Top 10 Most Affordable Cars With Ambient Lighting: Premium Interior Feel Is Available In Small Car Budget

Given the upcoming festive season and auspicious occasions, people will be in the market for a new premium-feeling car more at this time of the year. Buying a car today will require modern tech to keep the car looking fresh and special for a long time. One of those nice-to-have features is interior ambient lighting. Nowadays, many budget cars offer LED light strips on the interior dashboard and door panels to make the cabin feel premium.

We have come up with a list of the top 10 most affordable cars you can buy this Diwali with interior ambient lighting. Let’s explore:

Tata Altroz

Price: Rs 8.10 lakh

Variant Petrol Petrol+CNG Diesel Gearbox MT AT MT AT MT Creative Rs 8.10 lakh Rs 8.67 lakh (AMT) Rs 9.15 lakh Rs 9.70 lakh - Creative S Rs 8.45 lakh Rs 9.02 lakh (AMT)/ Rs 9.65 lakh (DCT) Rs 9.50 lakh Rs 10 lakh Rs 9.60 lakh Accomplished S Rs 9.30 lakh Rs 10.50 lakh (DCT) Rs 10.35 lakh Rs 10.90 lakh Rs 10.45 lakh Accomplished Plus S - Rs 10.75 lakh (DCT) - - -

The Tata Altroz is the most affordable car on this list that offers interior ambient lighting. This is also the only premium hatchback which provides this feature. The Altroz is a handsome-looking car with a good number of features, as expected in a Tata. The Altroz gets a neatly executed slim LED ambient light which runs the width of the dashboard.

The Altroz comes with three engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which also comes with a CNG option, mated to a 5-speed manual, a 5-speed AMT and a 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox, depending on the variants. It also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Nissan Magnite

Price: Rs 8.76 lakh

Variant 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo petrol MT AT MT AT Tekna Plus Rs 8.76 lakh Rs 9.31 lakh Rs 9.95 Rs 10.99 lakh

The Magnite is Nissan’s entry-level SUV, which is also among the most affordable sub-compact SUVs available in the country. The latest facelift got a good number of safety features, which also include the addition of interior ambient lighting. The Magnite gets a reflective white LED setup on the passenger-side dashboard and on the door pads. This gives it a premium feel, adding to the leatherette finishes on the interior.

The Magnite comes with two engine options. A 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT gearbox option. It also gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol with a 5-speed manual and a CVT transmission option.

Renault Kiger

Price: Rs 8.50 lakh

Variant 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo petrol MT MT AT Emotion Rs 8.50 lakh Rs 9.40 lakh Rs 10.40

The Kiger is a close cousin to the Nissan Magnite. The facelift was launched last year, which gave it a sportier look and small feature additions. This also makes it among the most affordable sub-compact SUVs to be available with a factory-fitted ambient lighting system.

The Kiger comes with two engine options as well. A 1-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT, and a 1-litre turbo-petrol with a 5-speed manual and a CVT transmission option.

Citroen Basalt X

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh

Variant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol MT MT AT Plus Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.57 lakh Rs 12.82 lakh Max Rs 11.34 lakh Rs 12.62 lakh Rs 13.89 lakh

The Citroen Basalt X is among the funky-looking compact SUVs with good space, looks and best-in-class comfort. The feature upgrade it got last year also included a well-executed white LED lighting setup, which is also a reflective type on the multi-layered dashboard.

The Besalt comes with two engine options. A potent 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a more powerful 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Citroen Aircross X

Price: Rs 9.99 lakh

Variant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol MT MT AT Plus Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh - Max 5-seater Rs 11.62 lakh Rs 12.97 lakh Rs 14.14 lakh Max 7-seater - Rs 13.34 lakh Rs 14.51 lakh

The Aircross X is among the few 7-seater SUV options available in the compact SUV segment. It also got a major feature and interior overhaul last year, which now includes the white reflective LED setup as we find in the Basalt X. The SUVs being closely related share the same dashboard layout.

The Aircross X comes with two engine options. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 5-speed manual transmission, and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Price: Rs 10.09 lakh

Variants 1-litre turbo 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG MT MT AT MT ZXI Rs 10.09 lakh Rs 10.70 lakh Rs 12 lakh Rs 11.75 lakh ZXI Plus Rs 11.41 lakh - Rs 13.70 lakh -

The Brezza got a recent facelift which included a new 1-litre engine option, which brought down its price thanks to the sub-four metre tax cap. This new update also brought a new set of features, one of which is the new ambient lighting setup. Unlike on most models, the LED strips are placed only on the door pads, with footwell lighting below the dashboard.

The Brezza comes with a total of three engine options. A 1-litre turbo petrol engine with a new 6-speed manual transmission, a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox option. The CNG variant of the same engine, however, gets only a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Skoda Kylaq

Price: Rs 11.35 lakh

Variants 1-litre turbo-petrol MT AT Sportline Rs 11.35 lakh Rs 12.35 lakh Prestige Rs 11.85 lakh Rs 12.85 lakh Prestige Plus Rs 12.09 lakh Rs 13.09 lakh

The Skoda Kylaq is among the enthusiast favourites in the sub-four-metre SUV segment. The Kylaq is also the best-selling Skoda and is among the most fun-to-drive cars in the segment. The Kylaq gets a neatly integrated white LED ambient lighting setup on the passenger side of the dashboard, which reflects from under the cloth-like design element.

The Kylaq gets a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option.

Honda City

Price: Rs 12 lakh

Variants 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre petrol hybrid MT AT AT SV Rs 12 lakh - - V Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 14.50 lakh - ZX Rs 15.46 lakh Rs 16.46 lakh - ZX Plus Rs 16.35 lakh Rs 17.35 lakh Rs 21.36 lakh

The Honda City is among the oldest names today in the sedan market. In the latest facelift, the City also gets integrated LED lighting on the passenger-side crash pad and a small strip under the touchscreen infotainment system.

The City comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 6-speed manual and a CVT transmission option. It also gets a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine with a hybrid e-CVT setup.

Hyundai Venue

Price: Rs 11.94 lakh

Variants 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel MT AT MT AT HX 7 - - Rs 12.82 lakh / Rs 13 lakh* - HX 8 Rs 11.94 lakh / Rs 12.12 lakh* Rs 13.03 lakh - Rs 13.76 lakh / Rs 13.94 lakh HX 8 Knight - - - Rs 13.91 lakh / Rs 14.09 lakh HX 10 - Rs 14.68 lakh / Rs 14.86 lakh* - Rs 15.64 lakh / Rs 15.82 lakh* HX 10 Knight - Rs 14.82 lakh / Rs 15 lakh - -

*Dual-tone

The Hyundai Venue’s generation update gave it a major upgrade in the exterior and interior feel and features. However, what also gets an upgrade is the white interior ambient lighting setup, which is neatly integrated on the passenger side of the dashboard and an oval strip surrounding the lower centre console.

The Venue gets a total of three engine options. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 5-speed manual, a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic. The third engine option is a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox option.

Hyundai Verna

Price: Rs 13.25 lakh

Variants 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo petrol MT AT MT AT HX 6 Rs 13.25 lakh / Rs 13.40 lakh* Rs 14.46 lakh / Rs 14.61 lakh* - - HX 6 Plus Rs 13.87 lakh / Rs 14.02 lakh Rs 15.03 lakh / Rs 15.18 lakh* - - HX 8 Rs 14.94 lakh / Rs 15.09 lakh Rs 16.15 lakh / Rs 16.30 lakh* Rs 16.34 lakh / Rs 16.49 lakh* Rs 17.63 lakh / Rs 17.78 lakh* HX 10 - Rs 17.21 lakh / Rs 17.36 lakh* - Rs 18.31 lakh / Rs 18.46 lakh*

*Dual-tone

The Verna is among the few sedans still available in the compact sedan segment. It scores highly in looks, features, comfort and practicality. The latest facelift introduced a minor update to the exterior and feature list. Meanwhile, the premium-feeling sedan also has the most premium-looking ambient lighting setups in the segment. The customisable LED strip runs across the width of the dashboard and finishes with three stripes on the front door pads. This elevates the sense of premiumness in the sedan's cabin.

The Verna comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 6-speed manual and a CVT transmission option. It also gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox option.

CarDekho Says…

Until recently, nice-to-have features like ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof were reserved for premium cars or for the top variants of more expensive cars. However, the feature war has pushed the competition to bring these features down to more affordable prices.

Are these features something we need? No. However, it is something which will help the car feel modern and fresh for a long time. Colour-customisable LED ambient lighting will further help that factor.

Do you need ambient lighting for your next car? Which of these would you pick in the budget? Let us know in the comments below.

All prices are ex-showroom