Toyota India has come a long way with its cars in India, from the iconic Qualis to one of the most recognisable nameplates, the Innova, which was introduced back in 2005. With its reliable powertrain, and robust build, it continues to be popular amongst Indian families and even the fleet-operators.

Along the lines, it got updated with newer generations, till the Innova Crysta and in 2022, it got its biggest update with a new generation called the Innova Hycross. Now, Toyota has launched a facelift for the MPV, starting at Rs 19.59 lakh (ex-showroom), that brings with it sharper styling, a new flex-fuel powertrain and an updated feature list. Here are all the details:

Price And Variants

Variant Petrol Flex-fuel Strong-hybrid G 7-seater - Rs 19.99 lakh G 8-seater - Rs 19.99 lakh GX 7-seater Rs 19.59 lakh Rs 23.99 lakh GX 8-seater Rs 19.64 lakh Rs 24.04 lakh VX 7-seater - Rs 28.79 lakh VX 8-seater - Rs 28.84 lakh ZX 7-seater - Rs 31.99 lakh

All prices ex-showroom and introductory

The Toyota Innova Hycross comes with 12 variants, which are G, GX, VX, and ZX trims. Here’s a detailed variant-wise pricing:

Prices for the Innova Hycross facelift start at Rs 19.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base G variant, which is around Rs 89,000 higher than the outgoing model.

This facelift also introduces a new 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol flex-fuel powertrain, which is priced from Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Innova Hycross range tops out at Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with the ZX variant.

Design

Front

Looking from the front, the Innova Hycross gets a redesigned nose with this facelift, which keeps it in line with the latest global design language of Toyota.

Upfront, it gets a huge grille with a hexagonal pattern, like we have seen recently in the new Hilux.

It gets a new LED projector headlamp setup, along with new LED DRLs, which are now housed within the headlamp cluster itself.

Connecting both the headlamps is a gloss black strip with a silver insert, along with the Toyota logo in the center.

There’s a new bumper on offer too, with a silver insert, LED fog lamps and a smaller lower air dam.

Side

Coming to the profile, the Innova Hycross facelift continues to remain unchanged, with noticeable cuts and creases over the door panels, adding visual bulk to it.

It has the same 18-inch alloy wheels in dark chrome that suit the MPV well. Other touches include chrome door handles, chrome window line, and black-painted ORVMs with LED turn indicators, which add a premium touch to it.

Rear

At the rear, the changes are minimal, with new detailing for the wraparound LED taillamps, although their shape remains unchanged.

It gets a gloss-black strip above the Toyota logo, connecting the taillamps. For added sportiness, there’s a rear spoiler too.

The most noticeable change here is the new bumper, which now features a textured insert on either side and chunkier proportions.

Dimensions: Length: 4755 mm, Width: 1845 mm, Height: 1785 mm, Wheelbase: 2850 mm

Colour Options

The updated Innova Hycross is offered in 5 colours. Here are all the colours available with it:

Blackish Ageha Glass Flake

Platinum White Pearl

Silver Metallic (NEW)

Attitude Black Mica

Super White

Our Pick: The new Innova Hycross looks stunning in the Blackish Ageha Glass Flake, which gives a premium appeal to the MPV, and remains our pick.

Interior

Stepping inside the new Innova Hycross, the cabin comes with minimal updates, which uplift the overall look and experience.

The dashboard follows a similar design to the outgoing model, with the introduction of a larger infotainment touchscreen unit, along with a new digital driver’s display as well.

The cabin is finished in the same brown and black dual-tone colour scheme, like before.

Being a people-mover, it has plenty of charging ports and storage spaces, making it a practical MPV as well.

The Innova Hycross continues to offer two seating layouts: a 7-seater with captain seats in the middle row and an 8-seater with a bench seat in the middle row.

Features

One of the highlights of this update is the new 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless connectivity such as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display as well, which supports navigation view.

It also gets dual-zone climate control, a huge panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting on the dashboard and door panels, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function and USB Type-C charging ports for all three rows.

Safety

In terms of safety, the new Innova Hycross steps up by providing Level-2 Plus ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), which includes features such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane keep assist (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW), automatic emergency braking (AEB), automatic high beam assist, and rear cross traffic alert as well.

It even has 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind-view monitor, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), all-wheel disc brakes, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Innova Hycross facelift provides a comprehensive safety package, which comes in line with the competition.

The outgoing Innova Hycross scored a 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests, which the facelift is also expected to carry forward.

Powertrain Options

The updated Innova Hycross is offered in two powertrain options: a 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 2-litre flex-fuel strong-hybrid engine. Both are available with a CVT automatic transmission as standard. Furthermore, the flex-fuel version supports ethanol blends of up to E85, and has also resulted in a slight increase in power.

Here are the detailed specifications of each:

Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2-litre flex-fuel strong-hybrid Power 173 PS 200 PS (Combined) Torque 206 Nm 188 Nm (engine) + 206 Nm (motor) Transmission CVT* e-CVT*

*CVT – continuously variable transmission, e-CVT – electronically controlled CVT

CarDekho Says..

The Toyota Innova Hycross, with this facelift, gets a few styling tweaks, remaining largely similar to its pre-facelift version. However, a bigger change comes with the flex-fuel strong-hybrid powertrain, making it the first of its kind in India. The new touchscreen and digital driver’s display are also welcome additions, although we feel that Toyota missed an opportunity to give it more significant updates, especially with newer competition in the same price bracket.

That said, it still remains our MPV of choice to recommend, and the package has just gotten even more rounded than it already was.

What do you think of the Innova Hycross Facelift? Let us know in the comments!

Other cars to consider: