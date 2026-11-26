Toyota has been ruling the MPV space in India since decades now, with the latest iteration of the Innova, now called the Innova Hycross, being the go-to choice for most buyers seeking the best combination of reliability, practicality and comfort. Yesterday, the carmaker took wraps off, and announced prices, of the facelifted Hycross that brought with it minor tweaks, a new flex-fuel strong-hybrid powertrain and a few new features.

However, the catch here is that the ‘Facelift’ is restricted only to the strong-hybrid variants, and the petrol-only version will continue to carry the same styling and interior as the older car! Let’s see what this means:

Minor Upgrades, And A Small Price Hike

Toyota has kept the styling, interior and most of the specifications same, but has also increased prices by about Rs 6,000 for both the 7-seater and 8-seater layouts. Here is how they stack up:

Variant New Price Old Price Difference GX 7-seater Rs 19.59 lakh Rs 19.53 lakh + Rs 6,000 GX 8-seater Rs 19.64 lakh Rs 19.58 lakh + Rs 6,000

In the older car, the Platinum White Pearl colour option also cost you about Rs 15,000 more above these prices, whose premium is now bumped up to Rs 20,000 in the refreshed car.

Furthermore, the Blackish Ageha Glass Flake shade used to be a no-cost option, but is now a Rs 20,000 optional extra. Take a look at all the colours in this report.

What do you get for this money? A 2 PS bump up in the power figures for one, while the automaker has now added larger 17-inch alloy wheels and a more advanced semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch TFT MID (multi-information display). Besides these changes, it remains unchanged in all aspects compared to the older car.

Why Should You Still Pick The GX Variant?

If the added premium for the strong-hybrid powertrain does not justify your use case, then we still feel the GX variant is a good entry-point to the facelifted Innova Hycross range, and at a price of Rs 19.59 lakh (ex-showroom), it is also the most affordable variant you can buy.

Besides just the entry-level pricing, you still get all the essential equipment you’d expect at this price point, with features such as LED reflector headlamps, power-adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold, manual AC, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4-speaker sound system, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment and USB Type-C charging ports.

The Innova Hycross GX variant also comes with a lot of safety tech, such as 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, electronic stability control (ESC), reverse parking camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), front and rear parking sensors, hill start assist (HSA) and even all-wheel disc brakes. The pre-facelift Hycross had scored 5-stars in the Bharat NCAP crash tests previously, and we expect the new one to have similar results.

CarDekho Says…

It’s not the first time that Toyota has offered the new and old versions of the same car at a time. After all, the Innova Crysta, which preceded the Hycross is still on sale and has garnered a lot of appeal within buyers seeking the more robust underpinnings and a diesel engine under the hood.

In this case though, given that updates are largely cosmetic in nature, we feel that Toyota should certainly have given the GX trim the new face and lighting elements that would have made it look a bit nicer. However, the price increase is minimal and the larger wheels, along with the new semi-digital instrument cluster more than justify the extra cost. It continues to remain a great value-for-money option for buyers seeking a no-nonsense variant but whose usage does not justify stretching for the strong-hybrid trims.

What do you think of this move? Let us know in the comments below!