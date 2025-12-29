Top 10 Most Watched Videos On The CarDekho YouTube Channel In 2025

In addition to our content on mass-market offerings, a video about a premium SUV also made it to the list of the most-watched YouTube videos

The year 2025 will be remembered for its exciting new car launches, both with ICE and EV powertrains. We witnessed some really well-packaged cars, right from hatchbacks to large SUVs. Launches such as that of the Maruti Victoris, Kia Syros, new Hyundai Venue or even premium offerings like the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq kept the audience captivated and entertained on our social media handles throughout the year.

The CarDekho YouTube channel’s performance this year shows viewers' interest in different formats such as comparisons, long-term reports, variants explained, and a lot more. Out of our videos, a few stood out as the most consumed content for the year, and here’s a detailed look at the 10 most-watched videos in 2025:

Maruti Swift or Maruti Dzire: Which One Makes More Sense?

View count: More than 3.8 lakh

This video breaks down the classic Swift vs Dzire dilemma by comparing the latest generation of both models' space, features, performance and value for money. It’s a must-watch for buyers confused between a sporty hatchback and a practical compact sedan from the same brand. Which one comes out on top? Find out here:

If you are planning to buy a Maruti car and want a sunroof, then check out the list of all Maruti cars that come with the popular feature.

2025 Honda Elevate Review: Bus Ek Kami

View count: More than 3 lakh

A detailed real-world review of the Honda Elevate that highlights its strengths like ride comfort, reliability and practicality, while also calling out the one major missing feature. Ideal for viewers considering Elevate but wanting an honest, no-nonsense take on the compact SUV.

Also, check out the list of the top-selling compact SUVs in November.

Kia Sonet Diesel 10,000 Km Review: Why Should You Buy This?

View count: More than 2.91 lakh

This long-term ownership review focuses on how the Sonet diesel performs after extensive usage. From mileage to comfort and maintenance, the video answers questions for interested viewers on how the Sonet after we have spent some extensive time with it. We not only focus on the strengths of the car, but also highlight its shortcomings.

Maruti Dzire vs Honda Amaze Detailed Comparison: Kaafi close ki takkar!

View Count: More than 2.54 lakh

A head-to-head comparison of two of India’s most popular compact sedans, covering design, interior quality, engines, features, and safety. The close competition makes this video especially engaging for family car buyers. So if you are in the market looking for a well-packaged subcompact sedan, then this video might just help you.

Kia Syros vs Seltos: Which Rs 17 Lakh SUV Is Better?

View Count: More than 2.24 lakh

This comparison puts Kia’s new Syros against the well-established Seltos to see which one offers more bang for the money. Viewers get clarity on whether it’s better to go for the newer premium option or the proven bestseller.

Tata Nexon EV vs MG Windsor EV | Which One Should You Pick? | Detailed Comparison Review

View Count: More than 2.21 lakh

A practical EV comparison that goes beyond just range and charging figures. The video helps viewers understand ownership experience, features, and value. The Rs 15 lakh EV market is very popular, and these two EVs are the top choices in that price bracket. This video breaks down all that you need to know to choose the EV that suits you more.

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Skoda Kylaq | Detailed Comparison In Hindi

View Count: More than 1.87 lakh

Two of the most popular subcompact SUVs, and rightly so. While the Kylaq has helped in boosting Skoda’s sales, the XUV 3XO is one of the top-selling SUVs in its segment. Both have their shares of strengths and weaknesses, but they cater to those looking for a well-rounded, practical SUV. The video gives you a clear picture of how these two heavyweights battle against each other.

Want to know details about the Indian Car Of The Year awards 2026? Head over to this story.

Tata Curvv vs Hyundai Creta: Traditional Or Unique?

View Count: More than 1.86 lakh

A unique comparison that pits the futuristic-looking Curvv against the segment benchmark Creta. The video explores whether buyers should stick to a tried-and-tested SUV or opt for something bold and unconventional.

EV vs CNG | Which One Saves More Money? Feat. Tata Tiago

View Count: More than 1.79 lakh

This cost-focused video simplifies the EV vs CNG debate using real-world running and ownership costs. It’s highly useful for budget-conscious buyers looking to reduce fuel expenses.

2025 Tata Nexon Variants Explained | KONSA variant बेस्ट है?

View Count: More than 1.75 lakh

A variant-wise breakdown that clearly explains what each Nexon trim offers and which one makes the most sense. This video helps buyers avoid overspending or missing out on key features.

Special Mention: 2025 Skoda Kodiaq Review In Hindi: Zyaada Luxury!

View Count: More than 1.73 lakh

This review highlights the Kodiaq’s premium interiors, ride quality, and strong road presence. It appeals to viewers looking for a luxury SUV experience without stepping into full-blown luxury-brand territory. We also discuss how this SUV might be one of the best picks in the Rs 50 lakh segment.

CarDekho Says…

These were just some of the many videos that resonated with our audience in 2025, and we are truly grateful for the immense support and love shown to our content throughout the year. As we step into 2026, the Indian automotive industry is poised for another transformative phase, with several carmakers expected to explore new directions and strategies.

No matter how the landscape evolves, stay tuned as we continue to bring you the most informative, honest, and unbiased content, all aimed at making your car-buying journey simpler and more confident.

Till then, let us know the type of content that you would want to see on our various platforms. The comments section is waiting for your answers.