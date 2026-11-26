Toyota has launched the Innova Hycross facelift with revised styling and additional features. While the updated MPV gets minor changes to its exterior and cabin, the topic of discussion is its brand-new flex-fuel strong-hybrid powertrain and a slight bump up in power figures.

Like its pre-facelift version, the 2026 Innova Hycross is available with two engine options, a 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 2-litre flex-fuel strong-hybrid powertrain. Both engines are paired with automatic transmission choices, with no manual gearbox option on offer. The MPV is available in four variants: G, GX, VX and ZX

In this report, we take a closer look at the engine and transmission combinations offered with each variant of the Toyota Innova Hycross facelift. But before that, here's a quick look at its engine specifications.

Powertrain Options

Specification Toyota Innova Hycross (Petrol) Toyota Innova Hycross (Hybrid) Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2-litre flex-fuel strong-hybrid petrol Power 173 PS 200 PS (combined) Torque 206 Nm 188 Nm (engine) + 206 Nm (motor) Transmission CVT* e-CVT*

*CVT - continuously variable transmission, e-CVT - electronically controlled CVT

The strong-hybrid powertrain now produces a slightly higher combined output of 200 PS, while its petrol engine and electric motor deliver 188 Nm and 206 Nm of torque, respectively.

With the flex-fuel capabilities, you can now run the Hycross Hybrid on up to E85 ethanol blends.

The petrol engine also sees a 2 PS increase in figures, and is paired with a Direct Shift CVT, while the flex-fuel strong-hybrid version gets Toyota's e-Drive transmission.

The hybrid powertrain also gets an EV mode and three drive modes: Eco, Normal and Power.

Variant-wise Powertrain Split

Variants 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2-litre flex-fuel strong-hybrid petrol G ❌ ✅ GX ✅ ✅ VX ❌ ✅ ZX ❌ ✅

The entry-level G variant is offered only with the 2-litre flex-fuel strong-hybrid powertrain.

If you are looking for the NA petrol powertrain, you will have to consider the one-above-base GX variant, as it is not offered with other trims.

Notably, neither engine option is offered with a manual gearbox choice.

The Innova Hycross facelift also offers different seating configurations depending on the variant. While the G, GX and VX variants are available in both 7- and 8-seater layouts, the top-spec ZX variant is restricted to a 7-seater configuration.

Features And Safety

The Innova Hycross facelift gets convenience features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered second-row ottoman seats, an 8-way powered driver's seat with memory function, multi-zone climate control and a power tailgate. This facelift also adds a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, a 9-speaker JBL sound system and connected car technology.

In terms of safety, the Innova Hycross gets six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), front and rear parking sensors, all-wheel disc brakes, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA) and Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). The latter includes features such as radar cruise control, lane trace assist, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system and automatic high beam.

Price And Rivals

Prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross facelift start from Rs 19.59 lakh and go up to Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

It rivals the likes of the Maruti Invicto, while also serving as a more premium alternative to the Kia Carens Clavis, Toyota Innova Crysta, Maruti Ertiga and Maruti XL6.

CarDekho Says…

The Innova Hycross facelift has got two major updates in the powertrain department from the 2026 model year. The addition of flex-fuel support has enabled the Hycross hybrid to take up to 85 percent ethanol blending (E85 petrol), which no other hybrid car in the country supports. Moreover, Toyota has also enabled the availability of this flex-fuel hybrid powertrain even for the base G variant starting at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

This makes it far more accessible for fleet operators to access the superior hybrid powertrain, which has longer legs compared to the regular petrol powertrain.

It has proven to be a great all-rounder for city and highway use that balances efficiency and performance thanks to the electric powertrain.