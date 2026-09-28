2026 Tata Aeris Pure Plus Variant Explained! Is It Value For Money?

With the compact sedan market seeing a rise in sales, the competition has been offering quite a lot of features and safety equipment to make the sedan more competitive. In this, Tata has also brought in the new Aeris, which is a replacement for the Tigor compact sedan.

Today, we are going to explore the mid-spec variant of the new Aeris and find out if this is going to be a value-for-money variant. Let’s start with the design first:

Design

Looking at the front, the Aeris Pure Plus has a very sleek-looking face, with halogen headlamps, a blacked-out panel connecting the headlamps, and the Tata logo in the centre. It gets a redesigned bumper with a sculpted look to it. It is similar to the lower Pure trim as well.

In the profile, the Aeris Pure Plus gets stylised 14-inch hyperstyle wheels for the CNG variants and 15-inch hyperstyle wheels for the petrol variants, a shark-fin antenna, which is added in this variant, body-coloured door handles, a blacked-out B-pillar, ORVMS with turn indicators, and the Aeris badge on the front doors. Overall, the silhouette is similar to the outgoing Tigor compact sedan.

At the rear, the Aeris Pure Plus gets the new connected LED taillamps, the Aeris badge on the boot, and an updated rear bumper with reverse parking sensors.

Overall, the exterior is very similar to the Pure variant in terms of design.

Colour Options

The Aeris Pure Plus is offered in 6 colours, which include Dune Glow, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Dandeli Drizzle and Nitro Crimson. To know more in detail about how the new Aeris looks in each colour, check out this variant-wise colours explained story.

Interior

Step inside the Aeris Pure Plus, and the one thing you will immediately notice is the addition of an infotainment touchscreen. The interior is light-coloured, which enhances the overall sense of space and adds a premium touch to it.

A fully digital driver’s display, which is standard across the variants, is placed behind the steering wheel with a floating effect. The dashboard also has a textured finish on the AC panel, which looks good. The power window switches also have a chrome finish, which does make it feel more premium.

Features

The Aeris Pure Plus, on top of the Pure trim’s features, is additionally equipped with an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, cruise control, and a front centre armrest with storage.

It also has a fully digital driver’s display, manual AC, rear AC vents, USB Type-C charge ports, and steering-mounted audio controls.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Aeris Pure Plus is offered with 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX Child seat mounts.

This variant adds the useful tyre pressure monitoring system, reverse parking camera, and the electronic stability program, which will definitely help in day-to-day scenarios.

To know more about what equipment is available on other variants, check out our variant-wise features explained for the Aeris.

Powertrain Options

The Aeris Pure Plus is offered with two powertrain options, which are a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG, which are both available in manual and automatic transmission. The Aeris with the CNG variant comes equipped with a dual-cylinder technology, which creates more usable space in the boot.

Here are the detailed specifications of the powertrains:

Details 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine 1.2-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine With CNG Power 86 PS 76 PS Torque 113 Nm 97 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

MT - Manual Transmission / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

Price & Rivals

The Aeris Pure Plus starts at Rs 6.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual variant, and goes up to Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the CNG automatic. It rivals the Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, and the Hyundai Aura.

CarDekho Says..

The Aeris Pure Plus for this price has a good equipment list, which offers you features such as an 8-inch infotainment system, cruise control, and a front centre armrest, which is added in this trim. In terms of safety as well, it has a tyre pressure monitoring system and electronic stability control, which will make a difference in day-to-day scenarios.

It is a step-up from the Pure variant of the Aeris; for someone who wants these added features and safety equipment but doesn't want to spend more than Rs 8 lakh, they can get the Pure Plus trim of the Aeris, instead of the higher-priced Creative variant.

Overall, if you are looking for a compact sedan in the price range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh and want features such as an in-built infotainment screen, a CNG powertrain with manual or automatic transmission, you can surely consider the Aeris Pure Plus variant.