Among the slew of new car models and brands launched in India this year, there is another major model we are waiting for, which is breaking cover soon. The Honda Alpha electric SUV will be the carmaker’s first EV for the Indian market, and will be made in India as well. While leading up to its global debut on December 2, Honda has revealed a teaser of the production-spec Alpha SUV a day after the brand showcased its design sketches.

Let's explore what the new teaser reveals and everything you need to know about Honda’s upcoming new eSUV.

What Can Be Seen In The Teaser?

The teaser gives us a look at the dual-pod LED headlights along with the DRLs and the connected LED light bar.

You can also see the gloss black panel for the grille and the chunky lower bumper. Earlier, Honda had showcased the design sketches of the car, and you can take a look at them here.

More About The Honda Alpha

The teaser does not reveal more than part of the front end of the Alpha. However, previous spy shots reveal the lengthy and tall-boy-like side silhouette.

The interiors of the Alpha are revealed only via sketches and were earlier seen in spy shots as well. It gets a large floating touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver's display. The interior will include the typical black and beige colour theme we are familiar with in the likes of the Elevate and the City.

Cabin space and ergonomics are expected to be generous, especially since Honda engineers are known to be experts in interior practicality and packaging.

Speaking of the features, the sketches also revealed that the Alpha will get a large touchscreen infotainment system and a digital driver’s display. It should also come with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, as well as powered and ventilated front seats.

Safety-wise, we expect the Alpha to get multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto-hold, and traction control (TC).

We expect the Alpha eSUV to be packed with a battery pack of around 60-70 kWh, which is par for the course in the segment.

Expected Launch Date, Price & Rivals

The global premiere of the Alpha eSUV is set to take place on December 2, 2026, with the India launch expected to take place early next year. It is expected to be priced around the Rs 20 lakh mark in India.

The Alpha will go against other eSUVs like the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG Windsor EV, Mahindra BE 6, Maruti e Vitara, VinFast VF7, Tata Sierra EV, MG ZS EV, and the Tata Curvv EV.

CarDekho Says…

The launch of the Honda Alpha SUV will be a landmark model for Honda globally and in India. It will be Honda’s first attempt at making an electric SUV from the ground up and manufactured in India. It will also be exported to global markets.

The futuristic styling is a departure from the usual traditional design which Honda usually has on their cars. It remains to be seen if Honda’s loyal customers and fans will subscribe to the new-age design.

What do you think of the new Honda Alpha? Let us know in the comments below.

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