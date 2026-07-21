2026 Kia Syros EV: Should You Consider The Rivals?

Kia recently announced the launch of the Syros EV in the automotive market, with multiple rivals also in the pool. You might be confused about whether to buy the Kia electric or wait/buy another electric vehicle in this segment, so take a look at the rivals that stand up against the Syros EV:

Tata Nexon EV

Suggestion: Hold

In terms of new electric vehicle adopters, one of the cars on their watchlist is the Nexon EV, which is convenient, offers multiple battery packs, and effectively lowers running costs. The Nexon EV has been one of the best-selling cars in June 2026, which translates to it being a popular car in this segment.

If you are considering the Nexon EV over the Syros EV, either will offer more equipment, features, and premium appeal. You might hold off on this purchase because the Syros EV could provide a higher range that will be commendable for its size.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

Suggestion: Hold

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is an electric version of the well-known Mahindra XUV 3XO, which is a spacious, torque-dense vehicle with fun-to-drive characteristics as well.

If you are planning to buy the XUV 3XO, compared to the Syros EV, this EV has a decent cabin that will feel upmarket because of the updated infotainment system and digital driver’s display, and comfortable seats. If you are planning to consider this EV, you might hold off on this purchase, as the Syros EV will be more spacious and offer a more premium cabin as well, with a dual-display setup including a large infotainment screen and a digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, and significantly longer range, which will reduce your range anxiety.

MG Windsor EV

Suggestion: Buy

The MG Windsor EV also has a spacious cabin, 135-degree reclining seats, and is best suited for chauffeur-driven customers who like minimal interiors as well. It is also the longest electric SUV in this list, as segment-wise it sits above all these cars in the list, but because of the competitive pricing, it competes with the Syros EV as well. It has two battery pack options, which provide a range of up to 449 kms and offer enough performance to cut through the city traffic.

The Syros EV in this comparison has a futuristic design and quirky features, shared with the Syros ICE. You can opt for the Windsor EV if your highest priority is being chauffeur-driven and a spacious cabin as well.

Vinfast VF6

Suggestion: Buy

The youngest brand in this entire list also has one car for this segment, which is the VinFast VF6. It has a stylish design, a luxury feel, and a long equipment list as well, which makes it attractive in this category.

Compared to the Kia Syros EV, the VF6 will outshine itself with dual-tone interiors, a driver-centric infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a panoramic glass roof. We recommend going for the VinFast VF6 as it offers the most value for the money.