will be the BE 07, which will sit right above the BE 6 and is likely to be the carmaker’s flagship electric SUV. Like the BE 6, it will come with a sharp-looking design, a premium and feature loaded cabin as well as plenty of performance.

You can check out how the production-spec version of the BE 07 looks like in spy shots here.

CarDekho Says…

With Mahindra electric SUVs crossing the 1 lakh sales milestone, it is clear that the carmaker is on top of its game. Be it the design, cabin experience or performance – Mahindra’s EVs deliver on this front and we expect it to become even more stronger in the future. Now lets see what the upcoming Mahindra BE 07 has to deliver when it goes on sale sometime in 2027.