A little over a week ahead of JSW’s official brand launch, it has teased a limited edition called the Pioneers 500 for the upcoming Combat SUV, which will be based on the Jetour T2 sold globally. This will be its first product as an automotive brand in India. The Pioneers 500 Edition will be limited to only 500 units and will include unique elements to suit the lucky customers’ tastes. The Pioneers 500 is no ordinary limited edition by JSW. Let's explore what it has come up with leading up to its launch on December 3.

JSW Combat (Jetour T2) Pioneers 500 Limited Edition

The Pioneers 500 edition, as mentioned earlier, will be limited to only 500 units of the upcoming Combat. It includes special touches such as an exclusive customisable badge with the owner’s name inscribed on it, alongside unique design accents.

JSW Motors has also mentioned that there will be more surprises to be announced later. Here is what you get with the Limited Edition

Dedicated relationship managers

A private owner’s community

JSW think tank access

Priority services

Special access to select events

Early access to friends and family bookings

Pioneers 500 welcome kit

Booking & Auction Details

Interestingly, JSW Motors has decided to sell the Combat Pioneers 500 Edition on an auction basis on its website. It will also set a minimum reserve price, and your offer will have to be above the said amount. Here’s how you can go about the process:

Bidding

Register your interest on the JSW Motors website.

Log in to the official JSW Motors portal on November 28, 2026, at 11 AM to participate as the auction opens.

Register yourself on the Pioneers 500 campaign page for a deposit of Rs 1 lakh.

Then place your offer for the Combat Pioneers 500 edition and make sure you bid above the threshold value they have mentioned.

Based on the bids you have placed, the top 500 bidders will be allocated a Combat Pioneers 500. JSW Motors says deliveries for the Combat Pioneers 500 are expected to begin in mid January 2027.

Note: The reserve price at the auction for the Pioneers 500 edition will not be the actual ex-showroom price of the SUV, when it goes on sale early next month.

About The JSW Jetour T2 (Combat)

The JSW Combat will be a rugged new plug-in-hybrid SUV offering from a new brand called JSW Motors. JSW has also teased the Combat with this announcement, indicating its launch soon.

Speaking of the upcoming Combat's design, it gets a boxy and rugged styling unlike any rivals in the midsize SUV segment that it will be sold in. The large squared-off headlamp housing includes the distinct LED DRLS and projector headlamps sitting in the blacked-out fascia. Below this, we find the chunky black bumper that houses two tow hooks, LED fog lamps and additional DRL elements.

The side profile also reeks of an SUV character thanks to the upright windscreen, tall roofline and boxy proportions. The rear end carries on the rugged theme. The taillamps interestingly have a vertical layout and are placed on either side of the side-hinged tailgate. Going with the retro theme, it includes a tailgate-mounted spare wheel and chunky bumpers.

The interior also carries the purposeful design thanks to the relatively flat and layered dashboard. We also find a large touchscreen infotainment display and a digital driver’s display that give the cabin a modern appeal. The expected panoramic sunroof will also elevate the experience in the large cabin.

Other feature highlights we expect in the Combat include connected car technology, wireless charging, multi-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a premium audio system and powered and ventilated front seats.

On the safety front, we expect the eSUV to get multiple airbags, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), all-wheel disc brakes, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and a tyre-pressure monitoring system. The Jetour T2, which the Combat is based on, has also scored 5 stars in the ASEAN NCAP crash tests, and we expect the Indian specification to retain the safety strengths.

Speaking of the powertrain, the Combat is expected to initially be powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a plug-in-hybrid setup. Expected powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with plug-in hybrid Battery Pack 18.4 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 2 Claimed Power 360 PS Claimed Torque 610 Nm Transmission 3-speed DHT Drivetrain FWD Claimed Electric Range (NEDC) 90 km Claimed Total Range (Combined) Up to 1100 km

DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission; FWD- Front-wheel Drive

Launch Date, Expected Price And Rivals

The JSW Jetour T2 (Combat) is expected to be priced between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom), with a launch confirmed for December 3, 2026. JSW Motors has mentioned that deliveries are expected to commence by mid-January 2027.

The JSW Combat will go against the likes of the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, Kia Sorento, Skoda Kodiaq, and Volkswagen Tayron.

CarDekho Says…

The arrival of the new brand among already well-established players in the country needs special strategies to build brand image and hype. And creative campaigns like the Pioneers 500 being sold on an auction basis are intended to create brand interest and hype leading towards JSW’s big launch. Being part of the Pioneers 500 will also buy you the extra perks and privileges and the exclusivity of the bespoke elements of your JSW Combat.

The JSW Jetour T2 (Combat) will be a unique offering in the premium-mass segment of the Indian car market. A rugged premium plug-in-hybrid SUV will add to the growing number of hybrid cars entering the market that conveniently have a long-legged nature that fits Indian roads and ownership well.

What do you think of the Pioneers 500 edition of the Combat? Let us know in the comments below.