India’s favourite MPV, the Toyota Innova Hycross, recently received a facelift that has become the talk of the town for a few reasons. The Innova Hycross is now available in G, GX, VX and ZX trims, with petrol and flex-fuel strong-hybrid powertrain options on offer. Whilst all the variants come with their pros and cons, the Innova Hycross GX is one that has to be talked about, given its value proposition and it being the only variant to offer the standard petrol-only powertrain.

In this report, we’ll dive deep into the GX variant of the Innova Hycross, and find out if it should be your pick:

Price

Toyota Innova Hycross GX Variant Price (ex-showroom) Petrol GX 7-seater Rs 19.59 lakh Petrol GX 8-seater Rs 19.64 lakh Flex-fuel Hybrid GX 7-seater Rs 23.99 lakh Flex-fuel Hybrid GX 8-seater Rs 24.04 lakh

The Toyota Innova Hycross GX’s price ranges from Rs 19.59 lakh to Rs 24.04 lakh (ex-showroom). If upgrading to an 8-seater configuration suits your needs, then you’ll have to spend an extra Rs 5,000 for both the petrol and flex-fuel strong-hybrid versions.

Do keep in mind that the strong-hybrid powertrain in the Hycross costs an extra Rs 4.4 lakh over the NA Petrol variant. The full price of the Innova Hycross ranges from Rs 19.59 lakh to Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom), details of which you can check out here.

Exterior

If you keep yourself up to date with your Toyotas, then you’ll instantly spot the striking similarities between the Innova Hycross and the Hilux. Although the design changes are kept to a minimum, it still gets a new fascia to distinguish it from the pre-facelift version.

Up front, the Hycross facelift gets a larger new grille with a dash of hexagonal pattern that catches your attention immediately, on top of an all-new bumper. But the showstoppers are new LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs. Compared to higher variants, the GX variant misses out on LED fog lamps, which are only available in the VX and ZX trims.

Towards the side, the Hycross GX rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. If you’d like to opt for chrome garnishing on door handles, door belt and larger 18-inch alloy wheels with a chrome finish, then you will have to stretch your budget to the top ZX variant. The rest of the side profile of the facelifted Hycross remains near-identical to the pre-facelift car.

At the back, there is a minor update, as it now features a black trim connecting both taillights (which was finished in chrome earlier). The Hycross GX carries wraparound LED taillights that are identical in shape to the pre-facelift version, but feature new detailing. On top of this, it also gets a high-mounted LED stop light and a rear spoiler that are standard across all variants.

Note: The petrol version of the Toyota Innova Hycross does not get the facelift design updates and will retain the pre-facelift styling. Do consider that before booking the GX variant, specifically the petrol-only powertrain. You can click on this link to read more.

Colour Options

The Toyota Innova Hycross GX is available in 5 colour options: Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, and Super White. All these colour options can be had across all the variants. Click here to check them out in detail.

Interior

Moving inside, the GX trim’s cabin comes finished in an all-black theme borrowed from the base G variant. The seats are offered with fabric upholstery. Some minor tweaks are certainly noticeable on the dashboard, however, the design remains classy and gives you a premium feel to it. Besides that, it also features a rather modernized central console and steering-mounted audio controls.

Moving to the second row, you get dedicated rear AC vents with blower controls, which is a signature touch of the Innova brand. Along with that, the 7-seater configuration offers captain seats for the second row with slide and recline function, a collapsible tray with cupholders and an individual rear armrest. The 8-seater version, on the other hand, gets a more traditional bench seat for the second row with slide, recline and tumble functions. The third row also gets dedicated AC vents and remains unchanged compared to the pre-facelift version.

Features

The Innova Hycross GX is perhaps the right variant for you if you are comfortable with not having all the possible gizmos on offer. It still gets all the necessities, such as a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen, 7-inch semi-digital screen, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker sound system, bluetooth connectivity, USB Type-C chargers in all three rows, and push-button start/stop.

If you’re someone who prefers the newer 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, 12.3-inch full digital driver’s display, along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and automatic climate control, then you’ll have to consider the VX or the ZX variants.

Safety

The Innova Hycross GX one-ups the base G variant in the safety department by adding a reverse parking camera and emergency SOS functionality.

Besides that, it retains all the safety features from the base variant, like 6 airbags, ISOFIX child safety mounts, ABS with EBD, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, front and rear parking sensors, stability control, and hill start assist (HSA).

Like before, the Level-2 advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) and a 360-degree camera with a blind-view monitor are restricted to the higher VX or the ZX variants. The pre-facelift Innova Hycross has scored 5 stars in the BNCAP crash tests, which should be the same case for the facelift as well.

Powertrain

The Innova Hycross GX is the only variant to offer a petrol powertrain option, along with the flex-fuel strong-hybrid mill. Their detailed specifications are as follows:

Toyota Innova Hycross GX Powertrain Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2-litre flex-fuel strong-hybrid petrol Power 173 PS 200 PS (Combined) Torque 206 Nm 188 Nm (Petrol), 206 Nm (e-motor) Transmission CVT eCVT Drivetrain FWD FWD

CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission, eCVT - Electronically Controlled CVT, FWD - Front Wheel Drive

Click here to read our Innova Hycross variant-wise powertrain options.

Rivals

The Innova Hycross locks horns with the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Toyota Innova Crysta, Kia Carens Clavis, and BYD eMAX 7.

CarDekho Says..

Some cars will always remain people’s champion, no matter how advanced the car industry might be, which is the case with the Innova Hycross. The changes brought through with the facelift have allowed Toyota to mix their proven engine reliability and make it a bit more appealing than before, which is genuinely much appreciated! However, the fact that the petrol version of the GX retains the pre-facelift looks ends up being a drawback of this variant.

Regardless, the Innova Hycross GX remains the most sensible choice for buyers who want a comfortable and refined experience, without having to stretch the budget too much, and ultimately are happy with the necessary features on offer.

But if you’re someone who wants a more upmarket cabin feel and fancier equipment like a 6-speaker sound system, and 12.3-inch screens and automatic climate control, we suggest an upgrade to the VX or ZX variants instead.