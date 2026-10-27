Tata Car Offers In October 2026: Get Up To Rs 1.25 Lakh Benefits On These Models!

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Tata Cars has a variety of products across the price range, such as the small hatchback Tiago, a premium Altroz or even the compact SUV that sells in huge numbers, the Nexon SUV. It is now gearing up for the upcoming festivals like Diwali, which Indians consider an auspicious time to purchase a new vehicle.

So, Tata is rolling out quite a few offers that will give you benefits on the purchase of a new vehicle from them. Let’s have a look at all the deals available:

Tata Altroz

Here are the offers on Altroz Petrol and Altroz CNG:

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange * Rs 15,000 Scrappage* Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 45,000

*Can avail only one of them

Here are the offers for Altroz Diesel:

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange * Rs 15,000 Scrappage* Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 40,000

*Can avail only one of them

The Altroz is a premium hatchback with sharp looks, modern features and safety equipment as well.

The Altroz petrol and CNG are offered with benefits up to Rs 45,000, while the diesel powertrain has offers up to Rs 40,000.

The Altroz starts at Rs 6 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Nexon

Here are the offers for Nexon Petrol:

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 25,000 Exchange * Rs 15,000 Scrappage* Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 45,000

*Can avail only one of them

Here are the offers on Nexon CNG this month:

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 30,000 Exchange * Rs 20,000 Scrappage* Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 55,000

*Can avail only one of them

Here are the Nexon Diesel offers:

Offer Amount Exchange * Rs 15,000 Scrappage* Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 20,000

*Can avail only one of them

The Nexon is also one of the highest-selling sub-4m SUVs in the segment, offering varied powertrain options and variants to cater to every buyer.

The Nexon petrol is offered with benefits of Rs 45,000, while the CNG model has benefits up to Rs 55,000, both of which include cash discount, exchange, or scrappage bonus.

The Nexon Diesel is also offered with benefits up to Rs 20,000, which include either exchange bonus or scrappage bonus.

The Nexon compact SUV is priced from Rs 7.40 lakh to Rs 14.52 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Tiago (Old)

Here are the benefits offered with the old Tiago Petrol:

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange * Rs 10,000 Scrappage* Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 35,000

*Can avail only one of them

Here are the offers on the old Tiago CNG:

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange * Rs 10,000 Scrappage* Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 30,000

*Can avail only one of them

The old Tiago models that are currently remaining are also offered with benefits up to Rs 30,000, which include cash discount, exchange, or scrappage bonus as well.

Despite being more than 4 months now, by the launch of facelifted Tiago hatchback, dealers are still having some of the pre-facelift units left, which are having these benefits with it.

These units would be from before May 2026, which is older manufacturing month.

Tata Tigor

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange * Rs 10,000 Scrappage* Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 30,000

*Can avail only one of them

The Tigor, which was recently replaced by the new Aeris compact sedan, is having festive benefits of up to Rs 30,000.

This includes cash discount, exchange bonus, or scrappage bonus.

If you are still in the market searching for the Tigor, some of the dealers are still having Tigor units which are manufactured before September 2026, ready for sale. So this month you can still buy one with benefits.

Tata Curvv

Here are the details of offers on the Curvv (Non-X models)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 30,000 Exchange * Rs 40,000 Scrappage* Rs 45,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 50,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 1,25,000

*Can avail only one of them

If you are in the market looking for a unique-looking, coupe-styled SUV, this month will be the best time, as the Tata Curvv (Non X) is offered with the highest benefits of up to Rs 1.25 lakh.

Here are the benefits offered with Curvv X:

Offer Amount Loyalty Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Rs 20,000

*Can avail only one of them

With the new Curvv X series as well, Tata is offering a loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000.

The Curvv X series was launched in September 2026, with the middle variants now also offering a lot of equipment, priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Harrier Diesel

Here are the details of Harrier Diesel benefits:

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange * Rs 25,000 Scrappage* Rs 35,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 45,000

*Can avail only one of them

The Tata Harrier Diesel is offered with benefits of exchange or scrappage worth Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000, respectively.

With an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000 as well, the Harrier Diesel has total benefits of up to Rs 45,000

The Tata Harrier starts from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 26.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Safari Diesel

Here are the details of Safari Diesel benefits:

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange * Rs 25,000 Scrappage* Rs 35,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 45,000

*Can avail only one of them

The Tata Safari Diesel is offered with total benefits of Rs 45,000, which includes an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 or a scrappage bonus of Rs 35,000.

Additionally, it is offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000.

The Tata Safari price ranges from Rs 13.40 lakh to Rs 26.91 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Sierra

Here are the details of Sierra Diesel benefits:

Offer Amount Exchange * Rs 30,000 Scrappage* Rs 30,000 Level Up* Rs 30,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 30,000 Total Benefits Up To Rs 60,000

*Can avail only one of them

The iconic Tata Sierra is available with benefits up to Rs 30,000 this month, which include exchange or scrappage or level up, and loyalty bonus as well.

These benefits are applicable to both petrol and diesel models of the Sierra.

It is priced from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Cars is offering a lot of benefits on almost all of the products, which makes it the best time to purchase a new Tata car this month. All the benefits are also dependent on the variant you select, and should be checked with the dealership as well.

CarDekho Says..

With so many benefits to avail, Tata is surely making the purchase even more attractive to car buyers, with average benefits of Rs 35,000 across these cars. One of the highest offers is for the Curvv (Non X) models, which have whopping Rs 1.25 lakh benefits currently.

As the popularity of Tata products in each segment grows, Tata is also doubling down on production as well as refining the logistics movement to cater to the highest-demand vehicles during this festive season. So, which Tata model’s Diwali benefits are you going to utilize? Let’s us know i the comments below!