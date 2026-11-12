Skoda Slavia Prestige Variant Explained: Is The Top-Spec Variant Worth The Extra Money?

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The Skoda Slavia recently received a facelift, which introduced new segment-first features and refreshing design tweaks. This has helped to bring some spice to the otherwise SUV-dominated market. The variant lineup starts with the Classic, Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo trims. The Prestige is the best top variant in the Slavia's lineup if you prefer the more luxurious look and feel thanks to the chrome and light interiors as opposed to the sporty Monte Carlo variant that has a darker theme. Is it worth it to save the money for almost the same features?

In this report, we take a detailed look at everything the Slavia Prestige has to offer:

Price

Variant Price (ex-showroom) 1-litre Prestige MT Rs 15.89 lakh 1-litre Prestige AT Rs 16.89 lakh 1.5-litre Prestige DSG Rs 18.59 lakh

The base price for the Prestige variant is Rs 1.55 lakh more than the lower Sportline variant. Interestingly, this is the only variant which offers all the powertrain options offered with the Skoda Slavia.

The Slavia’s overall price range goes from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.84 lakh. If you want the 1.5-litre engine with sportier styling, then you should choose the Monte Carlo version for an extra Rs 25,000.

Skoda Slavia Prestige: Exterior

The front end of the Prestige features the updated all-LED headlamps and LED fog lamps, along with follow-me-home functionality. The fascia looks elegant and not as sporty as the Sportline or Monte Carlo variants, focusing on a younger appeal. It gets the new grille, which makes it look sophisticated.

In profile, the Prestige rides on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which are exclusive to this trim. You get power-folding ORVMs with LED turn indicators. From the profile, the Slavia Prestige looks long and has a sporty stance. It comes with chrome surrounds around the windows.

At the rear, you get all-LED tail-lamps with sequential turn indicators and a shark-fin antenna. The Prestige variant comes with a faux carbon-fibre trim on the tailgate that connects both tail light units. Moreover, it also gets a redesigned bumper with a chrome strip running across its width.

Skoda Slavia Prestige: Interior

The Prestige is where the cabin feels properly premium and the finer touches add a sense of sophistication. It gets leatherette seat upholstery, along with a leatherette front centre armrest and door pads, which replace the fabric used on the lower trims. The leatherette steering wheel and gear knob, ambient lighting and tilt and telescopic steering adjustment are also present. Footwell illumination is a new addition here. It gets regular pedals, missing out on the Aluminium pedals that are offered with the Sportline and Monte Carlo trims.

It features a dual-tone theme, which makes the cabin look airy. Furthermore, the cabin also gets gloss black elements and chrome accents.

You also get a height-adjustable rear headrests, a sliding front centre armrest, a rear centre armrest, 60:40 split folding rear seats, front seatback pockets and a cooled glove box.

Skoda Slavia Prestige: Features

The Prestige is loaded with almost all the amenities that Skoda offers with the Slavia. You get a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, integrated Google AI assistant, a single-pane sunroof, automatic climate control, an 8-speaker sound system, steering-mounted controls, a wireless phone charger, four USB Type-C ports, keyless entry with push-button start, rear AC vents, and a one-touch up/down driver’s window.

You also get feel-good features like ventilated and powered driver and co-driver seats, as well as a massaging function for the rear seat. Moreover, you also get a larger and more premium 10.25-inch digital driver display.

Skoda Slavia Prestige: Safety

The Slavia Prestige has a solid safety kit that you would expect at this price point. You get six airbags, ESC, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist (HHA), front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX mounts and a rear defogger.

The Prestige also gets a 360-degree camera, which was introduced with the facelifted Slavia.

Do note that most rivals offer ADAS at this price point, and the Slavia misses out on this feature, as well as an electronic parking brake.

Skoda Slavia Prestige: Powertrain

The Slavia Prestige gets two engine options: A 1-litre turbo-petrol, paired with either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic, and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired solely with a 7-speed DSG automatic. Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 8-speed AT 7-speed DCT

*MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission, DCT- Dual-Clutch Automatic

The TSI engines options are among the most powerful and fun-to-drive engines in the class. While not known for the best fuel economy, they are popular among driving enthusiasts. However, do note that the new 8-speed gearbox has helped to improve the fuel economy over the outgoing model, and the larger engine's 2-cylinder mode also helps to gain efficiency in highway driving.

Skoda Slavia Prestige: Rivals

It faces competition from the likes of the Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus.

CarDekho Says

The Slavia Prestige is for the buyer who wants the most premium version of the Slavia without the sporty appeal of the Monte Carlo. For the extra price over the Sportline, it not only adds a bunch of premium features but also the option of a more punchy 1.5-litre turbo engine that makes the car feel much quicker.

If you don’t need the extra features or power, the Signature is the better value. Would you pick the Prestige over the Sportline? Let us know in the comments section below.